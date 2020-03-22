 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Before Covid-19: "Fark Cancer." Now: "Fark off, cancer...patients"
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is getting to be like those ethics discussions in Philosophy class.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This looks like a really bad time to get sick to me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cancer patients at probably high risk with compromised immune systems?

Staying away from hospitals as much as they can right now might be smart.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is getting to be like those ethics discussions in Philosophy class.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Cancer patients at probably high risk with compromised immune systems?

Staying away from hospitals as much as they can right now might be smart.


Not if you let the cancer kill you. Every day you wait for a surgery or treatment with cancer lowers your odds of survival appreciably. They should be designating a sole hospital for cancer surgeries and re-routing people there, even if from other regions.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The missus has a critical infusion scheduled for May. I shudder to think what will happen if she can't get it.
 
