(NBC News) If you had Louisiana as the next state to lock down, step forward and claim your case of Corona
55
55 Comments
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
subby could use the lock down time to find a dictionary
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caged the Cajuns.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [Fark user image 620x366]


Tastes like Chicken
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


Plenty of us do. We're just pretty good at containing our terror. At least so far...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's spelled "Lousyanna", subby.
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Lousinana?
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Louisiana you can get it at the drive through.

/beer or the virus
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio did this today too.  Previously it was just bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues.  Now it's everything not considered essential
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaboo: Where is Lousinana?


I think she was sunk by a German U-boat and brought the US into WWI.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show of hands when Trump was "elected" who didn't think he would eventually declare martial law and have the National Guard roaming the streets?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all drive through liquor stores closed?
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Show of hands when Trump was "elected" who didn't think he would eventually declare martial law and have the National Guard roaming the streets?


Not necessarily. But I honestly believed that at some point we'd face a national crisis and he'd ultimately f*ck it up. Because we put a wrinkly orange child in charge of things.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


To me, sheltering in place for a month and not participating in mass gathering for two months is a lot less scary than the mountains of corpses that will soon be piling up outside the doors of our morgues and cemeteries.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOJ Wants to Suspend Certain Constitutional Rights During Coronavirus Emergency

Well, that's one way to cancel upcoming elections and remain the president the king forever.
And they said Hillary and Obama were the Nazi's coming for their guns and liberties. HA
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

To me, sheltering in place for a month and not participating in mass gathering for two months is a lot less scary than the mountains of corpses that will soon be piling up outside the doors of our morgues and cemeteries.


Hyperbole means you're a serious person
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit! I had Louisiana at 42-1 with a 3-week spread.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: DOJ Wants to Suspend Certain Constitutional Rights During Coronavirus Emergency

Well, that's one way to cancel upcoming elections and remain the president the king forever.
And they said Hillary and Obama were the Nazi's coming for their guns and liberties. HA


Small price to pay to keep Grandma alive
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Serious Black: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

To me, sheltering in place for a month and not participating in mass gathering for two months is a lot less scary than the mountains of corpses that will soon be piling up outside the doors of our morgues and cemeteries.

Hyperbole means you're a serious person


It's starting to happen in Italy. Their government ordered the Army to haul coffins with corpses away from Bergamo because the local morgues, running 24/7, were unable to dispose of all the bodies.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city of New Orleans has roughly 2000 tests that are being processed and the expectations of how big the jump will be played a large part in this decision.

After delivering some meals to 2 quarantined people and picking up some supplies from some people we do business with I will say that from what I have seen so far there is a eerie atmosphere as if a very long and drawn out Hurricane is approaching.

There is tension in the air, but folks so far have been friendly.

National Guard showed up on Friday, but are not making a presence on the streets.....yet.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the governor of Mississippi offering hopes and prayers instead of action, you've got to close the border.
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a press conference today with the Gov of Texas that some city employees thought would bring a shelter in place call, instead the Gov made a big talk about how there were 200 counties with 0 cases of Covid and it made no sense for them to have to do the same thing as Dallas. So he punted the whole thing to local mayors. So northern italy > southern. We had mass refugees from LA after Katrina that brought all kinds of fun. This should be similar.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

/not being snarky
 
fang06554
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We here in KC got word yesterday, although the official press conference is going on right now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Admiral General Aladeen News: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Save that one for Alaska.

/this week, I bet
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: DOJ Wants to Suspend Certain Constitutional Rights During Coronavirus Emergency

Well, that's one way to cancel upcoming elections and remain the president the king forever.
And they said Hillary and Obama were the Nazi's coming for their guns and liberties. HA


Coming from the Republicans, every accusation is a confession in disguise.

Or  a promise.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

/not being snarky


They want their clients -- meaning the banks -- to end up owning more or less everything.
 
thornhill
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


Before vaccines, this happened somewhat regularly.

We're paying the price for having not locked down earlier.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dallas is shelter in place
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
End of Civilization Video
Youtube qzhPzHhnFl0
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


Nah. It's just a bad cold and people overreacting. It'll be fine.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


For me, the dystopian version would be rich people walking around in spacesuits while poor people die, gasping for breath on the sidewalk. All the while people pretend nothing is wrong while a big robot street sweeper collects the bodies.

That the government is actually implementing measures to protect the most vulnerable and maintain a functioning healthcare system for everyone isn't dystopian at all. On the contrary, it's more in line with a Star Trek kind of take-care-of-everyone mentality.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Nah. It's just a bad cold and people overreacting. It'll be fine.


