This just in: snails REALLY REALLY love to get it on (not safe for work language)
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta say, I like this Sarah Gailey person.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
We had a fishtank in 6th or 7th grade in our science classroom. One of those 150 gallon ones that we put a bunch of lake fish in... And some snails. We left for spring break and when we came back the baby snails were absolutely everywhere.

They are the rabbits of the phylum Grossicus Slimeicus.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a whole story about those snails in a bunch of tweets, if you click through and scroll down a bit.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was expecting a zefrank video.

Am disappointed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fun fact: snails are hermaphrodite and during sex, some species try to bit their partner's penis off.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reduced to snail porn. I really hadn't envisioned the End Times being quite this bad.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Fun fact: snails are hermaphrodite and during sex, some species try to bit their partner's penis off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some butter, a bit of garlic and the problem is solved once and for all...

Bon Appétit!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bon Appétit!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm always here to help:
https://pethelpful.com/fish-aquariums​/​Freshwater-Fish-that-Eat-Snails
https://animals.mom.me/snail-eating-f​i​sh-for-an-aquarium-12622762.html
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Reduced to snail porn. I really hadn't envisioned the End Times being quite this bad.


Snail porn easily available? I had no idea the End Times would be so great.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark really isn't my personal erotica site.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: I'm always here to help:
https://pethelpful.com/fish-aquariums/​Freshwater-Fish-that-Eat-Snails
https://animals.mom.me/snail-eating-fi​sh-for-an-aquarium-12622762.html


Clown Loaches wil def solve the problem quick lol
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on
‘’ less than a minute ago  
True Facts About The Land Snail
Youtube VTV23B5gBsQ
 
