 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   "A country cannot thrive when nearly half of its adults are in open revolt against reality"   (salon.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, United States, Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, President Trump, mastermind of the evil attack, United States of America, public gatherings, close connection  
•       •       •

1179 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2020 at 1:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For reals? The majority of the human race is in denial about something ALL THE TIME.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry not disabling my ad blocker or whitelisting.  fark right off
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I go for a walk through my neighborhood, people give me the side eye.  I don't wear athletic gear, or have earbuds in, so I look like I am passing through, not exercising.  I've lived here for damn near 20 years, and if I were to start singing, I know the cops would be called.

This is simply what 20+ years of mistrust of others has accomplished.  Paranoia writ large.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I blame the lizard people.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll be surprised if it survives, much less thrives
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It continually exposes the vulnerability, fragility and inanity of a nation that has the wealth, resources and human intelligence to cultivate a magnificent civilization, but repeatedly sacrifices the common interest and public good on the altar of avarice.

Perhaps that is the story of life.

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'll be surprised if it survives, much less thrives


It's going to be a mixed bag. I'm going to make some predictions on what follows after this is somewhat over...

- Poor people will get farked
- Trump has a greater chance of being reelected
- The wealthy will do very well as they are currently purchasing investments at historic lows that will shortly be rebuilt
- Some people will fall out of the middle class after having gotten laid off or having their businesses closed
- We'll see the economy roaring back around 3Q/4Q and a lot of stock market gains will be replaced
- Large shifts in the economy will occur as businesses invest more in services they can provide at a distance and less in-person stuff. This has been a trend over the last two decades and it's about to go hardcore.
- Businesses will "on-shore" and reduce their dependence on overseas markets and providers like China, so that they're not as vulnerable if something crazy happens
- Gun violence, suicide and mental illness will all see moderate increases
- Someone will release a study about how atmospheric gases changed when flights and driving were lower during the virus quarantine period
- Medical PPE, medical disinfecting and teleconferencing tech are about to jump forward a few decades within just a year or two
- The biotech industry will see massive innovation and development.
- The whole "prepper" thing, previously considered the domain of a few crazies, is about to go really big
- Tensions with China will increase as our economic ties decrease
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x1275]


That map is bullshiat
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Link][Fark user image image 850x1275]


Reality is different than estimates because it shows the missed variables.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of that is easy to point out, but is it helpful?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x1275]


wtaf.
NK has a 30 day entry quarantine and reports of people getting shot for having it.
US party like its March Break, go spread your seed like a hippy. Ron Paul declares it a hoax, Rand gets it and equalizes the GOP majority in the Senate in a single lunch and Libertarians all over the Senate facilities waiting for his results...
UK Boris was all set to let it run it's course w/o intervention at all so he could justify killing the NHS until someone did the math and they switched gears (way too late to actually change course in any meaningful way)

That map is nearly all the way the upside down.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as you can. Stay home. Don't go out. Don't gather. If you can't figure out why, I got you with this gif from NZ..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LordZorch: The majority of the human race is in denial about something ALL THE TIME.


Yeah, most of you think free will exists, which is hilarious to watch.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Today's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%
2020-03-18^  4.09%| 9.47%
2020-03-19^  4.08%| 10.20%
2020-03-20^  4.13%| 11.04%
2020-03-21^  4.24%| 12.00%
2020-03-22^  4.34%| 12.92%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at approx. 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/us/

Fark user imageView Full Size



extrapolations:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: It's going to be a mixed bag. I'm going to make some predictions on what follows after this is somewhat over...

- Poor people will get farked


And probably be blamed, along with immigrants.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
America is like Iran, full of religious nuts denying reality.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordZorch: For reals? The majority of the human race is in denial about something ALL THE TIME.


IS NOT!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LordZorch: For reals? The majority of the human race is in denial about something ALL THE TIME.


Yup most of the human race believe in an invisible man in the sky. In 2020. People are farking nuts
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Sorry not disabling my ad blocker or whitelisting.  fark right off


You sure tol' that teachin' lady. I tell you what.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LordZorch: For reals? The majority of the human race is in denial about something ALL THE TIME.

Yup most of the human race believe in an invisible man in the sky. In 2020. People are farking nuts


This is why we need to worship things that can be proven to exist.  Like Corona.  Corona exists.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Sorry not disabling my ad blocker or whitelisting.  fark right off


I'm really getting tired of having to inline edit these pages to remove that stuff and see them.  Seems like everyone and their dog has an anti-adblocker thing now.  The worst ones are the ones that don't completely load the story up if adblock is detected.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: If I go for a walk through my neighborhood, people give me the side eye.


Everyone is giving everyone the side eye this week. People in stores look around like they're watching for a rabid dog to turn the corner.

Get over yourself.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

khatores: - Tensions with China will increase as our economic ties decrease

they keep shiatting pandemics into global society
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: If I go for a walk through my neighborhood, people give me the side eye.  I don't wear athletic gear, or have earbuds in, so I look like I am passing through, not exercising.  I've lived here for damn near 20 years, and if I were to start singing, I know the cops would be called.

This is simply what 20+ years of mistrust of others has accomplished.  Paranoia writ large.


Have you tried not being so black?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x1275]

That map is bullshiat


Says the person in obvious revolt against reality. Self-owned!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: SpaceMonkey-66: Sorry not disabling my ad blocker or whitelisting.  fark right off

You sure tol' that teachin' lady. I tell you what.

[Fark user image image 540x720]


Is...is that a Virginia slim?

