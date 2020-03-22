 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   When bringing an inmate into a jail intake area, make sure his cuffs are tight. Also make sure he doesn't have a gun   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mess with Junior Bunk.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's alive?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, my version of a Fark yearbook cover is validated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Once again, my version of a Fark yearbook cover is validated.

[Fark user image image 472x741]


2020 needs this guy instead.
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: The report does not state how Stanley was able to get the gun into the facility.

I'm going to take a wild guess: mind-boggling incompetence or Florida.

/ po-tay-to
// po-tah-to
 
usernameguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!
 
wedelw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, so I'll ask. WTF are Flex cuffs ? Two rubber bands ?
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunsmack: FTA: The report does not state how Stanley was able to get the gun into the facility.

I'm going to take a wild guess: mind-boggling incompetence or Florida.

/ po-tay-to
// po-tah-to


Watched this for tips.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wedelw: Ok, so I'll ask. WTF are Flex cuffs ? Two rubber bands ?


Big zip ties
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: wedelw: Ok, so I'll ask. WTF are Flex cuffs ? Two rubber bands ?

Big zip ties


Big strong zip ties.  Seen absolute roided out gorillas try to fight those and just end up with messed up wrists - even PCP screamers don't break those.  Someone didn't pull the tie tight enough - but it's a real issue with cut off circulation if they're too tight - they aren't meant for long term use at all.  Mostly for things like riots where you have 60 prisoners or something and not near enough cuffs for everyone.  Steel bracelets are a bit heavy (and bulky) en masse, the things do make sense for those situations.  Not sure what the heck they were doing using them for jail intake, unless they've got way too many prisoners compared to what they're used to.  Which I guess is possible, all things considered.  Gonna file this one under "needs more information." atm, personally.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunsmack: FTA: The report does not state how Stanley was able to get the gun into the facility.

I'm going to take a wild guess: mind-boggling incompetence or Florida.

/ po-tay-to
// po-tah-to


A derringer fits in your prison wallet.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude's still alive? I'm guessing one of those guards is getting fired for that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Frisky business
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ!

Clicked on the link in the story....it looks like every cop in central Florida showed up to rescue that cop and nurse.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always be wary of prisoner transfers from cell block 1138.

/Everything's perfectly alright now.
//We're all fine here, thank you.
///How are you?
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a video out there of a suspect in an interrogation room. The detective interviewing him leaves the room for a moment and the guy takes a gun out of his jacket and kills himself with it. Apparently, he had passed through 2-3 jurisdictions and everybody down the line just assumed that the last officers who had him had searched him.
 
