(Daily Mail)   Caption these two Guardsmen
17
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Original:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"We know the bomb wasn't under the LAST one, so...."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"Hitting stakes into the ground
Hitting stakes into the ground
With this mallet, I thee pound
With this mallet, I thee pound
If I'm quiet, there's no sound
 If I'm quiet, there's no sound
Look at what I just did found
 Look at what I just did found
Sound off ..."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Private Bonesmoker appreciated a well-made spike; the smooth shaft for easy ground penetration, the perfect girth for strength, long enough to stay in place but not too long to be excessive, and the right sweaty, dominant man to pound it home with confident force and relentless rhythm that would leave him awake in his bunk for hours after the work was done, unable to sleep.  He could fap to this, and often did."
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Smells like Fark Votey victory.
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, Gallagher is frantically searching for his missing Sledge-O-Matic.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Hey, Vern. Don't miss the stake, Vern. Know what I mean, Vern?"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Remember when Sarah Palin coined the phrase Death Panel and said:

"The America I know and love is not one in which my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama's 'death panel' so his bureaucrats can decide, based on a subjective judgment of their 'level of productivity in society.'"

That was awesome
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
You shore got a funny hold on that stake Sullivan!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vampire killing practice drill.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor had it, when the building was constructed a time capsule consisting of a 1000 gallon barrel of beer was buried under the front lawn.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""More dire need of a blowjob than any white man in history." That's funny. "
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Join the Army, the recruiter said.  Best job in the Army?  43B Stakeholder, he said.  Said he did that job for 5 years. I always wonder why he only had one hand.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Guy holding the stake)  I'm finally going to retire!  Tomorrow, I can put in my papers and put all this behind me.  just gotta be careful.  24 hours.  What could possibly happen?  I mean four tours in Afghanistan and three in Iraq and not a scratch!  Just gotta make it through one more d....
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Man. This job is whack."
 
Yoleus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"When I nod my head, you it it"
 
6655321
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are you sure this is the only way to kill a vampire?
 
