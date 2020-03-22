 Skip to content
(NewsChannel 5 Nashville)   Nashville, go ahead and turn off those alarm clocks tomorrow as well   (newschannel5.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Off, even.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ohio just pulled the plug too.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just saying as a former news guy, "held a meeting" is the the worst lede ever (and yes, lede is the proper word).

Better: The guy said stay at home, he said in a meeting with others.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On Sunday, there were 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County in total, with 151 cases still active. Twenty-seven people who had the new coronavirus have recovered.

One man has died from complications due to the new coronavirus and two others are being treated in the hospital.

The remaining 149 cases are self-isolating at home with mild and manageable symptoms.
2 people in hospital 149 at home this is fark those motherfarkers need to be on a ventalator
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's just a pickup truck, and a hound dog away from a new County song hit
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Safer at home isn't equal to stay at home
 
M-G
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we stop with the 'turn off the alarm clock' thing?  In all of these orders, there are still are a lot of people who have to show up at a place of business, and a lot of others who are working from home.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The following essential activities will remain open:
-Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that directly support the healthcare industry including health information technology, staffing and supplies"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sounds like you're in the "it's just the flu" camp...that the case?
 
70Ford
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That's just a pickup truck, and a hound dog away from a new County song hit


Everyone considered him, the vector of the county,
He never stopped coughing, a single time, to prove the county wrong.
His mama named him Tommy, the folks just called him contagious,
But something always told me they were reading his temperature wrong.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

True, but those of us working at home no longer have to wake up early to commute.


True, but those of us working at home no longer have to wake up early to commute.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My ass still has to put on a bra and be coherent for 8 AM meetings so yay, I don't have to commute.

True, but those of us working at home no longer have to wake up early to commute.


My ass still has to put on a bra and be coherent for 8 AM meetings so yay, I don't have to commute.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

"Deadly virus shuts down Nashville, home of Grand Ole Opry, per order of mayor..."?
Better?
I don't love it, but you see what i"m trying to do.

Better: The guy said stay at home, he said in a meeting with others.


"Deadly virus shuts down Nashville, home of Grand Ole Opry, per order of mayor..."?
Better?
I don't love it, but you see what i"m trying to do.
 
