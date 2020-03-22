 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Victim: I don't want to go on the cart. I feel fine. In fact I think I'll go for a walk. Doctor: You're not fooling anyone   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's called the rise before the fall. Not unique to this at all.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cretinbob: It's called the rise before the fall. Not unique to this at all.


This.

Hospice pts are notorious for this. They could be on the downtrend on dying for a week or so then one day miraculously do a 180 and seem to be getting better. This is how you know they'll be dead in less than 12hrs
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So now if I get it, and then start to recover, I'm going to panic and fear the worst? Great.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope nobody I know gets sick. Myself, family, and other people I know. I worry about them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rallying, it's called rallying. Right before the end.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I hope nobody I know gets sick. Myself, family, and other people I know. I worry about them.


Someone you know will get sick. Someone I know will get sick. I hope it's 12-18 months from now and not tomorrow. We're past the point of containment, it's about suppression now.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reading something like this just increases the paranoia I have.  Which maybe is the point because it is The Daily Mail.

I've had a very mild sore throat, no fever, and little to no sneezing or discharge for about a month or so.  I do get headaches but I have a cavernova in my brain so headaches aren't uncommon for me, and Tylenol generally does the trick.

Regardless, I am trying to totally quarantine myself on the oft chance I have this "slow burn" case of CV-19.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So its like drinking JD?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I feel happy! I feel happy!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today's the day if I learn my boss still thinks it's just the flu. Upper management meeting at noon. Hope they feel really good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: kdawg7736: I hope nobody I know gets sick. Myself, family, and other people I know. I worry about them.

Someone you know will get sick. Someone I know will get sick. I hope it's 12-18 months from now and not tomorrow. We're past the point of containment, it's about suppression now.


And yet I didn't get HIV, I check mark a lot of risk during the 90s. Even had too much unprotected sex.  But, my aunt and uncle did get cancer from smoking. It's odd how at 46 I've only had a small amount of people I know die at all of any thing. I know people young who have lost mom and dad and more. I personally don't think I'll live catching this. I have high blood pressure and blood sugar and a bad heart. But I'm very relieved to die of this bug. Because diabetes takes sight, limbs and what not long before you die from it . Also I don't want to survive a stroke. So I'd rather get this BS. But, hell, it's not like I hope to be 150. So....if I must die. Cov seems faster than my pre-existing conditions cuz I've had for 20 years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Her husband eventually pulled through thanks to an experimental treatment.

It would help if the Daily Fail mentioned this experimental treatment, since they don't, it was the Ebola drug Remdesivir

https://nypost.com/2020/03/20/coronav​i​rus-in-washington-state-patient-says-e​bola-drug-saved-his-life/
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: So now if I get it, and then start to recover, I'm going to panic and fear the worst? Great.


That's not even the worst of it. Doctors are now reporting that even if you do fully recover, you'll come home on night, walk into your house and you'll notice all the lights are off. You try and turn them on, but none of the switches work. You pull out your cell to turn on the flashlight, and hear a noise. You turn around and there stands Covid-19 dressed in a black hoodie. "Remember me?" It asks. The last thing you see is the glint of a crowbar coming down on your head.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
honestly im freaking to some extent because going to the hospital potentially means dying alone in an ugly building surrounded by strangers

they dont let people visit those in isolation.

Saturday morning i caught a tweet of all the coffins in an italian hospital. it cured me immediately of any hang up on wearing a mask in public

went out to the barn and grabbed a N95 mask ive had for doing stuff in the workshop. then i went to the grocery store. I was sure glad i was wearing a mask because people ARE STILL NOT TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY. I walked out of the store and my only thought was a lot of people are going to die
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I'll go for a walk.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Today's the day if I learn my boss still thinks it's just the flu. Upper management meeting at noon. Hope they feel really good.


Hey, in Colorado we're supposed to be at half staff starting today. So far, my company has been 100% silent and work starts in an hour. ~30 of us all working in one building, even though we could easily split shifts, work from home, etc.

/Good luck America
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quickly redone for the virus, the new Spring fashions are out.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's called The Dark Ages Collection.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like what happens with radiation poisoning.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just getting over a cold so I'm really getting a kick out of this thread.

/wait what?
 
PunGent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Today's the day if I learn my boss still thinks it's just the flu. Upper management meeting at noon. Hope they feel really good.


Holy crap, really?  Best of luck with THAT shiat...

/buddy's wife is doing so-so with it so far
//ok when she's lying in bed, but goes downhill quick if she tries to stand :/
///buddy and their kids have very mild symptoms so far
 
Krieghund
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the story in the side bar is about how Tom Hanks and his wife are feeling better.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: Declassify Issue: Today's the day if I learn my boss still thinks it's just the flu. Upper management meeting at noon. Hope they feel really good.

Holy crap, really?  Best of luck with THAT shiat...

/buddy's wife is doing so-so with it so far
//ok when she's lying in bed, but goes downhill quick if she tries to stand :/
///buddy and their kids have very mild symptoms so far


Just cough on them...repeatedly..till they get the message
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldweasel: PunGent: Declassify Issue: Today's the day if I learn my boss still thinks it's just the flu. Upper management meeting at noon. Hope they feel really good.

Holy crap, really?  Best of luck with THAT shiat...

/buddy's wife is doing so-so with it so far
//ok when she's lying in bed, but goes downhill quick if she tries to stand :/
///buddy and their kids have very mild symptoms so far

Just cough on them...repeatedly..till they get the message


And snag all the toilet paper every day.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My aunt has it. She's the first one in my hometown (lucky her!) She doesn't travel and has spent most of her time at home so I have no clue how she got it. Obviously it must be a carrier with no symptoms or other people in town have it and are just staying home. My hometown is pretty isolated and it's not a destination for anyone except those who absolutely need to be there.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Sounds like what happens with radiation poisoning.


I was thinking the same thing. That latent period about 2/3 of the way through it when the affected patient says "You know, I don't feel too bad at all" and the doctors have to say "Oh, no, you're walking dead. There is no hope for you."
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cloudofdust: kdawg7736: I hope nobody I know gets sick. Myself, family, and other people I know. I worry about them.

Someone you know will get sick. Someone I know will get sick. I hope it's 12-18 months from now and not tomorrow. We're past the point of containment, it's about suppression now.

And yet I didn't get HIV, I check mark a lot of risk during the 90s. Even had too much unprotected sex.  But, my aunt and uncle did get cancer from smoking. It's odd how at 46 I've only had a small amount of people I know die at all of any thing. I know people young who have lost mom and dad and more. I personally don't think I'll live catching this. I have high blood pressure and blood sugar and a bad heart. But I'm very relieved to die of this bug. Because diabetes takes sight, limbs and what not long before you die from it . Also I don't want to survive a stroke. So I'd rather get this BS. But, hell, it's not like I hope to be 150. So....if I must die. Cov seems faster than my pre-existing conditions cuz I've had for 20 years.


Good for you.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just cough lightly through my conference calls.  Haven't been asked to come into the office in a week...
 
geggy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the start of second week of February, I had cough and cold for couple of days then got better. I got sick again on a Friday and that's when I got the flu for the 1st time in 20 years, with aching joints, fatigue, headaches and sniffles. I wonder if I had the Covid19? I went to walk in clinic and they did testings with the swab. They said I had the regular flu, and it was before the beginning of the hysteria.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My company I work with has gone dark and isn't answering questions.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: they dont let people visit those in isolation.


I've been an isolation wards visiting family. That was before all this, now hospitals are denying all visitations for anyone.
 
