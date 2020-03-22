 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "We will send the police over. With flamethrowers." Enjoy this compilation of Italian mayors losing it with people who aren't obeying quarantine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.


I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.


Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People still not figuring out that in the end, everybody dies. That nature is the perfect killer.

Destroying the economy for the young generation for the next decade to save a couple thousands old people that were going to die in a few months anyway ain't very bright on a species must survive point of view.

It's a very human reaction but not very rational.

Cant imagine the policy we would adopt if we had massive crop failures and only 10% of people could get food like it happened in the 14th century. The ''good'' people would probably all end up dying because they shared food equally with the old and sick while the societies that can make cold hard decisions and enforce them no matter the cost, would survive... which in the end would leave only the scumbag humans alive.

I wonder if any government ever did a study/simulation if we ever had massive crop yield failures around the globe that cut the entire food production by 75% for 3-5 years straight...

/hell we might be facing this exact scenario in 20-50 years when global warming hits...
//you think this pandemic will be the ''worst'' thing humanity will ever experience in your lifetime? Probably won't be
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: People still not figuring out that in the end, everybody dies. That nature is the perfect killer.

Destroying the economy for the young generation for the next decade to save a couple thousands old people that were going to die in a few months anyway ain't very bright on a species must survive point of view.

It's a very human reaction but not very rational.

Cant imagine the policy we would adopt if we had massive crop failures and only 10% of people could get food like it happened in the 14th century. The ''good'' people would probably all end up dying because they shared food equally with the old and sick while the societies that can make cold hard decisions and enforce them no matter the cost, would survive... which in the end would leave only the scumbag humans alive.

I wonder if any government ever did a study/simulation if we ever had massive crop yield failures around the globe that cut the entire food production by 75% for 3-5 years straight...

/hell we might be facing this exact scenario in 20-50 years when global warming hits...
//you think this pandemic will be the ''worst'' thing humanity will ever experience in your lifetime? Probably won't be


Educate yourself.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/news.sky​.​com/story/amp/coronavirus-italian-doct​ors-warn-covid-19-can-make-young-peopl​e-seriously-ill-11961000
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: People still not figuring out that in the end, everybody dies. That nature is the perfect killer.

Destroying the economy for the young generation for the next decade to save a couple thousands old people that were going to die in a few months anyway ain't very bright on a species must survive point of view.

It's a very human reaction but not very rational.

Cant imagine the policy we would adopt if we had massive crop failures and only 10% of people could get food like it happened in the 14th century. The ''good'' people would probably all end up dying because they shared food equally with the old and sick while the societies that can make cold hard decisions and enforce them no matter the cost, would survive... which in the end would leave only the scumbag humans alive.

I wonder if any government ever did a study/simulation if we ever had massive crop yield failures around the globe that cut the entire food production by 75% for 3-5 years straight...

/hell we might be facing this exact scenario in 20-50 years when global warming hits...
//you think this pandemic will be the ''worst'' thing humanity will ever experience in your lifetime? Probably won't be


The problem isn't a few old people extending their lives. It's doing our best to keep health services becoming overwhelmed, and by extension, ineffective for everyone.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.


If the liquor stores and dispensaries close, we riot at dusk.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: The problem isn't a few old people extending their lives. It's doing our best to keep health services becoming overwhelmed, and by extension, ineffective for everyone.


Anyone who doesn't understand that this is exactly the problem needs to read about Italy right now.
We are about 2 weeks or less away from that, anyone under 60 not getting any treatment.
Piles of bodies.
Sigh, I want to turn the news off for a few days but I can't because things are changing by the hour.
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.


You can also freeze milk, in the plastic jugs.  It works better with low fat milk, but a good shake and it's fine.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.

You can also freeze milk, in the plastic jugs.  It works better with low fat milk, but a good shake and it's fine.


Like many people, my freezer is packed right now.
But that's a good tip to know!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 679x385]


https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co​.​uk/2020/03/23/lord-sugar-shares-mock-r​eport-suggesting-lions-patrolling-russ​ia-coronavirus-pandemic-12440559/amp/
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Dewey Fidalgo: lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.

You can also freeze milk, in the plastic jugs.  It works better with low fat milk, but a good shake and it's fine.

Like many people, my freezer is packed right now.
But that's a good tip to know!


