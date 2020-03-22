 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Creationist theme park owner: Yes a boy did die at my park, but until then, the family had a great time. Fark: Not Ken Ham or TBN's Holy Land Experience   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Drowning, Dinosaur Adventure Land, 7-year-old boy, Creationist Kent Hovind, rest of the family, kids, Answers in Genesis, own risk  
•       •       •

1716 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 7:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them Park, they're not all they is cracked up to be.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Lincoln LOVED the play!
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father wants to bring all the kids back.

For what? A resurrection?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Them Park, they're not all they is cracked up to be.


Expert in parks? Username checks out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its all God's will.
We take no responsibility.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Anyway, the kids had a blast here, and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place

Me thinks that dad is not to attached to his kids...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that's what Jesus would do.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Jeebus didn't protect them with a magic force field?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kent Hovind?
When did they let that twatwaffle out of PMITA prison?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We feel terrible about the whole thing, so we renamed the dock after the boy in his memory and put up a slippery when wet sign and if you tell us, 'X park is otherwise a blast' at the gate we'll give you 20% off til the end of March"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Anyway, the kids had a blast here, and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place

Me thinks that dad is not to attached to his kids...


Frank Castle was attached to his kids. Look where that got him.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 Who does he think he is, Donald trump?

(He actually sounds just like Trump.)
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yay God! \o/

/He works in delirious ways, after all
 
rudemix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So as long as you leave before a fatality it sounds like a blast
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And on the third day, Action Park rose again?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Anyway, the kids had a blast here, and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place

Me thinks that dad is not to attached to his kids...


Hoping to lose another one perhaps... 🤔
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kid was probably eaten by a pleisiasour, just as Jesus intended.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tell me, what loving god would create gigantic ants?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On another note since subby brought it up - Holy Land is closing, thank god.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's funny how it's all, "God's Will"....Until it isn't, or something doesn't happen that they claim will..
Their omnipotent being is a fickle a-hole...
 
SBinRR
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "We feel terrible about the whole thing, so we renamed the dock after the boy in his memory and put up a slippery when wet sign and if you tell us, 'X park is otherwise a blast' at the gate we'll give you 20% off til the end of March"


"Update:  We couldn't find a slippery when wet sign, so we pulled a Bon Jovi album cover out of our burnin' pile for the time being."


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: dyhchong: "We feel terrible about the whole thing, so we renamed the dock after the boy in his memory and put up a slippery when wet sign and if you tell us, 'X park is otherwise a blast' at the gate we'll give you 20% off til the end of March"

"Update:  We couldn't find a slippery when wet sign, so we pulled a Bon Jovi album cover out of our burnin' pile for the time being."


[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x300]


Nobody would notice that sign, need to use the brighter one.
flashbak.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CaddyShack Pool Or Pond
Youtube 9tFNbncymjY
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Anyway, the kids had a blast here, and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place

Me thinks that dad is not to attached to his kids...


Dad is thinking "one down, four to go"
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fast forward to a year from now when they find child porn in his possession after accusations of lewd behavior.

/just really get that vibe from this guy...and my uncle.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Kent Hovind?
When did they let that twatwaffle out of PMITA prison?


2015 according to wikipedia.

I'm just wondering who would give him funds or a loan to open an amusement park when he went to jail for fraud.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Kent Hovind?
When did they let that twatwaffle out of PMITA prison?


They only sentenced him to like ten years, and that was about 12 years ago.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the kid was an atheist.  Otherwise, he could have walked on the water.
Or, parted it.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Son's death got you down? Well, maybe it's time for a ride on
THE DEVASTATOR!!
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Them park?  Like with the giant ants?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who the hell is yes a boy? And how did yes a boy die?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Kriggerel: Kent Hovind?
When did they let that twatwaffle out of PMITA prison?

2015 according to wikipedia.

I'm just wondering who would give him funds or a loan to open an amusement park when he went to jail for fraud.


I think he had an amusement park before he went to jail, and his son ran it in his absence.  Eric Hovind is as much of a grifter as his father.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, that sounds right.  Ken Ham is grifty, but he's not "laugh at a dead child" grifty.  A dead adult?  Maybe.  50/50.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Look, they still have four kids left. So, like, what's the problem?"
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's with Jesus now. We should all be so lucky.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: FTFA: Anyway, the kids had a blast here, and the dad wants to bring all the kids back and loves the place

Me thinks that dad is not to attached to his kids...


Well it's not the dad saying it. Just a sociopathic hucksters that has the 'forgiveness' of Jesus. Which means we can safely assume the father is suing the shiat out of them.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.