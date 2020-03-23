 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The embarrassing hazards of online teaching and work videoconferencing in the Coronavirus pandemic   (nypost.com) divider line
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's ridiculous. If people need to do a teleconference, they can't just fling a sheet over something behind them to get a neutral background and tell others nearby to STFU? It's a farking work meeting.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article describes only two embarrassing moments, does not deliver.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She told The Post she had a recurring nightmare that all of the PowerPoint slides she posted for an online lecture turned out to be Edvard Munch's painting "The Scream."

And I think I just decided what to use for my Power Point theme.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The worst thing about Zoom is that when you join you're not muted.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm lucky enough to have to show up to work and deal with the general public.  Sure, I'm probably getting infected and spreading it to dozens of people, but hey, I'm getting OT.

Hand sanitizer, wipe the counter, wipe the keypad, wipe the keyboard, wipe the touch screen, wipe the phone, wipe the cup of used pens, realize I just touched my face and hand sanitize again...
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shazam999: The worst thing about Zoom is that when you join you're not muted.


Yep, the default should always be mic-off/video-off (just show presence, allow text chat messages, and allow the presenters' audio feed).

Had to help my kid get started for remote classroom stuff, and when people joined the background became unintelligible and unproductive very quickly. Not that you expect more from a bunch of 12 year olds, but the mute button can do wonders.
 
