(AP News) Welcome to your neighborhood COVID-19 drive-thru testing cent-- aaannnndd it ran out of everything and closed
38
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least we have that website from google helping us out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive through testing is turning out like Beanie Babies in a Happy Meal.  I'm shocked, I tell ya.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!


I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Utah health department said it isn't in charge of the sites and isn't tracking them. North Carolina's health director said the state is leaving testing to the private sector and declined to say how many sites there are."

Hey folks in Utah and North Carolina, your state doesn't give a fark if you live or die. Just FYI.
 
nullptr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?


I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullptr: "The Utah health department said it isn't in charge of the sites and isn't tracking them. North Carolina's health director said the state is leaving testing to the private sector and declined to say how many sites there are."

Hey folks in Utah and North Carolina, your state doesn't give a fark if you live or die. Just FYI.


Jesus h f'n christ. Utah farker here.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullptr: Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?

I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?


Closest marina to me is chock full.  Going to be interesting to see where they're at by the end of the summer...
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullptr: "The Utah health department said it isn't in charge of the sites and isn't tracking them. North Carolina's health director said the state is leaving testing to the private sector and declined to say how many sites there are."

Hey folks in Utah and North Carolina, your state doesn't give a fark if you live or die. Just FYI.


Well, you don't want them wasting resources on a liberal hoax now, do you?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requesition all the empty drive through fast food restaurants and churches and have the military staff them.

This is not communism. Only two or three of the workers were government spies under communism.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nullptr: "The Utah health department said it isn't in charge of the sites and isn't tracking them. North Carolina's health director said the state is leaving testing to the private sector and declined to say how many sites there are."

Hey folks in Utah and North Carolina, your state doesn't give a fark if you live or die. Just FYI.


I'm an employee of the state of NC and I was already fully aware of that, thank you very much.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: nullptr: Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?

I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?

Closest marina to me is chock full.  Going to be interesting to see where they're at by the end of the summer...


Squatters? Chinese junk people?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, here's a chance to slip in my factoid of the day?

Name the US states that have a lower death rate than Mexico.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you ready?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we great yet??
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska:
adn.comView Full Size

About 30 workers take shifts, about six at a time, from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Nasal swabs collected here are then sent to a lab in Arizona to determine if the virus is present, a process that takes 4-5 days
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going as smoothly as unlubed buttsecks
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For having the greatest health care system on earth we sure do seem to have a hard time with things that other countries can do routinely.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is: Utah.

And if you said the Northern Marianas as well, a bonus point for you. Utah is also the state with the highest number of births per capita, and one of a short list that has a natural increase of population above the replacement level.

Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Puerto Rico and West Virginia have negative rates of natural increase, which is to say shrinking populations with the assistance of immigration from outside the US.

In the 18th century, declining populations were a great worry of conservatives, the rich and aristocrats, although they weren't actually declining, just in places where the rent was too damn high. The cities were growing rapidly with uncounted serfs, slaves and wage slaves escaping from rural poverty, blight and unemployment caused by the expropriation of commons land, cottages, and so forth to raise enormously profitable flocks of sheep.

I know. You say you want a revolution. Well, we all want to change the world, suckahs!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Going as smoothly as unlubed buttsecks


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for with, read without
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We need a new meme pic.

Ostriches, in suits, in front of the White House, with their heads in the sand.

While the 5 horsemen rear up behind them (yes, I include Kaos as the fifth rider)...
 
Northern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nullptr: Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?

I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?


I was joking about the power boat, it seems foolish to do so right now.  I would like a larger family vehicle like a conversion van or suburban.
Real estate and cars are absurdly expensive right now, that will change shortly.  There will be plenty available, and cheap in a few months.  Of course if  the federal government doesn't right the ship then we are all just rearranging the deck chairs aren't we?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: We need a new meme pic.

Ostriches, in suits, in front of the White House, with their heads in the sand.

While the 5 horsemen rear up behind them (yes, I include Kaos as the fifth rider)...


Or hell... a couple of <<censored word>> playing 'Hot Potato' with a live grenade.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks for being so prepared for this, Trump.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Thanks for being so prepared for this, Trump.


He revered on this so quickly that the Fox "News" viewers have whiplash. Like, I know several who still think this is being overblown.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: GrogSmash: We need a new meme pic.

