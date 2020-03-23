 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Olympic swimmer describes his battle with the Coronavirus as "the worst (illness) I've ever endured"   (nypost.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He addressed athletes specifically, writing, "The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle."

I hadn't thought about that.  Olympic athletes who get sick might not recover in time for the games.
 
Marine1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pssh. Let me know when someone with some decent lung capacity contracts it.
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And his other experiences with viral illnesses--to contrast this being the worst--are what?
 
Bowen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours," said the 2012 Olympic 100-meter breaststroke champion.

But I'm sure I'll be fine...
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's how come I carry concealed, so if I see a Coronavirus, I can let it know that I mean business.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And some people have no symptoms at all. I guess posting these articles might be worthwhile if the people that aren't taking seriously read them but for the rest of us this is just seems like fear porn theater.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?


Yes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: He addressed athletes specifically, writing, "The loss in body conditioning has been immense and can only feel for the athletes that contract Covid-19 as they will suffer a great loss of current conditioning through the last training cycle."

I hadn't thought about that.  Olympic athletes who get sick might not recover in time for the games.


Well then I have some good news, they have at least several extra months now.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?


how old are you
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: That's how come I carry concealed, so if I see a Coronavirus, I can let it know that I mean business.


I just open carry. That way the farkers won't even come near me. And don't have to worry about accidentally shooting some friendly bacteria...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: And his other experiences with viral illnesses--to contrast this being the worst--are what?


Various common cold viruses, at the very least... possibly the flu, and perhaps the chicken pox when he was younger (unless they've got the vaccine for that in SA).
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Even worse than that time an Olympic Swimmer went to a bodega in Rio?
 
lennavan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours," said the 2012 Olympic 100-meter breaststroke champion.

Out of everything I've read about Coronavirus, this is the scariest one.  It leaves me with zero "yeah but I'm different and will be okay because..." statements.  My lungs and heart are not as strong as an Olympic swimmer.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, he just needs to pray harder.
 
lennavan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?


It's both.  Which one applies to you depends on what your overall state of health currently is.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They can just go see a trainer named Lance Armstrong to help with their blood oxygenation
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bowen: "Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours," said the 2012 Olympic 100-meter breaststroke champion.

But I'm sure I'll be fine...


He swims. Walking may be weird and exhausting to him.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost like it affects different people differently.
 
reveal101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all a government fear driven mind psi-op enterprise. Absolutely no need to take any precautions.

/not grateful at all that this virus will hit the very stupid harder, as many of my loved ones are very stupid.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I may have had it. But it was way low level. Mild-moderate headache, minor fever, muscle aches, and shortness of breath. With the shortness of breath it just feels like i walked up about 10 flights of stairs. Just deeper heavier breaths. No gasping no struggling. Just a constant feeling of exhaustion. But now i feel way better. Breathing is back to close to normal.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lennavan: AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?

It's both.  Which one applies to you depends on what your overall state of health currently is.


So you are saying Rand Paul's current asympomatic ass I had better health than the example of an Olympic swimmer ?

ya no. It's coming down to whatever differencs folks have in their immune system. Being in good shape might help if you in the percentage that gets it bad. But you could be an overweight 3 pack a day smoker and neve show symptoms
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's a liar.  All of the progressive fark wannabe scientists assured us it's nothing more than the flu.  He's probably racist.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: OK, I'm getting really tired of seeing this. This virus is either like a bad flu with added complications or it's a super-plague from Hell that strikes you dead within an hour. It can't be both. WHICH IS IT!!?


Its both. Depends on which person it hits and it depends on your immune system.

its basically a round of russian roulette
 
