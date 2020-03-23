 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   UK supermarket: "Please respect that the first grocery shopping hour is reserved for the fatigued, overworked NHS staff." UK general public: "THIS IS SPARTA"   (bbc.com) divider line
36
    More: Stupid, Dudley, Tesco Extra, Jan D'Arcy, Thought, Atmosphere, Mrs D'Arcy, Tesco, breast screening department  
•       •       •

1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 10:17 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can see it now....."Florida man shoots woman over toilet paper."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.


Um, this is the UK.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too soon?

The Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K (official video)
Youtube cBojbjoMttI
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.


Well in typical British fashion they didn't want to cause offense/make people mad, so just left everyone in.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a person who was at the store this weekend, I asked myself what that one guy needed with 7 bottles of ranch dressing.

Maybe to barter
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.


That isn't even remotely true.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.

Um, this is the UK.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.

Um, this is the UK.


Shhhh.  SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!one11!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those fat cats at the NHS are living large on all that Brexit money and now they want to get into the super market first now too?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.

That isn't even remotely true.


Oh, but it is, and the pandemic is a hoax.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.


Even if the story was about the US, which it is not, Even there since it's private property they can ask for a hospital ID and if you don't have one they can tell you to go away until the general public is allowed in.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.


When you're the only one with food and the shelves are empty (or perceived to be empty) that'll go over really well. That's why the early priority shopping thing won't work when people are even slightly panicked. They expect these people to self-regulate? If people could do that they wouldn't need the early shopping in the first place. They need to actively manage who's admitted to the store.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't like it that they are allowing the elderly to shop early. Not that they don't need an hour. I'm fine with that. But they are retired. They can shop from 10AM to 11AM. I would like to go at 6AM, before I go to work.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
our local place is doing 7-8am for seniors and folks who are compromised

i showed up 8am on the money as i normally shop at that hour.

place was packed, few seniors and i was the only one wearing a mask. people were blocking aisles, grouping around items etc etc

people are selfish dicks. this was hammered home during Sandy when folks would walk over the live power lines in my parking lot, drive around barriers / flares and over the same instead of taking a 2 minute detour

i really wish i had followed through on buying a gun after Sandy now
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the difference between Anarchy in the UK and Keep Calm and Carry On is . . . leadership.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.

Um, this is the UK.


They're still under the Magna Carta aren't they?  Don't they get a chicken every fortnight or something?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass. But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.


Done in one.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: cherryl taggart: Be able to show work issued id badges, get in.  If not, get off the property or be arrested for trespass.  But that won't happen here, because we have the Constitutional protections of freedom of movement, right Mr. Barr?  We won't stop people here, right?  Naw, that'll never happen.

Um, this is the UK.


...which is why this is present, I think. Apparent that the poster knows it's in the UK, "but that won't happen here," meaning the U.S.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.

Well in typical British fashion they didn't want to cause offense/make people mad, so just left everyone in.


The British aren't polite. They're a bunch of hysterical louts.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kindms: our local place is doing 7-8am for seniors and folks who are compromised

i showed up 8am on the money as i normally shop at that hour.

place was packed, few seniors and i was the only one wearing a mask. people were blocking aisles, grouping around items etc etc

people are selfish dicks. this was hammered home during Sandy when folks would walk over the live power lines in my parking lot, drive around barriers / flares and over the same instead of taking a 2 minute detour

i really wish i had followed through on buying a gun after Sandy now


amazon has crossbows....
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And before anyone misconstrues my post (I realized the wording could be taken badly), that "done in one" is for the UK, as well - instituting a policy like that without enforcement means, of course, that the policy is completely ignored.

That's why it won't happen here - we can't really enforce it without looking like the UK under Norsefire rule.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Think the headline might have worked better as "THIS. IS. ASDA."

/Even though it's about Tesco, but there has to be some kind of poetic license.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I don't like it that they are allowing the elderly to shop early. Not that they don't need an hour. I'm fine with that. But they are retired. They can shop from 10AM to 11AM. I would like to go at 6AM, before I go to work.


But that means they get first pick on the shelves stocked by night shift.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.


For any legal reason, still can't discriminate based on the legally protected classes.  I've no idea how the UK deals with such things.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: OldJames: If it is private property, you should be able to deny anyone access, for any reason.

For any legal reason, still can't discriminate based on the legally protected classes.  I've no idea how the UK deals with such things.


In a state of emergency, all sorts of rule go by the board.

Shame BoJo won't actually do anything.
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I don't like it that they are allowing the elderly to shop early. Not that they don't need an hour. I'm fine with that. But they are retired. They can shop from 10AM to 11AM. I would like to go at 6AM, before I go to work.


Some stores here did the "elderly shop early" thing. I think some still are, but others stopped it when some older folks bought up the entire stocks of some staples then tried to resell them to people outside the store when it opened to the general public.

There's assholes that will take advantage of any opportunity.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To every libertarian who believes that "people will do the right thing in a crisis" should take notice here. We aren't even short on supplies yet and already mob mentality and hoarding have taken over.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Those fat cats at the NHS are living large on all that Brexit money and now they want to get into the super market first now too?


Whenever you allow socialism, sneaky so-called "educated" people always take advantage of it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what I am wondering about the hoarders - when are they going to run out of space, and money?
Of course, there are actually people who have rented storage spaces to fill them with toilet paper and bottled water. And now, they are, a lot of them, out of work.
Did any of them think about what they were doing, at all?
 
mrschwen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: As a person who was at the store this weekend, I asked myself what that one guy needed with 7 bottles of ranch dressing.

Maybe to barter


Or to drink.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now THAT'S how to write a headline!
Nice, Subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bekovich
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Disgraceful.  I thought even if you hate people and humans you do the right and decent thing and help out the old people and you certainly respect the people who might be coming out to save your ass one say. It's like pulling over to get out of the way when you see an ambulance roaring along with sirens blazing.

This world makes me sad
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: This is what I am wondering about the hoarders - when are they going to run out of space, and money?


The UK supermarkets are running out of fresh fruit and veg. I have my doubts that the hoarders and panic buyers are preserving what they're buying.
 
Alebak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Around here the idea is to let the old have that first hour of shopping, which I imagine is easier to police, your not gonna get thirty year olds able to pretend they're sixty.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: Think the headline might have worked better as "THIS. IS. ASDA."

/Even though it's about Tesco, but there has to be some kind of poetic license.


We can allow a Lidl poetic license, surely.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.