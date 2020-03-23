 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   "Yes. A successful shelter in place means that you will feel like it was all for nothing. And you would be right. Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
    More: News, Infectious disease, Infection, Health care, Influenza, Epidemiology, Pandemic, Hospital, life support  
•       •       •

fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.


And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.


While that is true, a fully functional, totally amazing healthcare system will also strain and break during a global pandemic when the management strategy for said event is to first pretend it's not happening and then second stage daily marketing press conferences to use a lot of flowery language to tell everyone they're on their own.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"

Losing your job, losing your home, and having your kids repeat a year of school isn't "nothing."
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.


There is no bill making meds or PPE available to the public. Congress doesn't have that power.

The executive branch does, though, and the person in charge of it proves to the world every time he opens his mouth that he's a beta-cuck biatch that doesn't have the balls to do anything.

That's on you, own it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One party has been caught purposely lying about a global health crisis in order to cash in. If you ever supported this party, you should shut the fark up before bad things happen to you.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: One party has been caught purposely lying about a global health crisis in order to cash in. If you ever supported this party, you should shut the fark up before bad things happen to you.


The Communist Party of China?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Wobambo: One party has been caught purposely lying about a global health crisis in order to cash in. If you ever supported this party, you should shut the fark up before bad things happen to you.

The Communist Party of China?


Sigh - <eyeroll> - fine. *Two* parties.
 
Tartha De Tear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I wander into the political tab... Could have sworn I was on Main.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one "silver lining" of the government completely flubbing the response, is that no one but the most disconnected will be able to claim that this was all a big overreaction!

/Always look on the bright side.
 
jso2897
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
One of the saddest things about this situation is that in the event that we really luck out, and sail through this relatively unscathed, the idiots among us will say "SEE? We were right! There was nothing to worry about!".
So we need to emotionally accept that the best outcome here is for the Trumpanzees to be "right", and spend the next few months posting "funny" memes about how the whole thing was a liberal hoax.
That's actually what we need to pray for.
Sorry.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"

Losing your job, losing your home, and having your kids repeat a year of school isn't "nothing."



I'd rather lose my job than a family member (or myself) to the disease because a collective bunch of idiots can't follow instructions.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Winning
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
zgrizz:Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.

It's been a while since I've regularly visited fark and my snark detector is way overdue for recalibration, so maybe some regulars can help me out with this. Is this a lame attempt at trolling? Does this individual sincerely believe this stuff? Is the Fark Squirrel still a thing?
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"

Losing your job, losing your home, and having your kids repeat a year of school isn't "nothing."


That happens to any American working class person who gets sick anyway.\
All things being equal, it's better not to be dying of the Trump Virus.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.


You mean the bill that just throws money at large corporations, while bribing the average American with a check that won't even pay one month's rent?
And what meds are Dems withholding?  You mean the meds Donald Trump, MD mentioned? The ones with no proven effectiveness against Coronavirus?
Donald Trump won't sleep with you
 
eiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zgrizz: And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


Sure none are working perfectly, but two points:

1) At least in, let's say Italy, nobody treated for the disease will come out the other end bankrupted by medical bills on top of everything else.

2) Read the news coming out of Europe. Things aren't great there, but if you actually look at the details (something I know most people don't like to do), you see that having nationalized healthcare allows those governments to take measures that will likely have positive impact on dealing with the disease that just aren't possible in our patch-work, privatized system.

And a final bonus point, you are literally making perfect the enemy of the good.
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is (hopefully) going to be a lot like the Y2K bug and we'll have a lot of people years from now who will still think we over reacted and it was just hype.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

While that is true, a fully functional, totally amazing healthcare system will also strain and break during a global pandemic when the management strategy for said event is to first pretend it's not happening and then second stage daily marketing press conferences to use a lot of flowery language to tell everyone they're on their own.


On the plus side, at least you've now got some spaghetti that might stick to the wall.

Pee tape dossier fell flat and was exposed as made-up shiat.
Mueller collusion investigation found no evidence of collusion.
Quid Pro Quo impeachment was a Quid Pro No-Go

So now you've got Wuhan virus to blame on him.  The guy who said we should back off from China (though for unrelated reasons) and was working hard at doing just that.   Too bad even the likes of Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-eep Blue) says the politicking has to stop:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/coron​a​virus-cuomo-asks-for-federal-help-afte​r-twitter-fight-with-trump.html
"There's no time for" hyper-partisan politicking right now, Cuomo added. "The president is doing the right thing in offering to step up with New York, and I appreciate it."


