 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Taiwanese man has a pretty expensive night out after he was fined TW$1 million ($33,000) for skipping quarantine to go clubbing. His hangover must be pretty bad too   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Taipei, Kuomintang, Chiang Kai-shek, mainland China, Mainland China, unnamed man, Direct-controlled municipality, epidemic prevention facility  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 10:15 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So how much the bribe to get that fine thrown out? 10 percent?
 
Noxious1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But...how does a guy go clubbing by himself??
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noxious1: But...how does a guy go clubbing by himself??


He's an introvert.  Knew the place was empty and this was the only chance he had to have some fun.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself (Official Music Video)
Youtube FG1NrQYXjLU
 
kkinnison
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
must have been pretty boring to go clubbing by yourself.  Unless you like watching yourself gyrate to music in front of a mirror
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is going to become standard practice.  Hopefully they do it the arsehole that keeps driving up and down my street at 90 mph for no farking reason.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
saw some video of him clubbing... here is a clip.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.