 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Opera star cheers up father who is in quarantine by singing to him. Bonus: she's skinny, so it won't be over anytime soon   (fox43.com) divider line
8
    More: Sappy, Tel Aviv, Opera, Johns Hopkins University, Family, Johns Hopkins, Israel, Singing, new coronavirus causes  
•       •       •

650 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 1:32 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate. (Not that I'll get a vote)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think that makes her opera starlette
 
captjc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x647]


Threads over, someone get the lights.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In my area, the serenades don't have that much class:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did she make the face?

68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TBF without corset she's twice wider
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where a naked diva hides her mic | The Independent
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.