Old and busted: Spring break tourists partying on beaches. New hotness: Local resident boaters partying on sand bars
    Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami-Dade Police Department, Doral, Florida, shutdown of boat ramps, social media, Miami Police Department, Florida, Miami  
378 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 5:33 PM



13 Comments
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let them be florida men. Get their names and when they show up at the hospital, tell them to pound sand
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well would you look at the image url that's still in my clipboard from 10 seconds ago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Off topic for this thread. But, I just saw this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk3A6​g​FvnUw

About the CA governor issuing a "new" order on Saturday. And the national Guard activating in CA.

I know it is not all the way to martial law. But ...is it still allowed to go to the supermarket or a park now? Or all all stores closed?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Haha, they're all gonna die.

JAWS: They're All Going To Die
Youtube O9AuBsvkZRw
 
Animatronik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Off topic for this thread. But, I just saw this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk3A6g​FvnUw

About the CA governor issuing a "new" order on Saturday. And the national Guard activating in CA.

I know it is not all the way to martial law. But ...is it still allowed to go to the supermarket or a park now? Or all all stores closed?


You are still allowed to go to the grocery store and those will not close.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Helpful pic of such behavior...
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Off topic for this thread. But, I just saw this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk3A6g​FvnUw

About the CA governor issuing a "new" order on Saturday. And the national Guard activating in CA.

I know it is not all the way to martial law. But ...is it still allowed to go to the supermarket or a park now? Or all all stores closed?


Grocery stores, banks, gas stations, convenience stores, etc. are still open, although most are taking precautions.  Safeway and some other grocery store chains that are usually open 24 hours are closing overnight to restock and clean.  Some are doing "seniors hours" a few days a week so vulnerable people can buy groceries right after cleaning, and without being hassled my Toilet Paper Bro.  Bevmo, which is a big liquor store chain, is now only taking delivery and pickup orders, so you can't just wander in and pick up a crate of rum.  Restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms but can still do takeout and delivery orders.  Fast food drive thru is still open.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

i ignore u: FarkingChas: Off topic for this thread. But, I just saw this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk3A6g​FvnUw

About the CA governor issuing a "new" order on Saturday. And the national Guard activating in CA.

I know it is not all the way to martial law. But ...is it still allowed to go to the supermarket or a park now? Or all all stores closed?

Grocery stores, banks, gas stations, convenience stores, etc. are still open, although most are taking precautions.  Safeway and some other grocery store chains that are usually open 24 hours are closing overnight to restock and clean.  Some are doing "seniors hours" a few days a week so vulnerable people can buy groceries right after cleaning, and without being hassled my Toilet Paper Bro.  Bevmo, which is a big liquor store chain, is now only taking delivery and pickup orders, so you can't just wander in and pick up a crate of rum.  Restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms but can still do takeout and delivery orders.  Fast food drive thru is still open.


Those things were all true before Saturday. The article made it sound like the Saturday announcement added new restrictions. But their video says nothing. I guess I  will find out in the morning if anything has changed.
 
PunGent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So many idiots.
d1vhqlrjc8h82r.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like Floriduh Man is a self-correcting problem. :>{
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So many idiots.
[d1vhqlrjc8h82r.cloudfront.net image 600x337]


I don't know.  From the looks of it, almost all of them are > 6 feet apart.
 
