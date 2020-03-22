 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Welcome back from Spring Break. Here's your ventilator, dumbass   (nbc4i.com) divider line
70
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That party boat's name, Blackbeard's Revenge, is about to take on a whole new set of signifiers.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if you want to go on spring break you should legally waive any expectation that a ventilator will be used for you.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a scarier one:  50% of carriers dont show symptoms.

Welcome back, kids!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My county just had it's 2nd case. Both cases live outside any city limits.

The 1st case was a 60 y/o woman.  The new case is a 20 y/o woman. The have no common contacts.

Health Dept has not yet determined where this person acquired it (or spread it). (I'm wondering if she is a spring breaker.)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*they
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that the reason so many young people are ending up in ICU has more to do with risky behavior than any characteristic of the virus.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok now go visit your grandparents, kids.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ok now go visit your grandparents, kids.


The problem with Darwinism is not that it takes too long, but rather there is a whole lot of collateral damage.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Am I wrong for thinking that they should be last in line to get any medical resources needed to care for COVID patients?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Real solution: send them all to that Jose Cuervo island and wait until they either die from the virus or become immune.

Free drinks for the rest of their lives, for some of them.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ok now go visit your grandparents, kids.


As long as they all stop by your home and give you a big hug and kiss first.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's spreading like crazy in manufacturing facilities because they refuse to shut down or offer sick time long enough to cover it.
 
camarugala
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Real solution: send them all to that Jose Cuervo island and wait until they either die from the virus or become immune.

Free drinks for the rest of their lives, for some of them.


Well technically all of them in one way or another.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Real solution: send them all to that Jose Cuervo island and wait until they either die from the virus or become immune.

Free drinks for the rest of their lives, for some of them.


That's stupid, rum comes from islands, not tequila.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA "The school didn't say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus."

WTF school? Don't you think it would be beneficial for others to know that information?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where does a University of Tampa student go for spring break? The beaches of Wuhan with it's maotai fueled revelry?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just five students? Phew.

vpb: I suspect that the reason so many young people are ending up in ICU has more to do with risky behavior than any characteristic of the virus.


Who said a lot of young people are ending up in ICU?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://amp.miamiherald.com/news/coro​n​avirus/article241372271.html?fbclid=Iw​AR3jMhGgYyIGuU6S50pXMKg53ZvwGHD8DGzx4x​xJdHso8r-va85ZStbveIA

from the other day....
 
wax_on
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
YOLO!!! And hopefully that one life will be short you waste of, well just about everything.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.

I wonder if a worse, mutated strain is circulating now. Something like that happened in 1918 with the second wave being deadlier than the first.
 
dustman81
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sdd2000: gameshowhost: Ok now go visit your grandparents, kids.

The problem with Darwinism is not that it takes too long, but rather there is a whole lot of collateral damage.


I equate these spring breakers to antivaxxers. If their stupidity just did damage to themselves, I wouldn't give a rat's ass, but their stupidity causes collateral damage to innocent people.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.



Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Where does a University of Tampa student go for spring break? The beaches of Wuhan with it's maotai fueled revelry?


If they live with their Florida parents, that would be home. Unless they traveled outside of Florida for spring break and brought the virus home with them.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: It's spreading like crazy in manufacturing facilities because they refuse to shut down or offer sick time long enough to cover it.


I don't deny this could be happening, but is this speculation on your part, or do you have a source?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But we washed our hands!

Guy Washes Hands in Urinal! FAIL!
Youtube InR7tip2Izk
 
jwookie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: It's spreading like crazy in manufacturing facilities because they refuse to shut down or offer sick time long enough to cover it.


The plant I work at makes valves and batteries for respirators. Last Friday a plant wide email went out asking all employees to ask friends and family if they need a job we're hiring. There is no way they are shutting down.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

August11: That party boat's name, Blackbeard's Revenge, is about to take on a whole new set of signifiers.


"C'mon, they cut your head off, and hung it from a rope.
The only legend you left was your prohibition on soap"
Blackbeard vs Al Capone. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube yf9gulYfUh4
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.


Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)


https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/us/geo​r​gia-coronavirus-girl-hospitalized/inde​x.html
 
dustman81
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.


Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)


12-year-old girl on ventilator and fighting for her life
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.


Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)


12 yo: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/us​/geor​gia-coronavirus-girl-hospitalized/inde​x.html

Ages (worse than I had read earlier): https://www.healthline.com/​health-news​/covid-19-isnt-just-dangerous-for-olde​r-adults
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably caught worse than coronavirus while they were there.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pounddawg: SoupJohnB: TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.


Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/us/geor​gia-coronavirus-girl-hospitalized/inde​x.html


Damn. My grandkids are in Atlanta.

/thx anyway
 
vestona22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Here's a scarier one:  50% of carriers dont show symptoms.

Welcome back, kids!


I hadn't heard this one yet, but then just read this.  I know it'll bring out the hate given the person, but the relevant quote is, "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events."  Posted for educational purposes only.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8140357/Senator-Rand-Paul-tested-po​sitive-COVID-19.html
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
University of Tampa? If you can't get into USF then maybe college just isn't for you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Florida tag still in quarantine?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
really?  I think we all submitted headlines better than this one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The school did send its well wishes."

Yeah - we wish your momma dropped you down a well at birth.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Real solution: send them all to that Jose Cuervo island and wait until they either die from the virus or become immune.

Free drinks for the rest of their lives, for some of them.

That's stupid, rum comes from islands, not tequila.


Have you seen some of the geography scores US students have?  They probably think Jose Cuervo Island is sandwiched in between Puerto Rico and Whore Island.  Sandwiched...hell, they probably believe there are such a thing as Sandwich Islands too.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Ages (worse than I had read earlier):


It's more/as likely than/as you think
From that Medium article
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: FTFA "The school didn't say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus."

WTF school? Don't you think it would be beneficial for others to know that information?


My work had it's first case reported Friday. We know the building (not mine) but not the floor. I know some people in that building are nervous, hell I am too.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guys totally confusing killing a virus on a surface, with killing a virus inside the human body.

/that's where the killing it vodak (or silver) thing came from
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pounddawg: SoupJohnB: TheDirtyNacho: A 12 year old with no previous conditions is on a ventilator in Atlanta. Something like 20% of 20-50 yos need hospitalization.


Where did you learn that? (Citation needed.)

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/22/us/geor​gia-coronavirus-girl-hospitalized/inde​x.html


Be very, very careful using CNN to cite medical/health/science facts as gospel.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Probably caught worse than coronavirus while they were there.


We can only hope
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vestona22: weddingsinger: Here's a scarier one:  50% of carriers dont show symptoms.

Welcome back, kids!

I hadn't heard this one yet, but then just read this.  I know it'll bring out the hate given the person, but the relevant quote is, "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events."  Posted for educational purposes only.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-8140357/Senator-Rand-Paul-tested-po​sitive-COVID-19.html


Anyone quoting the Daily Fail for "education purposes" needs a good flogging.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Guys totally confusing killing a virus on a surface, with killing a virus inside the human body.

/that's where the killing it vodak (or silver) thing came from


(oops wrong thread)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Susan'sLittleAdamsApple: Trocadero: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Real solution: send them all to that Jose Cuervo island and wait until they either die from the virus or become immune.

Free drinks for the rest of their lives, for some of them.

That's stupid, rum comes from islands, not tequila.

Have you seen some of the geography scores US students have?  They probably think Jose Cuervo Island is sandwiched in between Puerto Rico and Whore Island.  Sandwiched...hell, they probably believe there are such a thing as Sandwich Islands too.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/doesn't understand your joke
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: FTFA "The school didn't say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus."

WTF school? Don't you think it would be beneficial for others to know that information?


Yeah, but kids sometimes lie about where they've been and what they've done...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This ought to be home schooling priority lesson.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is the Florida tag practicing social distancing today? Subby fail.
 
