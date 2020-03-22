 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   Number of Ohioans diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus expected to skyrocket tomorrow   (dispatch.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are Ohio doctors really that selfish? I find that hard to believe.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio is full of rich, selfish assholes west of Cambridge.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dumbasses are probably trying to do this as a prophylaxis, not a treatment. I'm not a doctor, but I know enough CDC people to know it doesn't work that way.
You want antibiotic resistant microbes? 'Cause this is how you get antibiotic resistant microbes.

/First long-term relationship was a CDC microbiologist
//She brought home the MMWR, when it was a print-only document.
///Which is where I learned that cruise ships were giant floating petri dishes.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Are Ohio doctors really that selfish? I find that hard to believe.


Well, the state did vote for Trump.....

For anyone curious, no there is not strong evidence this drug works and yes this drug really already has killed idiots dumb enough to listen to Trump.

It is a nasty drug with some very scary side effects.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lupus?  You mean like werewolves?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Lupus?  You mean like werewolves?


It's never werewolves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their Tamiflu has to be expired by now.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife has an auto-immune disease, I hope she can still get her medicine.
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's farked up that they had to do that. Typhoid Trump just can't resist spreading bullshiat snake oil.

How much do you want to bet there was some farking insider trading around this derpy shiat too.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ohio doctors are obtaining so many prescriptions of a possible coronavirus treatment for themselves, their families, their colleagues and their friends that it's wiping out the supply for everybody else - including people with lupus who will become more susceptible to the virus without their usual medication.

Hello, Ohio Medical Board?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Dumbasses are probably trying to do this as a prophylaxis, not a treatment. I'm not a doctor, but I know enough CDC people to know it doesn't work that way.
You want antibiotic resistant microbes? 'Cause this is how you get antibiotic resistant microbes.

/First long-term relationship was a CDC microbiologist
//She brought home the MMWR, when it was a print-only document.
///Which is where I learned that cruise ships were giant floating petri dishes.


These are not antibiotics
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TX has seen something similar. Kind of interesting, I hope it works.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
factmandu.comView Full Size

"Coronavirus is a disease, but it's the only disease you can get yelled at for having."
 
akula
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Are Ohio doctors really that selfish? I find that hard to believe.


It's not just Ohio.

Doctors all over are putting in for these for families and friends (source: close relative who works in a pharmacy and received such a sketchy script yesterday... it wasn't filled). Dosing isn't even fully sorted out yet- apparently French doctors have an idea on what it ought to look like, but the panic that cleared shelves of sanitizer, TP, and everything else will now be coming for these meds. Stupid people all over will bum rush pharmacies in the morning trying to get their hands on this miracle drug.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Unobtanium: Dumbasses are probably trying to do this as a prophylaxis, not a treatment. I'm not a doctor, but I know enough CDC people to know it doesn't work that way.
You want antibiotic resistant microbes? 'Cause this is how you get antibiotic resistant microbes.

/First long-term relationship was a CDC microbiologist
//She brought home the MMWR, when it was a print-only document.
///Which is where I learned that cruise ships were giant floating petri dishes.

These are not antibiotics


Yeah, they're immuno-suppressant anti-parasitical for RA, Lupus, Malaria, and amoebic liver infections.
 
