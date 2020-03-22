 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   In every crisis, there are helpers. And then there are folks who steal ambulances outside the hospital   (pennlive.com) divider line
19
    More: Asinine, Internet privacy, Privacy, Privacy policy, back of a moving ambulance, use of this site, Mills Corporation, Privacy Policy, moving vehicle  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 11:20 PM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thief could at least yelled WOO HOO WOO HOO while stealing it.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
⭐⭐⭐
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robert DeNiro?

/ DRTFA
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Robert DeNiro?

/ DRTFA


Was there an armored car robbery just beforehand?
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: [Fark user image 850x253]


No shiat.  I bought some seeds and some of this silver drink.  Thanks god for the helpers.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1279]


A gay police officer who also runs a dance studio?
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
don't want it stolen?  don't leave the keys in it.  duh!  c'mon people, this is basic knowledge.

/s
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the whole time the guy was screaming, "I've got to flatten the curve!". Or maybe he said 'curb'.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to get an ambulance? Jack one out on the street?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ambulunz. Absolutely the worst IFT company outside AMR.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dr. Richard Kimble?

/I don't care
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would think the ambulance business is kind of quiet right now. People are staying home instead of getting injured at work, crashing cars, bar fighting... Unless morons with sniffles are calling 911 with "I think I got the coronavirus!!! I need a ambulance!!!!"

Oh, wait. Nevermind. The ambulance crews are probably swamped.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Junkies gonna junk.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I would think the ambulance business is kind of quiet right now. People are staying home instead of getting injured at work, crashing cars, bar fighting... Unless morons with sniffles are calling 911 with "I think I got the coronavirus!!! I need a ambulance!!!!"

Oh, wait. Nevermind. The ambulance crews are probably swamped.


No actually you're right. People are being sent home early at my job because the call volume fell off the face of the Earth.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Dr. Richard Kimble?

/I don't care


He didn't kill his wife. He had to steal it to get back to Chicago.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I would think the ambulance business is kind of quiet right now. People are staying home instead of getting injured at work, crashing cars, bar fighting... Unless morons with sniffles are calling 911 with "I think I got the coronavirus!!! I need a ambulance!!!!"

Oh, wait. Nevermind. The ambulance crews are probably swamped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.