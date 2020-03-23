 Skip to content
(SILive)   While toll takers between NY and NJ get to sleep in until further notice the Port Authority still wants their pound of coronavirus-free flesh   (silive.com) divider line
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kinda blows my mind that there are still people there anyway. Why not have a setup like modern vending machines that take case and dispense change as well as taking debit/credit. As a last resort just hit the "bill me" button to have the invoice sent to your house (for slightly higher fee).
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

morg: Kinda blows my mind that there are still people there anyway. Why not have a setup like modern vending machines that take case and dispense change as well as taking debit/credit. As a last resort just hit the "bill me" button to have the invoice sent to your house (for slightly higher fee).


That job is brutal on your health too.

Touching dirty money all day, in a booth probably lasted cleaned the day it was built while thousands of people are within feet of you leaving you breathing in non-stop car, truck, and bus exhaust.

Yeah no thanks
 