The true irony of this situation is that the very people who called Trump a fascist and wanna-be dictator are now scrambling all over themselves saying he needs to exercise dictatorial power over the country to stop this.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"

Losing your job, losing your home, and having your kids repeat a year of school isn't "nothing."


Are districts around you having to repeat the school year? Our's went over to at-home online learning relatively smoothly. It's less than ideal but will get the kids through the rest of the year (schools aren't closed to summer right now, but CPS already extended and I expect the suburban districts to follow, more than likely it will end up being pushed through into the summer)
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zgrizz: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.


There's a huge slush fund for big business in that bill, f*ck that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Winning: zgrizz:Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.

It's been a while since I've regularly visited fark and my snark detector is way overdue for recalibration, so maybe some regulars can help me out with this. Is this a lame attempt at trolling? Does this individual sincerely believe this stuff? Is the Fark Squirrel still a thing?


I think that one is a true believe in the Orange Divine.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Congress doesn't have that power.


Yes, it very literally *DOES* have that power, in the Commerce Clause.

And the president *DOESN'T*  The only thing the president has is power to command the executive branch of the federal government, and to sign or veto legislation..

Now, he can direct that this or that federal branch take this or that action, but if there aren't any regulations that Congress has passed that give express regulatory power to do that particular action, than the president ordering it to be done is literally unconstitutional.

I mean, this is basic middle school civics.  Where were you that week?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: This is (hopefully) going to be a lot like the Y2K bug and we'll have a lot of people years from now who will still think we over reacted and it was just hype.


I was going to joke about how this is exactly like Y2K, acid rain, and the hole in the ozone all being nothing burgers that people made a big deal about and then nothing happened but the thread had already gone form 0 to stupid in two posts.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The red-cap revisionism is in full force this morning.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The red-cap revisionism is in full force this morning.


Lol. Rooftop has gone full OANN talking points. He's using Hannity promo slogans.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

holdmybones: UNC_Samurai: The red-cap revisionism is in full force this morning.

Lol. Rooftop has gone full OANN talking points. He's using Hannity promo slogans.


I he's been making ammo for his muskets again without a respirator.
 
eiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: This is (hopefully) going to be a lot like the Y2K bug and we'll have a lot of people years from now who will still think we over reacted and it was just hype.


Yeah, barring a miracle, this is not going to be Y2K. I will almost guarantee that every American on here is going to either personally know someone who dies from this or is at most one degree of separation from someone who does. Famous people are going to die from this.

Unlike Y2K, the government has completely screwed the pooch on this, the genie is out of the bottle, and Trump shows no sign of adjusting to that fact.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Been a while since somebody made a decent speech in this country
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Wobambo: One party has been caught purposely lying about a global health crisis in order to cash in. If you ever supported this party, you should shut the fark up before bad things happen to you.

The Communist Party of China?


No, idiot!  The Idiot party of Alabama.  We welcome you as a brother!
 
eiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Congress doesn't have that power.

Yes, it very literally *DOES* have that power, in the Commerce Clause.

And the president *DOESN'T*  The only thing the president has is power to command the executive branch of the federal government, and to sign or veto legislation..

Now, he can direct that this or that federal branch take this or that action, but if there aren't any regulations that Congress has passed that give express regulatory power to do that particular action, than the president ordering it to be done is literally unconstitutional.

I mean, this is basic middle school civics.  Where were you that week?


When dittybopper is right he's right.

Although a lot of Americans are likely about to learn the level of inherent emergency powers in the federal government that they all believe don't exist because of the bizarre beliefs Americans have been taught about what the constitution is and how it works.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I support taking steps but I really wish the steps my government is taking weren't so stupid.

They have closed hiking trails. You know the places where I usually don't see another person. So now instead of going into the woods to exercise my dog I have to walk around the block like six times (Husky) and run into all the other people doing the same thing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eiger: dittybopper: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Congress doesn't have that power.

Yes, it very literally *DOES* have that power, in the Commerce Clause.

