(Science Alert)   If you can't smell it you dealt it   (sciencealert.com)
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thank goodness it still smells like we're housing a wet mule. I really need to talk to my roommate about his pet
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Well thank goodness it still smells like we're housing a wet mule. I really need to talk to my roommate about his pet


I ripped one that smelled like a wet dog once.  It was slightly alarming.  Thank Jebus things went back to normal the next day.  I'm not sure how I would have explained my concern to a doctor.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since I started working from home I have noticed I smell bad, but I do not smell bad. Which corroborates the first point.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...leading rhinologists in the UK.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Judoon say!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long term smoker.

What is taste and smell?
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gone smell blind, Dewey!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FFS! There is TOO MUCH info going on about this goddamn virus that it's impossible to filter out the bullshiat!

Some say that for most it's a mild flu. But a mild flu doesn't flood your lungs with an hour and drown you in your own blood.

And some say you'd have to be really close to pick up the virus, yet we seem to be seeing cases of people being infected even if they're over six feet away.

NOW we have to wonder if if we don't smell something, will be we dead in 48 hours!?

This virus is bad enough. This collapsing economy is bad enough. But all this storm of rumors is driving me totally batshiat!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: FFS! There is TOO MUCH info going on about this goddamn virus that it's impossible to filter out the bullshiat!

Some say that for most it's a mild flu. But a mild flu doesn't flood your lungs with an hour and drown you in your own blood.

And some say you'd have to be really close to pick up the virus, yet we seem to be seeing cases of people being infected even if they're over six feet away.

NOW we have to wonder if if we don't smell something, will be we dead in 48 hours!?

This virus is bad enough. This collapsing economy is bad enough. But all this storm of rumors is driving me totally batshiat!


Username checks out
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: AAAAGGGGHHHH: FFS! There is TOO MUCH info going on about this goddamn virus that it's impossible to filter out the bullshiat!

Some say that for most it's a mild flu. But a mild flu doesn't flood your lungs with an hour and drown you in your own blood.

And some say you'd have to be really close to pick up the virus, yet we seem to be seeing cases of people being infected even if they're over six feet away.

NOW we have to wonder if if we don't smell something, will be we dead in 48 hours!?

This virus is bad enough. This collapsing economy is bad enough. But all this storm of rumors is driving me totally batshiat!

Username checks out


This one, too
 
crinz83
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i smell burning hair... what a relief
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've got the rona and i can smell the nasty diarrhea and farts that are accompanying it.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: FFS! There is TOO MUCH info going on about this goddamn virus that it's impossible to filter out the bullshiat!

Some say that for most it's a mild flu. But a mild flu doesn't flood your lungs with an hour and drown you in your own blood.

And some say you'd have to be really close to pick up the virus, yet we seem to be seeing cases of people being infected even if they're over six feet away.

NOW we have to wonder if if we don't smell something, will be we dead in 48 hours!?

This virus is bad enough. This collapsing economy is bad enough. But all this storm of rumors is driving me totally batshiat!


Don't panic. Tune everything out except for the tremendous Peesidential Press Briefings. Just watch those and you will have all the knowledge you need to stay informed.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If lack of taste is an indicator for Covid-19, the US is in REALLY big trouble.
 