How many rolls of toilet paper do you have hidden in your bat shiat crazy attic?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some countries today are where Italy was three weeks ago. Quite likely we'll see something similar from then soon.

Where I live the crisis HQ chair said literally "If you keep ignoring the quarantine restrictions, they'll become even more severe".

And they did, and enforcement is still nearly non-existing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: Some countries today are where Italy was three weeks ago


Minus the hugging.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.


You can freeze milk.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: mjjt: [Fark user image image 679x385]

https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co.​uk/2020/03/23/lord-sugar-shares-mock-r​eport-suggesting-lions-patrolling-russ​ia-coronavirus-pandemic-12440559/amp/


It's ok. Eventually the gorillas will take care of the lion problem. Then winter rolls around, and the gorillas freeze. Problem solved.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The5thElement: lindalouwho: mjjt: [Fark user image image 679x385]

https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co.​uk/2020/03/23/lord-sugar-shares-mock-r​eport-suggesting-lions-patrolling-russ​ia-coronavirus-pandemic-12440559/amp/

It's ok. Eventually the gorillas will take care of the lion problem. Then winter rolls around, and the gorillas freeze. Problem solved.


No, no. You forgot the snakes.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The5thElement: lindalouwho: mjjt: [Fark user image image 679x385]

https://www.google.com/amp/s/metro.co.​uk/2020/03/23/lord-sugar-shares-mock-r​eport-suggesting-lions-patrolling-russ​ia-coronavirus-pandemic-12440559/amp/

It's ok. Eventually the gorillas will take care of the lion problem. Then winter rolls around, and the gorillas freeze. Problem solved.

No, no. You forgot the snakes.


Yes, but snakes are cold blooded. Won't they just thaw out in spring?
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.

You can freeze milk.


Bear in mind though that taking extra milk off the shelves just to put it in a freezer for months means less available for people who need milk now.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has anyone heard anything about how Italy's utilities are holding up? I know jobs that keep water and power going and the garbage picked up are essential, but I imagine those systems would eventually show signs of strain.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Getting in mobile hairdressers!"
"What the fark is that for?"
"Don't you know the casket will be closed?"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Finally, something Elon Must makes will prove useful.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: lindalouwho: Markoff_Cheney: lindalouwho: Pretty sure they're not amused, subby.

I can't wait till our Governors and Mayors are issuing similar statements. Polis today basically begged all Coloradans to cut all going outside to essential, even with getting out to parks and nature. 
He knows we are a few days away from shelter in place or whatever.
I need to go get a few more essentials tomorrow before this gets even more stupid.

Buy powdered milk, they keep it in the baking ingredients section. It tastes fine as long as you let it get all the way cold before drinking/putting on cereal, otherwise... yuck. It's the only way to not run out if this takes a while, and it looks like it will.

You can also freeze milk, in the plastic jugs.  It works better with low fat milk, but a good shake and it's fine.


Who would want to drink a low fat milkshake?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Has anyone heard anything about how Italy's utilities are holding up? I know jobs that keep water and power going and the garbage picked up are essential, but I imagine those systems would eventually show signs of strain.


If there was the smallest problem with the grid, we'd be hearing about it. Journalists live for that sort of '70s disaster movie shiat.

That said, I'd trust an Italian water system before one of their electrical systems any day.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Wobambo: Has anyone heard anything about how Italy's utilities are holding up? I know jobs that keep water and power going and the garbage picked up are essential, but I imagine those systems would eventually show signs of strain.

If there was the smallest problem with the grid, we'd be hearing about it. Journalists live for that sort of '70s disaster movie shiat.

That said, I'd trust an Italian water system before one of their electrical systems any day.


I'm just surprised they haven't replaced their government yet.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wobambo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Wobambo: Has anyone heard anything about how Italy's utilities are holding up? I know jobs that keep water and power going and the garbage picked up are essential, but I imagine those systems would eventually show signs of strain.

If there was the smallest problem with the grid, we'd be hearing about it. Journalists live for that sort of '70s disaster movie shiat.

That said, I'd trust an Italian water system before one of their electrical systems any day.

I'm just surprised they haven't replaced their government yet.


Would you want the job right now?

No one's replacing anyone mid-stream, and I say that as someone who knows next to nothing about Italian politics post 1943
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We All Live in Our Own Prisons
Youtube c1aHYOyRphE
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm trying to imagine Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson making such a video...and failing.

More's the pity.
 