And the president *DOESN'T*  The only thing the president has is power to command the executive branch of the federal government, and to sign or veto legislation..

Now, he can direct that this or that federal branch take this or that action, but if there aren't any regulations that Congress has passed that give express regulatory power to do that particular action, than the president ordering it to be done is literally unconstitutional.

I mean, this is basic middle school civics.  Where were you that week?

When dittybopper is right he's right.

Although a lot of Americans are likely about to learn the level of inherent emergency powers in the federal government that they all believe don't exist because of the bizarre beliefs Americans have been taught about what the constitution is and how it works.


That he understands the basics of civics and still supports trump is the troubling thing. There's some connection that isn't being made in that ditty little head.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

holdmybones: That he understands the basics of civics and still supports trump is the troubling thing. There's some connection that isn't being made in that ditty little head.


He's far from alone in that, which is why the Trump movement is more disturbing than many people who just like to call Trump supporters "dumb," would like to believe.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [Fark user image image 425x558]


Oh SNAP!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The red-cap revisionism is in full force this morning.


That how they always are. It's just this time it's very obvious that Trump is worthless here and the lies he spreads are personally dangerous to pretty much everyone. So his supporters look more pathetic and scummier than ever.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eiger: holdmybones: That he understands the basics of civics and still supports trump is the troubling thing. There's some connection that isn't being made in that ditty little head.

He's far from alone in that, which is why the Trump movement is more disturbing than many people who just like to call Trump supporters "dumb," would like to believe.


No. It's guns with that one.
It's always guns with that one.

Not much less troubling.
 
geduld
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I imagine people will feel the same about shelter in place as they do about the Y2K remediation efforts.

Nothing big happened during Y2K because we made the huge effort to fix it beforehand.

If you are safe and healthy after all this crap passes and you sheltered in place, assume it was for the best.
 
eiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

holdmybones: eiger: holdmybones: That he understands the basics of civics and still supports trump is the troubling thing. There's some connection that isn't being made in that ditty little head.

He's far from alone in that, which is why the Trump movement is more disturbing than many people who just like to call Trump supporters "dumb," would like to believe.

No. It's guns with that one.
It's always guns with that one.

Not much less troubling.


I know.

But that's my point. There's always a "reason," but a lot of them are far more educated and informed than people would like to believe. Hence why it's so disturbing.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Action Replay Nick: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

While that is true, a fully functional, totally amazing healthcare system will also strain and break during a global pandemic when the management strategy for said event is to first pretend it's not happening and then second stage daily marketing press conferences to use a lot of flowery language to tell everyone they're on their own.

On the plus side, at least you've now got some spaghetti that might stick to the wall.

Pee tape dossier fell flat and was exposed as made-up shiat.
Mueller collusion investigation found no evidence of collusion.
Quid Pro Quo impeachment was a Quid Pro No-Go

So now you've got Wuhan virus to blame on him.  The guy who said we should back off from China (though for unrelated reasons) and was working hard at doing just that.   Too bad even the likes of Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-eep Blue) says the politicking has to stop:

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/17/corona​virus-cuomo-asks-for-federal-help-afte​r-twitter-fight-with-trump.html
"There's no time for" hyper-partisan politicking right now, Cuomo added. "The president is doing the right thing in offering to step up with New York, and I appreciate it."


The true irony of this situation is that the very people who called Trump a fascist and wanna-be dictator are now scrambling all over themselves saying he needs to exercise dictatorial power over the country to stop this.


This is rich coming from the vote from the rooftops guy who still has a hard on for Jane Fonda

Do us all favor and go hurt yourself with your cannon
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: Shaggy_C: Because 'nothing' means that nothing happened to your family and that's what we are going for here"

Losing your job, losing your home, and having your kids repeat a year of school isn't "nothing."

Are districts around you having to repeat the school year? Our's went over to at-home online learning relatively smoothly. It's less than ideal but will get the kids through the rest of the year (schools aren't closed to summer right now, but CPS already extended and I expect the suburban districts to follow, more than likely it will end up being pushed through into the summer)


Our districts started online learning and were then forced to stop on the basis of equality because if one single kid did not have internet or could not get their IEP/special needs met via the online learning, it was unfair. Now no one  can benefit from it, it's packets or nothing. So the schools are shut indefinitely, standardized testing is canceled, and they are looking to "forgive" the rest of the year and pass everyone anyway. No one here is repeating, they're just learning less unless parents take it upon themselves to supplement.

