(Tom's Hardware) People band together to donate their unused computer processing power to beat COVID-19 and all of the people doing this is more powerful the world's top 7 supercomputers... combined
41
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THIS is what we were promised as children.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: THIS is what we were promised as children.


No, that would be an article about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Screw that.  I tried that with the SETI thing and we didn't find ONE damned alien.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably still 1/12th the computing power of Porn Hub's servers.
 
dustman81
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My desktop is currently crunching on a work unit in the COVID-19 project.

/Every CPU cycle helps
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hate to break it to you guys, but you're probably wasting your time, electricity and carbon dioxide.

The ACE2 enzyme/molecule is known as the entry point to cells by the virus and Losartan and other ACE2 antagonist meds are already designed to disable/block that molecule to lower blood pressure.  Disabling ACE2 should also block it for SARS-CoV-2.  Clinical trials against COVID-19 already in action since at least March 16.
 
camaroash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what? fark it.
*shuts off furnace*
*fires up Dashcat2 3.0*
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about fark eliminates the politics tab and does their part?
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wonder how many bitcoins they'll be able to mine before it gets shut down.
 
Marine1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd love to contribute with a Raspberry Pi client...

IF THEY HAD ONE.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Screw that.  I tried that with the SETI thing and we didn't find ONE damned alien.


I think they are analyzing the data now, finally. I remember running that on my Window 95? Maybe 98. I'd stare at the program when an mp3 was nearing a complete download
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.


FTA: Folding@Home reports that it has seen a 1,200% increase in contributors, with Bitcoin miners also joining the fight, and over 400,000 new volunteers have joined over the last two weeks.

They are.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just fired it up on my mostly idle media PC.  I did SETI for years when I had a tower that I didn't worry about overheating.
 
kudayta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many more to get to an exaFLOP?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dustman81: BumpInTheNight: Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.

FTA: Folding@Home reports that it has seen a 1,200% increase in contributors, with Bitcoin miners also joining the fight, and over 400,000 new volunteers have joined over the last two weeks.

They are.


Well, maybe cryptocoin miners in general. It has been a long time since you could get any actual Bitcoin out of a GPU.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Probably still 1/12th the computing power of Porn Hub's servers.


1/69th
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dustman81: BumpInTheNight: Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.

FTA: Folding@Home reports that it has seen a 1,200% increase in contributors, with Bitcoin miners also joining the fight, and over 400,000 new volunteers have joined over the last two weeks.

They are.


Well good, that's very good.  I was looking for info about that last week but couldn't find any except the mining speculators whining about how the virus was affecting their virtual money value.

Really, that's good on them.
 
ansius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Hate to break it to you guys, but you're probably wasting your time, electricity and carbon dioxide.

The ACE2 enzyme/molecule is known as the entry point to cells by the virus and Losartan and other ACE2 antagonist meds are already designed to disable/block that molecule to lower blood pressure.  Disabling ACE2 should also block it for SARS-CoV-2.  Clinical trials against COVID-19 already in action since at least March 16.


stand down everyone. some dude on the internets says it's been solved already.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
okay, what is going to be the name for the fark team?

joined last week, 28,000 points and climbing for two computers in my house

SquirrelTeamSix?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I signed up due to a post here and processed at least on work unit for Covid-19.

It's about the only way I can help fight this farker other than staying at home.

I live alone.  I swear to Christ I'm about to give this here volleyball a name.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The F@H guys need some help with their servers, I only get work units maybe a few times a  day.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Screw that.  I tried that with the SETI thing and we didn't find ONE damned alien.


I don't think F@H has resulted in any applied therapy either.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Screw that.  I tried that with the SETI thing and we didn't find ONE damned alien.


Because SETI is controlled by aliens and SETI is a front to help hide the aliens. Seriously. I once ran into some hick in a bar in Greenbank, WV, who told me that. And, No, he was not drunk.
 
dustman81
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: The F@H guys need some help with their servers, I only get work units maybe a few times a  day.


FTA: Unfortunately, that massive surge in demand has led to a shortage of work units (the small chunks of larger workloads sent to each user), but Folding@Home has expanded its capacity to serve units to speed production. Work units are still being issued and many more are in the pipeline.

