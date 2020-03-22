 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune) Everyone: We need to solve respirator shortage. University of MacGyver: Hold my keg
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Minnesota!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure this is dangerous.

But desperate times
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hooray, you reinvented the wheel
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.


Yeah, they show it with an ET tube, but no CO2 detector
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they just attached a plunger to a motor? That looks like a middle school science project.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.


Yeah, but that hour may be enough to get to a real ventilator.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made one using coffee filters and my shop-vac.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is there a ventilator shortage
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those aficionados of the prostate exam, the hand crank egg beater, cheese grater, and small soldering iron are a familiar sight, so this isn't much of a leap.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: where is there a ventilator shortage


From how far in the past are you posting?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry folks, the poltab is convinced we don't need ventilators and ventilators are actually bad.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I built something similar yesterday from an old washing machine motor. It uses the old style agitator setting to pump air in and out. If a patient goes code blue, we switch it over to spin.

\ sorry.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, but what happens when you run out of red metal toolboxes?
 
allears
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: haywatchthis: where is there a ventilator shortage

From how far in the past are you posting?


From what planet are you posting?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.


"After an hour, the pig returned to it's home planet"
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.


Well, it is not like it is just some random farker putting together a much of parts and seeing what they can come up with. The guy is a Doctor, an anesthesiologist to be exact. I am pretty sure he knows a little bit more about respirators than most of the farkers on this site.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haywatchthis: where is there a ventilator shortage


Oh you finally come back from hiding.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should work but someone have to watch it 24/7 in case it break down.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: So they just attached a plunger to a motor? That looks like a middle school science project.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your having trouble breathing just pray and have people send you thoughts and prayers
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many ventilator-adjacent machines, like CPAPs. The supply of those is plentiful. A third of you reading this probably have one. In hospital settings under normal circumstances, a ventilator can be used as a CPAP (it's one amongst many settings). I wonder whether the CPAP machines could be applied to some of the less acute cases and free a full featured ventilator for more serious situations.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.


The pig now will feed us for a week

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbach: There are many ventilator-adjacent machines, like CPAPs. The supply of those is plentiful. A third of you reading this probably have one. In hospital settings under normal circumstances, a ventilator can be used as a CPAP (it's one amongst many settings). I wonder whether the CPAP machines could be applied to some of the less acute cases and free a full featured ventilator for more serious situations.


As one of that one-third cohort, that's something I was thinking myself.  My suspicion is that once you're to the point of needing mechanical assistance with this illness, you need higher pressures than the CPAP can provide.  Plus, while some CPAP machines detect backpressure from exhalation and reduce their pressure, I don't know of any that can actually replicate the breathing function of a true ventilator.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only approved for use on the Six-Dollar Man.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.

The pig now will feed us for a week

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Yeah i was guessing it was a dead pig and it was just inflating it's lungs.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CipollinaFan: So they just attached a plunger to a motor? That looks like a middle school science project.


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


"It's pronounced 'Mo-taur'."
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think people are giving enough credit that the dude is a doctor sourcing from a medical equipment lab. It's time to try crazy shiat. I for one, give props to the doctor. And so will you when someone you give a shiat about can't get a ventilator. My guess is you'll prefer to try something crazy over certain death
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Don't worry folks, the poltab is convinced we don't need ventilators and ventilators are actually bad.


This tab is convinced that it has to be a shiny new extra perfect ventilator or nothing, so you're kinda pissing into the wind here...

Peki: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I want to know more about this pig they referenced.  "Kept it breathing for an hour" sounds ominous.

Yeah, but that hour may be enough to get to a real ventilator.


^^^^^^^^^^THIS guy gets it, though!

That's exactly it. This isn't something that you're on for 3 straight years, but it could be enough to stabilize you until you get access to a true one.

JohnBigBootay: I don't think people are giving enough credit that the dude is a doctor sourcing from a medical equipment lab. It's time to try crazy shiat. I for one, give props to the doctor. And so will you when someone you give a shiat about can't get a ventilator. My guess is you'll prefer to try something crazy over certain death


It's fark, it's common now to shiat on people. When there aren't enough Donald Trump stories (A very legit target to shiat on), people step on over to other stories and drop trou, lately on a lot of stories about people just trying to help, I guess its the Nu-NuFark. God forbid that you try and make the homemade medical masks that have been requested, for example.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.

Well, it is not like it is just some random farker putting together a much of parts and seeing what they can come up with. The guy is a Doctor, an anesthesiologist to be exact. I am pretty sure he knows a little bit more about respirators than most of the farkers on this site.


Maybe, but nothing in that article suggested that he knew more than what was stated. In fact, he outright suggested that hospitals should/could "build their own", which would tell me he just wants something to push air in a pinch.

