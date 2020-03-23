 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New Yorkers may be suddenly confronted with figuring out how to use their stove as more than an extra place to store stuff   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Restaurant, Mark Amadei, Eating, restaurant scene, Mark Smith, Take-out, Manhattan's Cafeteria, hope of a quick recovery  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can they raise prices to break even, or would that be illegal price gouging?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willy Loman might have some advice on how to use the stove.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid farmers in flyover states need to start bring that stuff right to my door.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, is that common? My sister, a New Yorker, does that, and I just thought she was messy.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is a "restaurant row" a block over from my house. Thursday everything was open for take out. Friday when I walked up to the corner market and the Chinese takeout place had a note up that they were closing for 10 days. Last night the sushi place next door was shut down. I'll be interested to see what is left open when I walk up to the corner store later.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby.

/retro-Fark kudos
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: Huh, is that common? My sister, a New Yorker, does that, and I just thought she was messy.


Stereotype is that New Yorkers don'tcook so they use the range as a cabinet and countertop.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

manhole: Stupid farmers in flyover states need to start bring that stuff right to my door.


You nailed it. We could be so Jetsons delivery by now. ( Just about to try my first home grocery delivery-will leave the non perishable stuff in the garage for days and chlorinate the heck outta the other stuff). Hell, drone me some booze.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Can they raise prices to break even, or would that be illegal price gouging?


With most of your customer base facing unemployment or at least economic ruin, it would be suicidal.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes me think of the old joke:

What does a Greenwich housewife make for dinner?
Reservations.
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pretty much what took me out of the labor market to join NJ's unemployed. Once the restaurants close, no refrigeration as they don't have product, no air conditioning or heating as they don't have customers, no need for air conditioning or refrigeration technicians.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

manhole: Stupid farmers in flyover states need to start bring that stuff right to my door.


They control the food and are almost universally armed.  They may take pity on you and allow you to work in their septic fertilizer mines should you show sufficient tribute.

I for one welcome our new agrarian overlords.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

manhole: Stupid farmers in flyover states need to start bring that stuff right to my door.


Wish granted, you now own a 7500 steer in your studio apartment.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought stoves were used for heating your kitchen.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: manhole: Stupid farmers in flyover states need to start bring that stuff right to my door.

They control the food and are almost universally armed.  They may take pity on you and allow you to work in their septic fertilizer mines should you show sufficient tribute.

I for one welcome our new agrarian overlords.


As any of those fancy pants coasties would know how to do manual labor for ten minutes let alone a 10 hour work day before retiring to their 30 pack of Coors Light and Marb Reds.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

db2: [Fark user image image 721x1500]


Ken M, like pocket ninja, is what other trolls SHOULD aspire to be like.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can people even get food to cook? There are some food deserts out there. Caned food isn't enough.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
stock up on spam and wolf's chili

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Caned food isn't enough.


Grandpa choked it down in a foxhole so can you.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: The Irresponsible Captain: Caned food isn't enough.

Grandpa choked it down in a foxhole so can you.


"Caned food." Now we're eating Singaporean gum-chewers?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you call that part the oven, though? I mean, I can accept calling the whole unit the stove, as in, "The stove is next to the fridge," but you can't put things in the stove. Is there some place that refers to it as such?
\ Mom's oven was always full of other pans, even though there was also a drawer under the oven that was similarly full.
\\ My oven is also full of extra pots, but it doesn't work right now, but it's ok because I also have a smaller convection oven, currently full of pizza.
\\\ Pizza!
 
OldJames
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: stock up on spam and wolf's chili

[Fark user image 640x590]

[Fark user image 488x488]


That always reminds me of Wolf Cola, the fake then real cola Frank sells as a front.
-------------
Also, for other people in the thread, you can't be inside a stove. That part is called an oven.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was just saying this morning that we need to find a large piece of stone to put over the stove for more counter space now that we are home more. We need more room for the espresso machine now that it's getting a much bigger workout.
I think you can easily tell now which restaurants were basically bars selling food (even if it was very good food). I don't drink but when I go out to dinner here in NYC I sometimes feel as though I'm being judged and hated since I'm wasting precious space for large alcohol tabs.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: but you can't put things in the stove.


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: Manic Depressive Mouse: but you can't put things in the stove.

[i.ebayimg.com image 563x1000]


Fark user imageView Full Size


But that's not what we're talking about here, is it?
 