/no kids
//mortgage
///one income = worry
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eiger: Yeah, barring a miracle, this is not going to be Y2K. I will almost guarantee that every American on here is going to either personally know someone who dies from this or is at most one degree of separation from someone who does.


True enough. I have a friend who had two of his friends die from this. They both were in Wuhan studying Qigong to help with improving their breathing (they were both asthmatics) when the outbreak happened.

/They both died there.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
\

zgrizz: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.


Oh, hey guys, our comrades have got their talking points!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The red-cap revisionism is in full force this morning.


Like I said, they got their talking points.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got a couple hundred acres off the grid. We've got an endless gas supply, generste our own electricity, and grow most of what we eat. Deer and small game are plentiful. We're not survivalists, never thought of it as a bug out cabin, (our parents grew up in the depression and taught us to be self-sufficient) but that's what it may become.
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know. This almost sounds like a threat. Always gotta question govt when they think no one is looking.
 
havocmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zgrizz: fusillade762: Our healthcare system doesn't have any slack is fundamentally broken.

Fixt.

And precisely what healthcare option in what country is working perfectly? Oh ya, NONE of them.


This is actually a good point. The response to corona is varied across the US, but the countries with nationalized healthcare are also seeing their own unique struggles.

The ones that have made some headway are small countries with smaller populations.

Well, South Korea seems to be held up as an example of a country handling things well. Geographically it is small, but it's population is considerable... 

Stop spreading fake news to try to ease your TrumpRage. It's YOUR party holding up the relief bill. Keeping all those meds and PPE from the field. YOUR Dems.

Accept your shame.

Ah, the rails have come off. Too bad, this was off to a relatively good start.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: Are districts around you having to repeat the school year? Our's went over to at-home online learning relatively smoothly. It's less than ideal but will get the kids through the rest of the year (schools aren't closed to summer right now, but CPS already extended and I expect the suburban districts to follow, more than likely it will end up being pushed through into the summer)


Not yet, but given the current models this thing is not going to be over by the end of summer in USA. Hard to imagine that you can start up a new school year late after missing half of the previous semester and not have to make some longer-term adjustments.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Congress doesn't have that power.

Yes, it very literally *DOES* have that power, in the Commerce Clause.

And the president *DOESN'T*  The only thing the president has is power to command the executive branch of the federal government, and to sign or veto legislation..

Now, he can direct that this or that federal branch take this or that action, but if there aren't any regulations that Congress has passed that give express regulatory power to do that particular action, than the president ordering it to be done is literally unconstitutional.

I mean, this is basic middle school civics.  Where were you that week?


Difficulty: The Defense Production Act.

The Act contains three major sections. The first authorizes the President to require businesses to sign contracts or fulfill orders deemed necessary for national defense. It also allows the president to designate materials to be prohibited from hoarding or price-gouging.[3] The second section authorizes the President to establish mechanisms (such as regulations, orders or agencies) to allocate materials, services and facilities to promote national defense. The third section authorizes the President to control the civilian economy so that scarce and/or critical materials necessary to the national defense effort are available for defense needs.[4][5]
The Act also authorizes the President to requisition property, force industry to expand production and the supply of basic resources, impose wage and price controls, settle labor disputes, control consumer and real estate credit, establish contractual priorities, and allocate raw materials towards national defense.[4]
The President's authority to place contracts under the DPA is the part of the Act most often used by the Department of Defense (DOD) since the 1970s. Most of the other functions of the Act are administered by the Office of Strategic Industries and Economic Security (SIES) in the Bureau of Industry and Security in the Department of Commerce.[6]

Except that Trump thinks that using the Act will turn the US into a socialist country or something, despite it being a temporary thing.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: eiger: holdmybones: That he understands the basics of civics and still supports trump is the troubling thing. There's some connection that isn't being made in that ditty little head.

He's far from alone in that, which is why the Trump movement is more disturbing than many people who just like to call Trump supporters "dumb," would like to believe.

No. It's guns with that one.
It's always guns with that one.

Not much less troubling.


"That one" thinks he's in a well-regulated militia because he regularly falls in wells.
 
