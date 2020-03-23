 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Scientists are trying 69 drugs against COVID-19. Nice   (nytimes.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. We have to best this bastard even if it takes all we got. Anything to return to normalcy.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will tweet later: "Doctors say 69 will cure the Virus!  I am not familiar with that particular drug, but everyone should demand 69 at once!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I volunteer for testing?  I'm so lonely.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried 138 once. Not as much fun...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say not to google "coronavirus bukkake" but since everyone's at home, feel free.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 780x438]


Still no cure for the Carlinovirus...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
datfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they just turn COVID 19 to a STD. Nice!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't list them.

Every time Trump or one of his mouthpieces identifies a possible treatment, assholes and morons try to corner the market on it in an attempt to either self-treat or price-gouge.

Keep that shiat to yourself, until you can a) identify an efficacious treatment, and b) ensure that there's enough of it reserved to apply it as needed to those in need.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a drug for that?
 
Marine1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DrWhy: You need a drug for that?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on who you ask.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got mine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Got mine.

[Fark user image 425x543]


How does that compare to Black Label? That's my go-to utility Scotch.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they're not testing them all at once. I did that in high school and wasn't.... wasn't pretty. >_>'

Malcolm In The Middle: Reese Takes Drugs
Youtube 9L6ewv18orI
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColPapa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better than getting a 66.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I'd say not to google "coronavirus bukkake" but since everyone's at home, feel free.


I'm not at home. I'm at work.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Medical Scientists are beavering away, and will soon have this licked.   The name of their new cure? No word yet from their staff of cunning linguists.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subby, there's a Giggity tag for a reason.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should try an additional 351.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

datfark: So they just turn COVID 19 to a STD. Nice!


SARS could function as an STD.

\it seems COVID did not pick up that trick
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Suppose the testing could go either way.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/// approves.
 
