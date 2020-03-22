 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Live South Africa)   Rule 34 is in full effect as searches for 'corona porn' spike on Pornhub. Funny, I thought folks would prefer PornMD (SFW, not that it matters)   (timeslive.co.za) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Pornography, real scene, average daily traffic, popular adult entertainment website Pornhub, real clip, South Africans, steepest jump, adult films  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 5:30 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TIL PornMD is a real thing and not exactly what you might expect.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, step sisters will do anything for a roll of toilet paper.
 
Freak of Nurture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What if they had a plague and nobody came?
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I expect all the homemade solo videos to be labeled "quarantine" or "isolation" very soon.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

12349876: I expect all the homemade solo videos to be labeled "quarantine" or "isolation" very soon.


Isolbatin'.
 
KingBiefWhistle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See, that's funny and all but there's a specific sub-genre that's all about videos of ladies (and I assume dudes) with runny noses leaking mucous out there, and I don't mean snail trails

/the internet is a terrible place
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*doorbell* "Hi. Sorry to bother you but I was walking by your house and was wondering if I could come in and lick your toilet seat."
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, it's a coronavirus porndemic?
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: See, that's funny and all but there's a specific sub-genre that's all about videos of ladies (and I assume dudes) with runny noses leaking mucous out there, and I don't mean snail trails

/the internet is a terrible place


Oh lawd
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.