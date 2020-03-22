 Skip to content
(Staying Inside Guy)   State-by-state projection of when hospitals start getting overwhelmed with patients. Social distancing will not work; the only solution is the Madagascar one: shut it all down   (covidactnow.org) divider line
    More: Scary, Coronavirus Act  
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm fine with this. I'm retired, so I can handle being inside.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Good modeling, horrific meaning
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Looks like Florida is screwed
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Alaska is completely f*cked.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I can only hope Colorado is on point with our lockdowns.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I can only hope Colorado is on point with our lockdowns.


Colorado should be reasonable, hospitals may get only a little overwhelmed. Gardner may have Coronavirus so there is that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I can't get the site. SSL errors on every browser
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I can't get the site. SSL errors on every browser


Works fine for me.  Submitted on a desktop Mac and just now opened on a iPhone.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
huh. comcast is janky... go figure
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
On the upside, I think maybe, is that if one can put off being infected until July, there might be a hospital bed if one needs one.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, that's quite enough internet for today...
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

relaxitsjustme: [Fark user image 275x183]
[Fark user image 425x315]


Fark user image
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I can't get the site. SSL errors on every browser


Same, PC, and mobile...
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media3.giphy.com
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TMW: you understand the reference subby made AND still have the right gif on hand!

Fark user image
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I'm told that we already have a few in our small town, one complete with refusal to wear mask or stay isolated according to a non health care witness.

/gotta love rednecks, they will cleanse us
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: relaxitsjustme: [Fark user image 275x183]
[Fark user image 425x315]

[Fark user image 600x338]


Exactly. Smarted and funnied. People are getting pissed at college kids, but they were just doing dumbass college kid stuff like we all did. The f*cking adults - the mayors, the governors - failed on this one. Trump, Fox and the Republicans get blame, too, for all those weeks of saying it was no big deal.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3926qxcw0e1bh.cloudfront.net
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayday May?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

So if we survive until June... might, just might, be okay.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pray that the worst does not happen.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Merltech: Mayday May?
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168]
So if we survive until June... might, just might, be okay.


Someone needs to make that into a book.  I'd but that for a dollar.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I pray that the worst does not happen.


Relax, the frost will kill the radioactive scorpions that manage to make it to our latitude.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Do I look like a man with a plan?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A lot of Americans will be dead when it finally sinks in what really needs done. Darwin is having a drunken orgy right now.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Remain calm everyone; we understand that Dr. Fauci broke the economy by making you scared of the virus but we're going to make sure you go right back to work so that everything will be alright.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm... too pessimistic for these. I look, and my brain translates, "1 out of 5 people are dead."

Time to go look at kittens.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The message I'm getting from the projections is that the better your state's testing, the sooner you'll run out of hospital beds.

Heck, I could go to West Virginia and almost ride out the entire hospital overload it's projecting in Michigan before it starts to overload in WV.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [d3926qxcw0e1bh.cloudfront.net image 800x515]



LOL no.
Fark user image
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

starsrift: I'm... too pessimistic for these. I look, and my brain translates, "1 out of 5 people are dead."
Time to go look at kittens.

Time to go look at kittens.


Here's my boy Haboob making a funny face:

i.imgur.com


awww yiss!  just what the internet needed.  Thanks, Haboob!
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm trying to not be part of the problem and I think I am doing pretty well at that.  At this point, I'm planning on going into to town at most once a week.  Hopefully not even that often.  I accidentally prepared pretty well for this about a decade ago when I thought 2012 was going to bring us down.  My modest prepping is finally paying off a little.  Even found a box of N95 masks that I didn't remember purchasing.
 
Opacity
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NY is unfortunately the new Milan
 
