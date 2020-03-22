 Skip to content
Hello muddah, hello faddah. Coronavirus has reached *cough* Grenada
26
    More: Sick, Antillean Creole, Caribbean, Lesser Antilles, Caribbean countries, West Indies Federation, Saint Lucia, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ncpedia.orgView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.


We'll just have to educate people.

Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated
Youtube 4yFTOvO0utY
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah but did you know about his BRILLIANT book "The RAPE OF THE A.P.E"

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​utY]


Yeah but did you know about his BRILLIANT book "The RAPE OF THE A.P.E"
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.amazon.com/Rape-Ape-Allan​-​Sherman/dp/B000K72JHU
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't they have enough f**king problems already?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: optikeye: I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[YouTube video: Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated]


Simpsons did it.
camp granada
Youtube 77aZHincFCQ
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.


I remember hearing it on Dr. Demento.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate for the over 50 set.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudo, subby. Good earworm.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [ncpedia.org image 683x450]


Is that a tan suit?
 
Bslim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Simpsons did it.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[YouTube video: Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated]

Simpsons did it.
[YouTube video: camp granada]


static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hope I don't have
Anal Fissures
'Cause if not someone has hoarded all the tissues.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Camp is very entertaining
And they say we'll have some fun post intubating
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: Hope I don't have
Anal Fissures
'Cause if not someone has hoarded all the tissues.


*I think I got the logic wrong but you get the idea
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fissures and tishers rhyme
Anal Fissures
'Cause if not someone has hoarded all the tissues.

*I think I got the logic wrong but you get the idea


fissures and tishers rhyme
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

There's some tape over "rape".

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​utY]

Yeah but did you know about his BRILLIANT book "The RAPE OF THE A.P.E"
[Fark user image 177x285]
https://www.amazon.com/Rape-Ape-Allan-​Sherman/dp/B000K72JHU


There's some tape over "rape".
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That book cover says "ape" twice.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​utY]

Yeah but did you know about his BRILLIANT book "The RAPE OF THE A.P.E"
[Fark user image image 177x285]
https://www.amazon.com/Rape-Ape-Allan-​Sherman/dp/B000K72JHU


That book cover says "ape" twice.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shows what I know. I thought it was from 1964.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

We'll just have to educate people.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​i utY]


Shows what I know. I thought it was from 1964.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: Camp is very entertaining
And they say we'll have some fun post intubating


I wish I could funny that more.
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.


Slightly younger people might think this is the reference.

K9 Advantix Commercial Hello Mother Hello Father
Youtube alk26XzDYF4
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: cretinbob: [ncpedia.org image 683x450]

Is that a tan suit?


Was going to point this out as well.   First thing I noticed.


Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 850x499]

Didn't they have enough f**king problems already?


CSS:   On Kodiak Island, a long, long time ago, the car rentals were "rent-a-wrecks".  Everyone knew the best rental car was the Granada.  That puppy took a beating for several years, but it could go on some tough "roads".   When it was stolen and wrecked, it made the front page of the Kodiak newspaper, with a big picture of it above the fold.  Respect the Granada.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the grenadine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

12349876: optikeye: I'm old enough to get the reference.

But not stupid enough to think that every one ELSE would get the reference.

Slightly younger people might think this is the reference.

[YouTube video: K9 Advantix Commercial Hello Mother Hello Father]


When I was little, we had:

Hello Mudda, hello Fadda;
I love smoking marijuana.
Coke is good, crack is bettah.
Now I don't know why I wrote this lettah.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Barbados vs Grenada (Shell Caribbean Cup 1994)
Youtube ThpYsN-4p7w
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 850x499]

Didn't they have enough f**king problems already?


Had one of these in the early 80's. Same color too. Great car with a 302ci V8.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm gonna die, Bart
Youtube pTfbPrRZYHs
 