Anyone who truly believes that should hop on the next flight to Seattle, lick a table at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, and then immediately quarantine themselves for two weeks.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?


Not overwhelming the hospitals (and every other sector of life). Or, at this point, overwhelming them less. We're past the point of containment.

The goal is spreading out our hospital visits over time, spreading out our work absences, spreading out our need for medicine, etc.

Eventually a huge portion of the population will get it. Probably most of us. Nobody has immunity to this thing and there is no vaccine.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dallas County is announcing now. Texas won't be statewide according to the governor, he is passing it to the counties to take action or not.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Colorado will probably go to shelter-in-place starting tomorrow or Tuesday.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: It's starting to happen in Italy. Their government ordered the Army to haul coffins with corpses away from Bergamo because the local morgues, running 24/7, were unable to dispose of all the bodies.


The headline and photo attempt to make it look like Mad Max.

Meanwhile, in reality:
"At least 93 people have died"
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had to post this. When you run out of masks and make due with what you have.
/sorry for the thread jack


storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?


I do. I think some of that perception for me personally is the piecemeal, leaderless implementation. If Trump had come out and said something like "with the approval of congress we all need to shut it down for 3 or 4 weeks starting today..." It would come across much better, than trickles here and there, false statements, and misleading encourgement.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Dallas County is announcing now. Texas won't be statewide according to the governor, he is passing it to the counties to take action or not.


Jenkins said that he talked to the Harris county judge and they would also go to shelter in place.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

To me, sheltering in place for a month and not participating in mass gathering for two months is a lot less scary than the mountains of corpses that will soon be piling up outside the doors of our morgues and cemeteries.


Damn straight. On Tuesday, I'll have stayed in for 2 weeks already, got an early start after watching the world's situation.
64, high blood pressure, heart disease. Genetics are a biatch.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

/not being snarky


They love when the economy crashes and everyone hates them! Win/win really.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

I do. I think some of that perception for me personally is the piecemeal, leaderless implementation. If Trump had come out and said something like "with the approval of congress we all need to shut it down for 3 or 4 weeks starting today..." It would come across much better, than trickles here and there, false statements, and misleading encourgement.


It's much easier to do this at the state level than at the federal. He can't declare martial law absent an insurrection. There is no public health exception federally.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

Not overwhelming the hospitals (and every other sector of life). Or, at this point, overwhelming them less. We're past the point of containment.

The goal is spreading out our hospital visits over time, spreading out our work absences, spreading out our need for medicine, etc.

Eventually a huge portion of the population will get it. Probably most of us. Nobody has immunity to this thing and there is no vaccine.


Truth. Thinking about it any other way is to be in denial.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

Not overwhelming the hospitals (and every other sector of life). Or, at this point, overwhelming them less. We're past the point of containment.

The goal is spreading out our hospital visits over time, spreading out our work absences, spreading out our need for medicine, etc.

Eventually a huge portion of the population will get it. Probably most of us. Nobody has immunity to this thing and there is no vaccine.


My vodka consumption disagrees with you.

/kidding, but only kinda
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mmmm, "case of Corona"... *drools*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TheFoz: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Ok but what's the endgame?  People have to stay home but what does the government want out of this?

/not being snarky

All of these measures to keep people in their homes and away from other people are designed to do a few things.

First, the goal is to drive down the number of people each person with the virus passes it on to (aka the reproduction rate) way below one, if not almost zero. If we can do that for enough time, probably a couple of months, our health care workers will be able to minimize deaths from this first wave of infections and start emptying out their beds.

At some point after we pass the peak of this first wave, we won't need to keep the reproduction rate at nearly zero. It will be good enough to keep the reproduction rate right around one, meaning each patient only give the virus to one other person. That will enable governments to loosen their quarantine rules and people to start running their businesses and complete their jobs again. But that raises the possibility of starting another wave of infections.

That leads to the second thing these measures are designed to do: gain time to prepare our next steps. We need much more testing and faster testing. We need more hospital beds and ventilators, and we need trained professionals who know how to use them. We need public officials to have the tools necessary to perform contact tracing of new cases that will prevent the start of a new wave by quarantining patients and at-risk persons on an as-needed basis. Ultimately, we need to trial treatments and vaccines that will give us ways to directly fight and prevent infections by the coronavirus. If we use all of these tools in concert with each other, we'll be able to prevent future waves of infection, give health care workers a manageable case load, and open up large portions of the economy again.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Mugato: No one else sees this as some scary dystopian shiat?

Nah. It's just a bad cold and people overreacting. It'll be fine.


I live with my mom.

Lack of creativity.
 
