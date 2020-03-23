 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   UK: "There's half a centimetre of snow. SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING." Also UK: "There's a deadly virus sweeping the population. Let's all go & climb mountains in Wales"   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Wales, Snowdonia National Park, Porthcawl councillor Sean Aspey, mountain summits, Pen y Fan, Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Car parks, Chairman Alun Allcock  
•       •       •

500 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 11:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, the trouble is, they're all going there to get away from other people... unfortunately everyone else had the same idea.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's just the Welsh.  Have you ever been to Wales? Huge gangs of tough sinewy men roam the valleys terrorising people with their close-harmony singing.
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: It's just the Welsh.  Have you ever been to Wales? Huge gangs of tough sinewy men roam the valleys terrorising people with their close-harmony singing.


Go on...
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oregon did the same thing this weekend, shutting down beaches and campgrounds because people were fleeing from Trump coronavirus epidemic polio in the cities.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We saw that hear in Arizona, too.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here not hear.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably due to Boris Johnson wanting the virus to kill off alot of the poor and disabled people so wealthy people don't have to pay as much taxes in the UK.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wales doesn't shut down for half a centimeter of snow. Wales wouldn't shut down if the dragons came down from the mountains and started eating the population.

Just because bloody Southerners can't handle a dusting of snow doesn't mean the rest of us grab our security blankies and start whimpering any time it looks a bit black over Bill's mother's.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, I've seen a lot more people than usual walking and biking around Denver. Almost as if they're all stuck at home, bored, and can't go to the gym. The horror.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Don't dead, open inside?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Here not hear.


WHAT??

/speak up
 
bekovich
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yup, queues to get to the most popular public beaches over the country, too.

Its like this good spring weather and bright sun has people lulled into a false sense of security. Birds singing and flowers blooming, a sign of new life beginning. People can't accept that this invisible death approaches.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are you whales from Scotland?

(Yeah, every time Wales is mentioned.)
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bekovich: People can't accept that this invisible death approaches.


Probably because, for the vast majority of people, it doesn't.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*For certain definitions of deadly.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Snowden is 3560 ft (1085 m). What mountains in Wales?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Snowden is 3560 ft (1085 m). What mountains in Wales?


Mountains are widely (although certainly not universally) defined as over 2000'. The USGS doesn't have a definition - basically if people call it a mountain it's a mountain (see most of Appalachia).
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder if this is one of those diseases that compels infected to seek out others so it can spread.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.