To make an analogy, I know a lot of really good pilots, but that doesn't qualify them to design their own aircraft for public use. Huge difference between understanding the principles, and engineering a functional (and safe) device.

Again, it's a nice thought exercise, but in no way something that should ever be done, even in a pinch. We have the resources to ramp production.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.

Well, it is not like it is just some random farker putting together a much of parts and seeing what they can come up with. The guy is a Doctor, an anesthesiologist to be exact. I am pretty sure he knows a little bit more about respirators than most of the farkers on this site.


Also, since most farkers are either illiterate or can't even be bothered to read the first sentence of a farking article, they missed the part about how the parts also came from the medical device lab at the University, which means they already have people who know how these farking things work.

Upon hearing that a surge of COVID-19 cases could consume all hospital ventilators, Dr. Stephen Richardson rummaged for parts in the medical device lab at the University of Minnesota and built a homemade version.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mock26: italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.

Well, it is not like it is just some random farker putting together a much of parts and seeing what they can come up with. The guy is a Doctor, an anesthesiologist to be exact. I am pretty sure he knows a little bit more about respirators than most of the farkers on this site.

Also, since most farkers are either illiterate or can't even be bothered to read the first sentence of a farking article, they missed the part about how the parts also came from the medical device lab at the University, which means they already have people who know how these farking things work.

Upon hearing that a surge of COVID-19 cases could consume all hospital ventilators, Dr. Stephen Richardson rummaged for parts in the medical device lab at the University of Minnesota and built a homemade version.


And then there are farkers who cant see past the page.

Who's building these ventilators at the hospital? Already over-taxed hospital staff? Are we pulling Jimmy from IT to put a few together?

This is a cute thought exercise, but in no way helping anyone.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
COVID-19 How to Use One Ventilator to Save Multiple Lives
Youtube uClq978oohY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dryknife: I made one using coffee filters and my shop-vac.


I hope you sanitized those filters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.


Also the pig probably had very compliant lungs. Wasn't in ards and was easy to ventilate.  How will they overcome high airway pressures
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Don't worry folks, the poltab is convinced we don't need ventilators and ventilators are actually bad.


You have no idea what a ventilator does, do you?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Calm down, this is being done in a lot of places: https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5501​891
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This guy managed to make it work for nine:
https://amp.interestingengineering.co​m​/canadian-doctor-rigs-ventilator-to-tr​eat-nine-patients-instead-of-just-one
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stavr0: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uClq978o​ohY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Damn but am I attracted to smart, confident women.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

italie: Mock26: italie: I mean, thumbs up on trying.

In practice though how are you filtering? How are you capturing Co2? How are you insuring air is flowing in a manner that isn't culturing and reintroducing infection to the lungs?

Might as well just hook up a fan to a bag marked "Infection" and blow it in peoples face.

Well, it is not like it is just some random farker putting together a much of parts and seeing what they can come up with. The guy is a Doctor, an anesthesiologist to be exact. I am pretty sure he knows a little bit more about respirators than most of the farkers on this site.

Maybe, but nothing in that article suggested that he knew more than what was stated. In fact, he outright suggested that hospitals should/could "build their own", which would tell me he just wants something to push air in a pinch.

To make an analogy, I know a lot of really good pilots, but that doesn't qualify them to design their own aircraft for public use. Huge difference between understanding the principles, and engineering a functional (and safe) device.

Again, it's a nice thought exercise, but in no way something that should ever be done, even in a pinch. We have the resources to ramp production.


this this this this

An automated BVM is not a ventilator. BVMs are for short duration emergency use. Ventilators have all sorts of setting for precise administration of air pressure. These two things are not interchangeable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Calm down, this is being done in a lot of places: https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.55018​91
'If it comes to last resort, I'm prepared to use it,'

He hasn't even tried it out to see if it works. That's the first line of the article.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Okay, it's a hand-squeezed-bag motorized squeezer. I get that. Better than nothing when you are really desperate, I get that too. It assumes you have enough of those squeeze bags, and the valve parts. If the auto makers spin up some kind of production line, it will be for these types of minimalist systems, not full-on ventilator machines.
 
Michael10101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bwahahaha.... no. Vents aren't simple mechanical bellows. They're complex machines and we need to be able to adjust tidal volumes, peep, peak/plateau pressures and resp rate.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Literally Addicted: Calm down, this is being done in a lot of places: https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.55018​91
'If it comes to last resort, I'm prepared to use it,'
He hasn't even tried it out to see if it works. That's the first line of the article.


Given that the people who will need it will most certainly die anyway, I'd say testing is moot at this point.

Out of those who go on ventilators for this disease, something like 3% survive to tell about it.
 