So many people have signed up to join the fight, that F@H is having trouble filling the pipeline.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My son and I have 7 machines going (some are new, some pretty old) but we've gone over the 1M mark in only a few days.

did SETI too and that was just fun to be part of, this actually helps in some measure.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I signed up due to a post here and processed at least on work unit for Covid-19.

It's about the only way I can help fight this farker other than staying at home.

I live alone.  I swear to Christ I'm about to give this here volleyball a name.


hey fellow GA person here.

We just signed Todd Gurley to the Falcons, which is a shame.  He is a good RB, hate to see him do nothing but block as the Falcon's have no idea what the RB position is supposed to do.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: dustman81: BumpInTheNight: Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.

FTA: Folding@Home reports that it has seen a 1,200% increase in contributors, with Bitcoin miners also joining the fight, and over 400,000 new volunteers have joined over the last two weeks.

They are.

Well good, that's very good.  I was looking for info about that last week but couldn't find any except the mining speculators whining about how the virus was affecting their virtual money value.

Really, that's good on them.


Don't worry, they haven't stopped being whiney M'LOLCURRENCY biatches.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's an opportunity for all the computers sitting in empty offices right now.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is pretty full of awesome.

It's a shame I don't have anything to contribute that would amount to much.  I have a Raspberry Pi that I could donate a core from.  But really, on RasPi core on a stack of ~24M CPUs and GPUs?  That isn't going to make any sort of difference.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: okay, what is going to be the name for the fark team?

joined last week, 28,000 points and climbing for two computers in my house

SquirrelTeamSix?


There's already one called "Fark" (#2233).
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: How about fark eliminates the politics tab and does their part?


Sports might be more appropriate as there aren't any.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone posted folder@home in a thread earlier this morning.  I enlisted the aid of my spare laptop, which has been crunching all day.  It should be finished with it's first batch in a few minutes.  Pretty cool stuff.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Hate to break it to you guys, but you're probably wasting your time, electricity and carbon dioxide.

The ACE2 enzyme/molecule is known as the entry point to cells by the virus and Losartan and other ACE2 antagonist meds are already designed to disable/block that molecule to lower blood pressure.  Disabling ACE2 should also block it for SARS-CoV-2.  Clinical trials against COVID-19 already in action since at least March 16.


Since you know it's the perfect solution, you need to alert the authorities to stop all other research.

Lives are at stake. Get to work.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dustman81: BumpInTheNight: Imagine if the crypto-coin speculators were doing something productive with all that wasted energy, like this, instead.

FTA: Folding@Home reports that it has seen a 1,200% increase in contributors, with Bitcoin miners also joining the fight, and over 400,000 new volunteers have joined over the last two weeks.

They are.


They are. Not even 1% are.

Bitcoin miners account for like 10% of world power usage.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marine1: I'd love to contribute with a Raspberry Pi client...

IF THEY HAD ONE.


The Raspberry runs Debian, more or less.  Any of those should work.

But I don't know for sure as I haven't tried.  I may though.  If it works, I'll let you know.
 
Marine1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Marine1: I'd love to contribute with a Raspberry Pi client...

IF THEY HAD ONE.

The Raspberry runs Debian, more or less.  Any of those should work.

But I don't know for sure as I haven't tried.  I may though.  If it works, I'll let you know.


It's an instruction set issue. ARM vs x64 and whatever the graphics cards use.
 
camaroash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I signed up due to a post here and processed at least on work unit for Covid-19.

It's about the only way I can help fight this farker other than staying at home.

I live alone.  I swear to Christ I'm about to give this here volleyball a name.


SPALDING!!!!
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Running rosetta@home on my CPU, folding@home on my GPU, and World Community Grid (no COVID 19 projects and only cancer related ones on Android right now) on my phone. I've always like distributed computing, back from the old United Devices grid client days.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I spun up my GPU for the cause right around when I started working from home. Works out great, keeps the room warmer when I'm working as I usually keep the vent closed in that room. I'll gladly donate a few dollars in electricity to help the cause.

One day was worth more points than (all) the years I ran it back in the socket 754/939 days.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Circusdog320: max_pooper: Probably still 1/12th the computing power of Porn Hub's servers.

1/69th


Their servers are talking huge loads.
 
