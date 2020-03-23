 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Texas Governor Abbott said everyone who needs a COVID-19 test will get one; here's how he defined 'need'   (kxan.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Need, COVID-19 test, Want, Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas, COVID test, Dr. John Hellerstedt, Frustration  
•       •       •

612 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 10:45 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich and white?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  No.  My nephew, who has had a bad cough and wheeze for days was told to fark off on Saturday.  And he has a family wealthy enough to get mimosas and chocolates while they wait on the test results (though he probably didn't "pull rank").

/He most certainly has allergies - it's farking hell in Houston right now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Merltech: Rich and white?


Exceptions made if you can dribble.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We don't have to work too hard to manufacture outrage, do we?
Stay off of Facebook and you'll at least be mentally..sounder.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here in Bergen County, NJ, I received an e-mail that the local testing center had reached capacity and could give out no more tests today. That was at 7:25 am.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: Heh.  No.  My nephew, who has had a bad cough and wheeze for days was told to fark off on Saturday.  And he has a family wealthy enough to get mimosas and chocolates while they wait on the test results (though he probably didn't "pull rank").

/He most certainly has allergies - it's farking hell in Houston right now.


Depends on the mimosas and chocolates. You can be cheap champagne, cheap orange juice, and a box of drugstore chocolates.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: Heh.  No.  My nephew, who has had a bad cough and wheeze for days was told to fark off on Saturday.  And he has a family wealthy enough to get mimosas and chocolates while they wait on the test results (though he probably didn't "pull rank").

/He most certainly has allergies - it's farking hell in Houston right now.


West Texass is about as bad right now, and I work in a "sick building" that has a mildew & mold infested swap cooler inside the main air handler. I cough harder the moment I walk inside the building and the paranoia is crazy bad here. I've already been in isolation for two weeks so I know I'm good to go; as someone with a fun history of breathing issues I'm sure if I get this shiat I'll go down fast & hard.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all


Yep, we're in the elimination heat for clearing out 'Boomers and the weak. Fun!
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So you only get tested if you are symptomatic?  The problem with that solution is that by the time you are showing symptoms, you've already been spreading the virus for several days
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You believed a Republican was going to help you?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all


"The COVID test is going to be provided for free to anybody who qualifies for it. The qualifier is a prescription by doctor," Abbott said.

Dr. Costello could make a mint off of issuing prescriptions.
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all


So you would prefer that we waste resources on hypochondriacs?
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UberDave: He most certainly has allergies - it's farking hell in Houston right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You believed a Republican was going to help you?


Not once.  The problem is republican upon republican. We have a shiatty GOP president, who didn't take the advice he was given so we'd have more tests. Then we have a shiatty GOP governor, who lies to try and cover up for GOP president. Then there are shiatty GOP representatives that will back up the shiatty GOP president, and shiatty GOP state legislators who will cover for the shiatty GOP governor.  Underpinning it all here in Texas: shiatty GOP voters who think "got mine so fark you" thent it bites us all in the ass.

Here in Texas, it's shiatty Republicans, all the way down.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Here in Bergen County, NJ, I received an e-mail that the local testing center had reached capacity and could give out no more tests today. That was at 7:25 am.


"If you're well enough to get to the front of the drive-thru line at the crack of dawn you don't need a test."

-- your local GOP
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isnt Texas full of bootstrappy folk who can make their own tests without big government getting in the way?
 
farker99
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all


This policy applies almost USA wide. If we don't know about it then the orange menace can claim that we are keeping it under control.
/ipso facto we are winning
//so much winning
///Three because viruses hate odd numbers.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: Target Builder: "The only people who need a COVID test are those who are showing signs or symptoms of having COVID-19, and there's no reason to give that test to those who are otherwise healthy"

So Texas's policy is to strictly limit testing to confirming suspected cases and to make no effort at all to identify asymptomatic people who are infectious so spread can be contained.

Good luck y'all

So you would prefer that we waste resources on hypochondriacs?


rand paul, no signs, tests positive. so maybe it would be a good idea to test as many farking people possible
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.