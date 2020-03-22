 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Ken Burns says history is NOT repeating itself with Coronavirus, refuses to deny he's putting together an exhaustive 20-hour documentary on it
22
    PSA, Affordable housing, Great Depression, Public housing, Recession, Bernie Sanders, Unemployment, Vermont's At-large congressional district, Public Housing Story  
•       •       •

datfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got time to watch it don't we?
 
Gaboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Slow pan over a pack of Angel Soft*
 
datfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaboo: *Slow pan over a pack of Angel Soft*


Shiat, shiat, shiat!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaboo: *Slow pan over a pack of Angel Soft*


Dearest Martha...
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Gaboo: *Slow pan over a pack of Angel Soft*

Dearest Martha...


I fear I have been stricken with this terrible virus.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because Ken Burns:

American Dad S02E08 86 Hours of Bicycles
Youtube M0qNitYZjZA
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"History never repeats itself, but it rhymes."


                                      Mark Twain
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Burns is working on a series about stand-up comedy to air sometime around 2022-23.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd watch it
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Strange fact: The producer of Ancient Aliens is KEVIN Burns

I always liked to think it's Ken's half-brother always trying to help on his documentaries until he was fired and went to make his own show out of spite. 

"Hey Kenny, whatchya workin on?"
"History of baseball."
"Cool, maybe it was invented by aliens. Just sayin', I mean, where else would we have gotten the idea?"

"Hey bro, what's the new project."
"Civil War."
"Sweet. North and south, fighting over aliens, right?"
"No."
"Why not?"

"Sup dude. What's the new project."
"Lewis and Clark. Corps of Discovery."
"You KNOW they found aliens. They won't talk about it because it's a Deep State Sec---"
"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!"
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gaboo: *Slow pan over a pack of Angel Soft*

Dearest Martha...


I'm reading that with Peter Coyote's voice.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as we can have Gilbert Godfried as the voice of the virus...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeuroticRocker: Strange fact: The producer of Ancient Aliens is KEVIN Burns

I always liked to think it's Ken's half-brother always trying to help on his documentaries until he was fired and went to make his own show out of spite. 

"Hey Kenny, whatchya workin on?"
"History of baseball."
"Cool, maybe it was invented by aliens. Just sayin', I mean, where else would we have gotten the idea?"

"Hey bro, what's the new project."
"Civil War."
"Sweet. North and south, fighting over aliens, right?"
"No."
"Why not?"

"Sup dude. What's the new project."
"Lewis and Clark. Corps of Discovery."
"You KNOW they found aliens. They won't talk about it because it's a Deep State Sec---"
"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!"


Makes me think of Ron Howard and his brother. The former has had amazing success in his career making movies, the latter... eh.. not so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: NeuroticRocker: Strange fact: The producer of Ancient Aliens is KEVIN Burns

I always liked to think it's Ken's half-brother always trying to help on his documentaries until he was fired and went to make his own show out of spite.

"Hey Kenny, whatchya workin on?"
"History of baseball."
"Cool, maybe it was invented by aliens. Just sayin', I mean, where else would we have gotten the idea?"

"Hey bro, what's the new project."
"Civil War."
"Sweet. North and south, fighting over aliens, right?"
"No."
"Why not?"

"Sup dude. What's the new project."
"Lewis and Clark. Corps of Discovery."
"You KNOW they found aliens. They won't talk about it because it's a Deep State Sec---"
"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!"

Makes me think of Ron Howard and his brother. The former has had amazing success in his career making movies, the latter... eh.. not so much.

[Fark user image 425x320]



MRW I see these two side by side

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirgrim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

datfark: We got time to watch it don't we?


At this rate hopefully he has time to make it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: NeuroticRocker: Strange fact: The producer of Ancient Aliens is KEVIN Burns

I always liked to think it's Ken's half-brother always trying to help on his documentaries until he was fired and went to make his own show out of spite. 

"Hey Kenny, whatchya workin on?"
"History of baseball."
"Cool, maybe it was invented by aliens. Just sayin', I mean, where else would we have gotten the idea?"

"Hey bro, what's the new project."
"Civil War."
"Sweet. North and south, fighting over aliens, right?"
"No."
"Why not?"

"Sup dude. What's the new project."
"Lewis and Clark. Corps of Discovery."
"You KNOW they found aliens. They won't talk about it because it's a Deep State Sec---"
"GET OUT OF MY OFFICE!"

Makes me think of Ron Howard and his brother. The former has had amazing success in his career making movies, the latter... eh.. not so much.

[Fark user image 425x320]


Howard casts Clint in every single flick, if I remember correctly. Even more consistent than Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JamesLengel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe Burns can do a twenty hour documentary on how 0bama handled the swine flu pandemic?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are we asking a filmmaker about history?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hachitori: "History never repeats itself, but it rhymes."


Had the headline writer not taken Burns' statement somewhat out of context to make it eye-catching, that is what it would have said, because that is what Burns ACTUALLY said.

The full quote, from the article:

"History doesn't repeat itself-it doesn't. Never once has history repeated itself," Burns explained. "But as Mark Twain is supposed to have said, history rhymes. If we played to those rhymes, it would be foolish. It would destroy our story-we might as well just do a contemporary issue. But what we find is that, by doing history well, you have a chance to bring up these evergreen topics, whatever it might be. I go back to Ecclesiastes in the Bible, and it says, 'What has been, will be again. What has been done, will be done again.' That suggests to me that human nature doesn't change-good and bad. It superimposes itself over the seemingly random chaos of human events. We see echoes and ghosts and themes and evergreen topics. With human beings, if you believe Ecclesiastes, there's nothing new under the sun."

So his statement isn't as simple as "history isn't repeating itself." It was more nuanced than that. Burns is trying to avoid being overly simplistic about this.

So naturally his statement gets boiled down to something overly simplistic.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Why are we asking a filmmaker about history?


A film maker who constantly makes excellent shows and movies about history? Should we not be asking Spike Lee about race relations?
 
