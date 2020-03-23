 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It looks like Dr. Fauci has a backbone after all...just kidding   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Federal government of the United States, New York City, President of the United States, U.S. state, New York, Federal Emergency Management Agency  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 7:28 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.


I wish that motherfarker would swallow a sandwich full of lighters...
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he keeps cleaning up after Trump like this, he'll wind up looking like this- 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't fundamentally disagree"

I read the subtext of that as: "we wholly and completely disagree"
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dr Fauci's predicament reminds me of dating a single mom with a horrible kid or horrible ex. Yeah, it sucks. The situation isn't ideal and you'd never choose for it be this way and if you had had your way it never would've come to this.

But then again... you might be the only voice of reason and sanity in that whole situation and you're pretty sure the whole thing will melt down if you do what's in your personal best interests. So you stay. You know it's not forever, but just long enough to get all the nitwits through this next phase without catastrophic damage.

So sometimes the gf will ask what you think of their awful, stupid, not smart idiot of a brat child they have... and you give an answer buried in fuzzy language and half truths. It really doesn't hurt you or cost you anything.


But... the day Fauci is fired, the wheels will fly off so fast aliens in a nearby galaxy will see it and realize some society out there exceeded light speed and is worthy of a visit. Once they arrive and see trump, they'll be convinced it was one of their space-brohs playing a joke on them and they'll leave without sharing with us their 50m years of knowledge and technology, or they may smite the prank planet just because it's space-fun.

That's why he stays and toes the line a bit. Because he knows aliens will smite us.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee, this topic hasn't been beaten to death in every other thread.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fauci, later today: "skip the drug testing in test tubes, let's try it directly on people!"
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*shakes magic 8 ball*

All signs point to farked.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.


Or he read it in a medical journal.

Your TDS doesn't mean the rest of us will fall for gaslighting.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Fauci, later today: "skip the drug testing in test tubes, let's try it directly on people!"


Normally, we'd test on prisoners, but we've got millions of children we would normally have in schools and daycare. They aren't taking tests while they are home from school so it seems natural that we should do the drug testing on them.
 
rightClick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Or he read it


really, you think he's reading medical journals?
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The fact that EVERYONE bends over backwards to protect Trump's ego no matter what he does or says has rendered my existence meaningless.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Gee, this topic hasn't been beaten to death in every other thread.


I really wish we could stop the bullshiat politics for five minutes.  Cuomo is starting trials of this in New York.  There are several areas that are reporting positive outcomes anecdotally.  I'm sincerely hoping this drug combination works to lessens symptoms in the most critically ill and saves lives.

We'll need the ICU beds for all the fanatical Trump critics who will blow aneurysms.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.

Or he read it in a medical journal.

Your TDS doesn't mean the rest of us will fall for gaslighting.


It's worth also reading the dozens and dozens of other articles testing the potential of hydroquinone and chloroquine as antivirals. Better still, have someone who has some background in drug discovery and development read those papers, say someone who has a PhD in Pharmaceutical chemistry and 30 years industrial experience.  They can tell you that while it's worthy pursuing a few trials, because we are so desperate, don't get your hopes up. There are many hundreds of such efforts that never pan out. And in this particular case, the side-effects and potential drug interactions are very concerning.

In other words, when you have no clue what you are talking about, don't talk. Don't pretend that evaluating the scientific/medical literature is as simple as reading English. It isn't. Come back to me after you've been a reviewer on a few hundred journal articles.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.

Or he read it in a medical journal.

Your TDS doesn't mean the rest of us will fall for gaslighting.


Here, let me explain to you why that's a crap "study."

https://twitter.com/jpogue1/status/12​4​1138975802359813
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Or he read it in a medical journal.

Your TDS doesn't mean the rest of us will fall for gaslighting.


This is a man who couldn't even read his daily intelligence briefings unless his staff put in mentions of him in them.

Do you really, honestly think he read a medical journal?

Maybe you should be silent while the adults are talking.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Fauci, later today: "skip the drug testing in test tubes, let's try it directly on people!"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JunkyJu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: Dork Gently: fusillade762: Trump had heard about the drug combination from anecdotal reports.

You mean from OAN.  Because he swallows every bullshiat right-wing conspiracy theory like it's a Bic Mac.

Or he read it in a medical journal.

Your TDS doesn't mean the rest of us will fall for gaslighting.

It's worth also reading the dozens and dozens of other articles testing the potential of hydroquinone and chloroquine as antivirals. Better still, have someone who has some background in drug discovery and development read those papers, say someone who has a PhD in Pharmaceutical chemistry and 30 years industrial experience.  They can tell you that while it's worthy pursuing a few trials, because we are so desperate, don't get your hopes up. There are many hundreds of such efforts that never pan out. And in this particular case, the side-effects and potential drug interactions are very concerning.

In other words, when you have no clue what you are talking about, don't talk. Don't pretend that evaluating the scientific/medical literature is as simple as reading English. It isn't. Come back to me after you've been a reviewer on a few hundred journal articles.


"In other words, when you have no clue what you are talking about, don't talk. "

Great advice.
If only democrats had acted that way instead of pushing a false impeachment narrative and holding the nation hostage while a virus was spreading around the world.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Dr Fauci's predicament reminds me of dating a single mom with a horrible kid or horrible ex. Yeah, it sucks. The situation isn't ideal and you'd never choose for it be this way and if you had had your way it never would've come to this.

But then again... you might be the only voice of reason and sanity in that whole situation and you're pretty sure the whole thing will melt down if you do what's in your personal best interests. So you stay. You know it's not forever, but just long enough to get all the nitwits through this next phase without catastrophic damage.

So sometimes the gf will ask what you think of their awful, stupid, not smart idiot of a brat child they have... and you give an answer buried in fuzzy language and half truths. It really doesn't hurt you or cost you anything.


But... the day Fauci is fired, the wheels will fly off so fast aliens in a nearby galaxy will see it and realize some society out there exceeded light speed and is worthy of a visit. Once they arrive and see trump, they'll be convinced it was one of their space-brohs playing a joke on them and they'll leave without sharing with us their 50m years of knowledge and technology, or they may smite the prank planet just because it's space-fun.

That's why he stays and toes the line a bit. Because he knows aliens will smite us.


It may not "hurt him", but it hurts everyone else who still believes Trump's bullshiat. He needs to be called out, in public, constantly. He only got where he is today because of people like Fauci letting him get away with bullshiat because it didn't "hurt them".
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JunkyJu: If only democrats had acted that way instead of pushing a false impeachment narrative and holding the nation hostage while a virus was spreading around the world.


I see Putin has issued the new talking points.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rightClick: Dork Gently: Or he read it

really, you think he's reading medical journals?


That sentence is two words too long.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.