/hardcore, that one
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sno man: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 850x1275]

wtaf.
NK has a 30 day entry quarantine and reports of people getting shot for having it.
US party like its March Break, go spread your seed like a hippy. Ron Paul declares it a hoax, Rand gets it and equalizes the GOP majority in the Senate in a single lunch and Libertarians all over the Senate facilities waiting for his results...
UK Boris was all set to let it run it's course w/o intervention at all so he could justify killing the NHS until someone did the math and they switched gears (way too late to actually change course in any meaningful way)

That map is nearly all the way the upside down.


You must be wrong, because that would mean that the USA isn't #1, and there is no possible way that could be true.

/If you just don't test anyone, your numbers stay nice and low and it looks like you're doing great
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conservatism is a cancer holding humanity back.

So it's interesting there's now a virus that primarily killing off older, traditionally more conservative individuals. Maybe the left should back off a little, protect their own and let the virus get to work.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: /If you just don't test anyone, your numbers stay nice and low and it looks like you're doing great


I strongly disagree with this assessment. If you don't test asymptomatic people, then your case fatality rate looks abysmal.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: It continually exposes the vulnerability, fragility and inanity of a nation that has the wealth, resources and human intelligence to cultivate a magnificent civilization, but repeatedly sacrifices the common interest and public good on the altar of avarice.

Perhaps that is the story of life.

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'll be surprised if it survives, much less thrives

It's going to be a mixed bag. I'm going to make some predictions on what follows after this is somewhat over...

- Poor people will get farked
- Trump has a greater chance of being reelected
- The wealthy will do very well as they are currently purchasing investments at historic lows that will shortly be rebuilt
- Some people will fall out of the middle class after having gotten laid off or having their businesses closed
- We'll see the economy roaring back around 3Q/4Q and a lot of stock market gains will be replaced
- Large shifts in the economy will occur as businesses invest more in services they can provide at a distance and less in-person stuff. This has been a trend over the last two decades and it's about to go hardcore.
- Businesses will "on-shore" and reduce their dependence on overseas markets and providers like China, so that they're not as vulnerable if something crazy happens
- Gun violence, suicide and mental illness will all see moderate increases
- Someone will release a study about how atmospheric gases changed when flights and driving were lower during the virus quarantine period
- Medical PPE, medical disinfecting and teleconferencing tech are about to jump forward a few decades within just a year or two
- The biotech industry will see massive innovation and development.
- The whole "prepper" thing, previously considered the domain of a few crazies, is about to go really big
- Tensions with China will increase as our economic ties decrease


China nationalized all PPE factories in its country, including American corporate owned factories. It also hoarded global PPE supply from other countries in December, January and February while failing to not take steps to stop the outbreak from spreading.
/Let's just say China isn't going to have many friends when this is all over.
//China will be forced to start a world war.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"..this crisis has revealed.."

No, this has been a thing for awhile now, it's not new.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: //China will be forced to start a world war.


jfc
 
paulleah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry. I'm not a flag waver, but this is not the time to be a complete dick. From the right or the left.  No being a dick.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

paulleah: Sorry. I'm not a flag waver, but this is not the time to be a complete dick. From the right or the left.  No being a dick.


Like?
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: SlashBlot: //China will be forced to start a world war.

jfc


I know it sounds like hyperbole but the CCP can only keep the nationalism training going so far. They'll have to scapegoat a country or nation for their failings from this pandemic.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: cherryl taggart: If I go for a walk through my neighborhood, people give me the side eye.

Everyone is giving everyone the side eye this week. People in stores look around like they're watching for a rabid dog to turn the corner.

Get over yourself.


Side-eye?

Lockdown isn't mandatory in Canada (yet), and Mrs. F is insisting we leave the house at least once daily to exercise ourselves and the dog.

I have to resist the urge to scream "SIX FARKING FEET, FARK! SIX PIEDS, TABARNAK!" to fellow pedestrians who refuse to make way even though the streets are almost empty of cars.

At this point I would greet a mandatory lockdown with relief.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I give up. Earth is flat, the impeachment and pandemic are hoaxes, and Cobie Smulders is on the way to my apartment with KFC and viagra.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: This text is now purple: cherryl taggart: If I go for a walk through my neighborhood, people give me the side eye.

Everyone is giving everyone the side eye this week. People in stores look around like they're watching for a rabid dog to turn the corner.

Get over yourself.

Side-eye?

Lockdown isn't mandatory in Canada (yet), and Mrs. F is insisting we leave the house at least once daily to exercise ourselves and the dog.

I have to resist the urge to scream "SIX FARKING FEET, FARK! SIX PIEDS, TABARNAK!" to fellow pedestrians who refuse to make way even though the streets are almost empty of cars.

At this point I would greet a mandatory lockdown with relief.


SACRE BLEU!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: JerryHeisenberg: SlashBlot: //China will be forced to start a world war.

jfc

I know it sounds like hyperbole but the CCP can only keep the nationalism training going so far. They'll have to scapegoat a country or nation for their failings from this pandemic.


On the assumption that we won't go right back to doing business with them for the same reasons we were doing business with them before?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: JerryHeisenberg: SlashBlot: //China will be forced to start a world war.

jfc

I know it sounds like hyperbole but the CCP can only keep the nationalism training going so far. They'll have to scapegoat a country or nation for their failings from this pandemic.


That made my head hurt
On a daily basis I refer to the CCP - the Code of Civil Procedure
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't know
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was writing for Salon.

I didn't make it through his opening monologue.
So all I know is how he would have done post 9/11 and Katrina differently.
And that's as far as I got.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.