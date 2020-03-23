 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Doing the Darwin Shuffle, cherry blossom edition   (twitter.com)
45
    More: Facepalm, shot  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We had similar nimrods at the beach this weekend. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

I'm actively hoping the state closes down everything tomorrow because people are too farking stupid just to stay the fark home with their plague bearing crotch fruit.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not related but I wanted to share a little something from a pizza place in my area that I got on my facebook wall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I cross the street when I see another jogger.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ATTN: Human Race
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sincerely,

Coronavirus
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The National Guard is being deployed to the Tidal Basin because of these idiots.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are this unwilling to follow society's physical distancing rules should not be allowed to live in society. Exile them to rural Colorado or Utah. If they return, shoot to kill
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Japan, playing the long con.
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Damn Japan, playing the long con.


You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They be rich folk. Nobody gonna tell them what to to do. They voted for Trump.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: ChrisDe: Damn Japan, playing the long con.

You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.


You might want to learn about those trees.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: ChrisDe: Damn Japan, playing the long con.

You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.


Whoooooooooosh
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.


What is that?  It looks like a giant...
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only way for them to redeem themselves is to lick every doorknob in Congress afterwards.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not even taking pictures.  Hell, they're not even looking at the trees.  One idiot is staring at her phone, and they all look like they'd rather be somewhere else.  What the hell is the point?  At least the spring breakers were getting drunk and laid.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Everyone stay home.'

*Everyone immediately goes out in to public more than they regularly would.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Invincible: You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.

What is that?  It looks like a giant...


Wang! Where did you take those pictures, Sam?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Invincible: You might want to look at the skyline in those photos.

What is that?  It looks like a giant...


The obelisk is making me think this is Egypt.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ this is stupid garbage.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: People who are this unwilling to follow society's physical distancing rules should not be allowed to live in society. Exile them to rural Colorado or Utah. If they return, shoot to kill


Really need to start taking names and moving them to the end of any medical equipment waiting lists. At the very least.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these are the idiots the rest of us are forced to shop with
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest Government Ad | Coronavirus: Flatten The Curve
Youtube Hks6Nq7g6P4
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.


And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.
 
uutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some bakery near me, obviously hurting for business is giving away 10k free sandwiches today.  It's a drive by, little consolation.
Let me see.  On one hand a free sandwich (lettuce by Sam's Club).  On the other a one in 2M chance of dying a slow and painful death.
Stay Home.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) said Sunday that people have to heed warnings and recommendations of social distancing to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a little crazy to see the crowds at the cherry blossoms," Hogan said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"People have to listen. You are endangering not only yourselves but fellow citizens by not listening to these warnings," he added.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yes, you got COVID-19 and may die, but you got to see some pretty flowering trees, so you have that going for you.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.


Edgy nihilism is so 2007.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.


Let me go downstairs and tell my elderly mother whom I care for that she's a negligible loss.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I pretty much never leave the house normally (disabled). We want to be entirely housebound, but my hubby can't work from home. He works for a company making parts for virus test kits, so they are going 25/7/365. The only other thing that he leaves the house for is to go grocery shopping, which he's always done right when the store opens in the morning, so no change there. We don't eat out more than once every two months or so, but we are not ordering take-out/delivery at all now because we don't know the condition of the people preparing the food and putting it in the bags, or the person who does the deliveries. We never did, of course, but right now with the whole pandemic thing going on? Hubby says no way. I'm cooking every meal we eat from now on.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.


Ah, here we are....you again!  Death in the abstract is very uninteresting for someone with no experience with it, and as such they can always very cavalier on the topic.

You are so brave and above all, very smart!  You aren't falling for this "panic'...and if they die, they die, so you are also very brave!  So unafraid of death!

Get out there!  Mingle!  Show us all how it is done!  Go forth brave teller of truth!

/jerk off motion dot gif
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.


Sociopath says what?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kindms: these are the idiots the rest of us are forced to shop with


Maybe not for long.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.

Let me go downstairs and tell my elderly mother whom I care for that she's a negligible loss.


Ok go ahead.  Sorry, your elderly mother is not more important than the vast majority of this country that will have no problem with this virus.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.

Ah, here we are....you again!  Death in the abstract is very uninteresting for someone with no experience with it, and as such they can always very cavalier on the topic.

You are so brave and above all, very smart!  You aren't falling for this "panic'...and if they die, they die, so you are also very brave!  So unafraid of death!

Get out there!  Mingle!  Show us all how it is done!  Go forth brave teller of truth!

/jerk off motion dot gif


How do you know what my experience with death is?  Oh, that's right, you're just making up bullshiat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.

Let me go downstairs and tell my elderly mother whom I care for that she's a negligible loss.


And then you can tell the people that are going to lose everything, their jobs, their home, everything they ever worked for, that it was worth it because your elderly mom is alive.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Diogenes: Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.

Let me go downstairs and tell my elderly mother whom I care for that she's a negligible loss.

And then you can tell the people that are going to lose everything, their jobs, their home, everything they ever worked for, that it was worth it because your elderly mom is alive.


You really have no grasp of the big picture.  Which is funny since you're pretty much accusing me of the same.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know that scene in the old westerns where the ne're-do-wells in the saloon are making the "rube" dance by shooting the floor at his feet?
This thread is like that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfool: [i.redd.it image 850x1133]


Nice seeing that fashion come back in style.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: They're not even taking pictures.  Hell, they're not even looking at the trees.  One idiot is staring at her phone, and they all look like they'd rather be somewhere else.  What the hell is the point?  At least the spring breakers were getting drunk and laid.


The point? Its to "Own the Libs!"

I want ALL the fools to go out and "own" me. Please do.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Martian_Astronomer: These people are idiots. But I still think one of the biggest problems is the grocery store situation. Whenever I try to go even during non-peak hours, there are still too many people, and the stores are not designed with proper distance in mind. A whole lotta people are still going to get the virus.

And we need to just farking accept it.  People are going to die.  We don't need to save everyone.


Everybody has a plan until they get hit in the face.   Prof. Mike Tyson

I have a feeling there will be some changes in attitude coming right up as people discover the virus is actually knocking on the door of their own life.  As nearly everyone will eventually know people who contract COVID-19, it will get their personal attention.  Severe illness, suffering, and death up close tends to concentrate the mind.  Plenty of people are too stupid for even a death in their immediate circle to change their personal behavior but hopefully that number is small.
 