Ostriches, in suits, in front of the White House, with their heads in the sand.

While the 5 horsemen rear up behind them (yes, I include Kaos as the fifth rider)...

Or hell... a couple of <<censored word>> playing 'Hot Potato' with a live grenade.


We're all going to die!!1!!!!
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Drive through testing is turning out like Beanie Babies in a Happy Meal.  I'm shocked, I tell ya.


Not around here; my primary care company started drive-thru testing the other day, and it's not quite like picking up cheeseburgers. There's this whole thing - you need a telehealth session, you have to make an appointment, various risk factors are weighed, you can't just show up and stick an arm out the window. (Yes, I know it's a swab; I'm illustrating.) They sent all their regulars a lengthy list of requirements to use the system.

I mean, I'm kind of glad they do; a hypochondriac like me would want to swing through on a daily basis, using up resources better spent on people who need it. (This has been a very, very bad two months for my mental health.) But if you have testing centers that do treat it like picking up cheeseburgers, that would very quickly be a mess.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Jeebus Saves: Drive through testing is turning out like Beanie Babies in a Happy Meal.  I'm shocked, I tell ya.

Not around here; my primary care company started drive-thru testing the other day, and it's not quite like picking up cheeseburgers. There's this whole thing - you need a telehealth session, you have to make an appointment, various risk factors are weighed, you can't just show up and stick an arm out the window. (Yes, I know it's a swab; I'm illustrating.) They sent all their regulars a lengthy list of requirements to use the system.

I mean, I'm kind of glad they do; a hypochondriac like me would want to swing through on a daily basis, using up resources better spent on people who need it. (This has been a very, very bad two months for my mental health.) But if you have testing centers that do treat it like picking up cheeseburgers, that would very quickly be a mess.


I don't know.  Every single drive up testing I hear about is getting closed down because way too many people are showing up who don't need to be there and are only there because of the hype.
 
shaggai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First (maybe last) mistake people can make is to believe the following from the article "...President Donald Trump promised..."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nullptr: Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?

I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?


I hope.so.  i really want buy a boat!
 
raygundan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: i really want buy a boat!


You really want not buy boat.  Make friend with person who buy boat.  Have boat fun but not buy boat.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: NINEv2: Going as smoothly as unlubed buttsecks

[media.giphy.com image 480x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Remember how farked up Italy was?

Well, bad news:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: mean, I'm kind of glad they do; a hypochondriac like me would want to swing through on a daily basis, using up resources better spent on people who need it. (This has been a very, very bad two months for my mental health.)


"Hi, I'm peasandcarrots, and I am a coronavirus test-aholic."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raygundan: AquaTatanka: i really want buy a boat!

You really want not buy boat.  Make friend with person who buy boat.  Have boat fun but not buy boat.


Buy boat not buy hooker blow.  Friend not buy boat buy hooker blow.  No free boat fun.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Requesition all the empty drive through fast food restaurants and churches and have the military staff them.


Drive-through church?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PunGent: nullptr: Northern: Three Crooked Squirrels: Guys, I don't know about you, but I think this Coronavirus thing might become a thing. I'm just starting to pay attention, but I heard that some people might get sick? Even more might die? And some people may lose their job?

I'm serious. We should start paying attention to what's going on!

I'll be worried if the markets react.  Anyway, the President said it was a liberal hoax and fake Chinese news to discredit his sterling reputation.  Should I buy a power boat?

I do wonder what will happen to prices of toys like boats and
RVs along with everyday cars. Completely crash?

Closest marina to me is chock full.  Going to be interesting to see where they're at by the end of the summer...


The Marina slips in my area have been having a lottery for the past few years because the demand has risen exponentially as the housing market has increased. I was looking with my friend who lived on a boat and was going back to do it again after the kids left for college. People I know with leisure boats (toys) are spent more time this week out on them. No social contract issue and a great way to get away from it all. I get Wi-Fi out on the sound and Lake WA so I've been known to keep connected to work when I want to out there.

Derelict RV's will always have a market in Seattle. I'd say a nice RV right now is a great idea to get away from the masses and the fallout of financial woes.

If they aren't being used for living tools, yeah, probably not moving fast to sell at all.
 
