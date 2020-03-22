 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Michigan: To hell with the '50 or less' maximum capacity order. Church up, peoples   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
179
    More: Facepalm, United States, place of religious worship, religious groups, executive order, GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield, Islam, state legislature, much sense  
•       •       •

3096 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Mar 2020 at 3:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



179 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Darwin, you're at bat.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let the disease spread to these diseased people
 
unyon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Deuteronomy 28:59
Then the Lord will bring on you and your offspring extraordinary afflictions, afflictions severe and lasting, and sicknesses grievous and lasting.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A driver that comes through weekly was telling me that his dad's church has only ended the choir but are still meeting. He said his church will be doing streaming instead. He said his has a much younger congregation.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

unyon: Deuteronomy 28:59
Then the Lord will bring on you and your offspring extraordinary afflictions, afflictions severe and lasting, and sicknesses grievous and lasting.


They're already clinically stupid. What else can he do?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you pray hard enough, you don't get it, right?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

unyon: Deuteronomy 28:59
Then the Lord will bring on you and your offspring extraordinary afflictions, afflictions severe and lasting, and sicknesses grievous and lasting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mary Louise Kelly interviewed a L.A. Rabbi, Denver Episcopal Bishop, and a Detroit area Imam on Friday. The mosque is closed both for Friday worship and the five daily Muslim prayers (as are the other two houses of worship in the interview).
If my minister were insisting we show up in person on Sundays, he's have one less family as members.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: unyon: Deuteronomy 28:59
Then the Lord will bring on you and your offspring extraordinary afflictions, afflictions severe and lasting, and sicknesses grievous and lasting.

[Fark user image 425x451]


I'll dress in drag and stock up on lamb's blood to fool the Angel of Death.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thats a terrible decision.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, let the Religious get infected in greater numbers.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, their God will save them, if he doesn't then it means they weren't actually faithful and were secretly sinners.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity has been responsible for so many deaths throughout time, this number won't even be spitting in the wind to the total.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Nova Scotia. We have 21 confirmed cases. Population of nearly 1m. We have banned all gatherings of more than FIVE people. Virtually all public places are closed. We should still probably be doing more.

What the fark is wrong with the United States!?
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with this. These people have thoughts and prayers!! It basically makes you immune to the Kung Flu.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FEWER
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: I'm in Nova Scotia. We have 21 confirmed cases. Population of nearly 1m. We have banned all gatherings of more than FIVE people. Virtually all public places are closed. We should still probably be doing more.

What the fark is wrong with the United States!?


How much time do you have?
 
Edopode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Sure, let the Religious get infected in greater numbers.


With the power of god and faith protecting them, though, those asymptomatic carriers will simply get hostile and aggressive when challenged by people trying to avoid contact, and spread the virus to the nongodbotherers.

Fortunately, their power of faith does not protect them from pepper spray.
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. The Catholics stopped doing church a week ago. Online only, now.

Who's still going to church? It is this a fear monger article by an atheist site?

Doesn't excuse the 'church excuse,' but point to some churches actually holding full service, please. I've seen none.

Oh.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Sure, let the Religious get infected in greater numbers.


And then they bring the disease to the rest of us.

The churches should be shut.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig - The Sick
Youtube 5b2xNTh_gDQ
 
wigginiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: I'm in Nova Scotia. We have 21 confirmed cases. Population of nearly 1m. We have banned all gatherings of more than FIVE people. Virtually all public places are closed. We should still probably be doing more.

What the fark is wrong with the United States!?


REPUBLICANS
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with today's technology, there's no reason the pastor (priest, rabbi, etc) couldn't just send out an email with a prepared sermon and have everyone pray "together, but separate" at a set designated time. Oh wait, that's right, how would they collect their money?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why punish those punishing themselves?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: Christianity has been responsible for so many deaths throughout time, this number won't even be spitting in the wind to the total.


https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavi​r​us-is-spreading-at-religious-gathering​s-ricocheting-across-nations-115845481​74
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In case they need an explanation even a moron can see.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan, three months from now

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: If you pray hard enough, you don't get it, right?


Well, not exactly...

If you pray hard enough you won't get it, unless it's "God's will" that you get it, in which case it doesnt matter how hard you pray.

