(Stuff.co.nz)   New Zealand going into lockdown for at least four weeks, taking hobbits to Isengard   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
8
8 Comments
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There are 102 confirmed cases in NZ. If we can stay on top of this we have a chance to prevent us turning into the UK or Italy/
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
taking the hobbits to isengard
Just because.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Checking in from Golden Bay (top of the South Island). Both of us semi retired (part time builders/landscapers) but no need to work for now. Pantry, fridge and freezer are stocked. Partner wants to use the 4 week shutdown to concrete the driveway so he's ordering the supplies.
 
freitasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few bottles of single malt. Received a box of wine last week. Food is available.We can do it. Four weeks at home is nothing folks!
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Came here JUST for this
 
deffuse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In Welly and the local fancy butcher allowed to stay open (as it deals in food/perishables I assume).

deffuse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

deffuse: In Welly and the local fancy butcher is allowed to stay open (as it deals in food/perishables I assume).


FFS.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd happily go into lock down with their prime minister, Jessica Rabbit, or whatever her name is
 
