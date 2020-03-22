 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   Australian state premier: Shut. Down. Everything. But not the liquor stores. This is Australia, mate   (theage.com.au) divider line
26
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the same as everywhere else. How not unique.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
#Limits
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have they shut down Vegemite production yet?

If not, we need to spread the virus some more.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Have they shut down Vegemite production yet?

If not, we need to spread the virus some more.


Byproduct of beer production, so probably not.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
they got shiat to deal with that only alcohol can solve


Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are the Regional Knifey Spooney matches cancelled?  I had a quid bib on Bruce 'Knifey' Bruce to win.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A very long time ago I was watching some show and there was an Australian guy talking and he proclaimed

"Typical Australian , a beer in one hand , smoke in the other and a bird in the middle".

/some reason I've always remembered that
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta weigh the damage of closing booze stores against the damage of leaving them open. People will do dangerous things if they get cut off.
 
spiffycanuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This call's for a sing song, Bruce!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9SqQ​N​gDrgg
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do ya want riots mate, cause shuttin down liquor stores is how ya git riots mate.
 
mscleo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It can be dangerous for alcoholics to stop cold turkey. The hospitals have enough to deal with.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anchorage, AK: Hold our spliff.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they shut down booze stores, and alcoholics cant get booze, they will be faced with more difficulties as people go through withdrawls. Yeah, a lot of people are happy about this, but this is to prevent deaths from withdrawls as a guess.

/dnrtfa
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: they got shiat to deal with that only alcohol can solve


[Fark user image 680x600]



"The penis-biting spider got me last Thursday and again on Saturday. I couldn't find her on Monday. Be careful out there."
 
Marine1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even Kansas, which has remarkably strict liquor laws (especially compared to Missouri) is allowing home delivery of alcohol now.

The bureaucrats are doing the Lord's work. We might just have a shot at holding our society together.
 
djseanmac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not like Australians have to get out of their car to pick up liquor.

ADELAIDE DRIVE THRU LIQUOR STORE
Youtube h9zBUQR4GqQ
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marine1: Even Kansas, which has remarkably strict liquor laws (especially compared to Missouri) is allowing home delivery of alcohol now.

The bureaucrats are doing the Lord's work. We might just have a shot at holding our society together.


That Drew lives there is just a coincidence, right. Right!?...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djseanmac: It's not like Australians have to get out of their car to pick up liquor.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h9zBUQR4​GqQ]


No different than Florida
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mscleo: It can be dangerous for alcoholics to stop cold turkey. The hospitals have enough to deal with.


I agree. I lost a friend a few years ago to alcoholism. There's a thin horrible line between enabling and staving off the shakes before another seizure hits.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: mscleo: It can be dangerous for alcoholics to stop cold turkey. The hospitals have enough to deal with.

I agree. I lost a friend a few years ago to alcoholism. There's a thin horrible line between enabling and staving off the shakes before another seizure hits.


Yes, the DTs can be quite deadly and often require an ER visit.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: mscleo: It can be dangerous for alcoholics to stop cold turkey. The hospitals have enough to deal with.

I agree. I lost a friend a few years ago to alcoholism. There's a thin horrible line between enabling and staving off the shakes before another seizure hits.


Agreed. My county closes tomorrow night. At first, liquor stores were on the list to be closed. A few hours later, they were deemed necessary. I'm guessing the governor was told that roughly 6% of the US are alcoholics and didn't want that many more hospitalizations/ deaths.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good on ya, mate!
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: LouisZepher: mscleo: It can be dangerous for alcoholics to stop cold turkey. The hospitals have enough to deal with.

I agree. I lost a friend a few years ago to alcoholism. There's a thin horrible line between enabling and staving off the shakes before another seizure hits.

Yes, the DTs can be quite deadly and often require an ER visit.


He had been hospitalized for week a month before dying. He refused treatment/transport from EMTs only two days before the end.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You don't cut off the alcohol from a country famous for drinking. It wouldn't be pretty.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: Gotta weigh the damage of closing booze stores against the damage of leaving them open. People will do dangerous things if they get cut off.


It's not the crime part so much, it's withdrawals. You don't want a bunch of people being brought into the ER's when they're already overloaded. And for many alcoholics, especially the homeless, the only option they have is a liquor store within walking distance.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZeroPly: Marksrevenge: Gotta weigh the damage of closing booze stores against the damage of leaving them open. People will do dangerous things if they get cut off.

It's not the crime part so much, it's withdrawals. You don't want a bunch of people being brought into the ER's when they're already overloaded. And for many alcoholics, especially the homeless, the only option they have is a liquor store within walking distance.


I was thinking about desperate people drinking mouthwash and hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol and cough syrup and so on.
 