Then there's what happens when your pastor doesn't like you... In those cases, you got it because "you're hiding something from God" or "you just didnt have enough faith".
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would organizations in charge of collecting souls turn off the tap?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandfather's church is still insisting on meeting. I don't think anyone in the congregation is younger than 75. My gpa has been told repeatedly by all of his children not to go, so at this point if he chooses to risk his life, it's on him.

/why yes, he does live in WV. So he may eat at Bob Evans afterwards
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the mega church's and even the small ones down here had service online, Facebook or didn't have services.  I didn't see cars in any of the parking lots. I'm a little surprised as they really like getting their chruch on in Georgia.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking about this the other day. Aren't all the different faith and denomination leaders a
part of national organizations that arrange for their pay?

Regardless, I'm pretty sure not having few parishioners paying tithes is really starting to hurt.

A particularly "charismatic" (read "sociopathic") church leader could lure a lot of parishioners back into to the building if they really work the "end times" angle. And that right there should scare the shiat out of this country.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: If you pray hard enough, you don't get it, right?


Maybe if you face in the right direction
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: unyon: Deuteronomy 28:59
Then the Lord will bring on you and your offspring extraordinary afflictions, afflictions severe and lasting, and sicknesses grievous and lasting.

[Fark user image 425x451]


all the lamb's blood is out at the store too.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nail the doors shut, and just throw food in at the windows. We'll let the survivors out in three weeks.

Worked during the Black Death.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm fine with this. These people have thoughts and prayers!! It basically makes you immune to the Kung Flu.


If any of them do catch it, it's probably because they forgot their daily anointing of the head with oil.
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Saves


/ on toilet paper
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went last Sunday, there were about 10 people at the 8:00.  Eucharist was optional, bread only or by intinction and people spread out a little more at the altar rail.   Don't know about the 10:00 service.  They've cut down to services 3 days a week though, from every day.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus died for our God-given American rights to own the libs
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: I'm in Nova Scotia. We have 21 confirmed cases. Population of nearly 1m. We have banned all gatherings of more than FIVE people. Virtually all public places are closed. We should still probably be doing more.

What the fark is wrong with the United States!?


You've got less folks who think they are "rugged individuals" who don't need the government, and can kill the virus with nothing but a bandana around their mouths and a gun in their hands.

You also have a better healthcare system. So yeah, rub it in. The great United States will be done in by our own hubris.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McChurch gonna get foreclosed if they don't get their tithes, especially on those Federal checks.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Mary Louise Kelly interviewed a L.A. Rabbi, Denver Episcopal Bishop, and a Detroit area Imam on Friday. The mosque is closed both for Friday worship and the five daily Muslim prayers (as are the other two houses of worship in the interview).
If my minister were insisting we show up in person on Sundays, he's have one less family as members.


Probably needs that sweet sweet $$ from the collection basket.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: Smoking GNU: Sure, let the Religious get infected in greater numbers.

And then they bring the disease to the rest of us.

The churches should be shut.


I currently live in Fort Worth and Mayor Betsy Price (in a rare moment of clarity), ordered all churches to be shut down
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: with today's technology, there's no reason the pastor (priest, rabbi, etc) couldn't just send out an email with a prepared sermon and have everyone pray "together, but separate" at a set designated time. Oh wait, that's right, how would they collect their money?


The way I look at it is churches are for birds of a feather to gather and socialize. The religion is secondary. The money is first, though.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn them and their nefarious plots!
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: cretinbob: If you pray hard enough, you don't get it, right?

Well, not exactly...

If you pray hard enough you won't get it, unless it's "God's will" that you get it, in which case it doesnt matter how hard you pray.

Then there's what happens when your pastor doesn't like you... In those cases, you got it because "you're hiding something from God" or "you just didnt have enough faith".


Pretty much. If they send their you know whats and the child lives the you know whats saved them. If not then it is Gawds will.

So they are covered no matter the outcome.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: cretinbob: If you pray hard enough, you don't get it, right?

Maybe if you face in the right direction


Toward Mecca?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: A driver that comes through weekly was telling me that his dad's church has only ended the choir but are still meeting. He said his church will be doing streaming instead. He said his has a much younger congregation.


People need church, especially in a time like this. But in this tech era, there are other ways that they can get the emotional and spiritual support they need without cramming into a building with each other. Streaming is a great way to do this.
 
Displayed 50 of 179 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.