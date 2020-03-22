 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Buy Gold" scammers are now telling the rubes federal law allows banks to take your money if they need it. FDIC: STFU - that's not remotely true   (cnn.com) divider line
68
    More: Asinine, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Great Depression, United States, Brian Sullivan, Newsmax Media, Bank, Federal government of the United States, CNN Business  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 12:11 PM



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Newsmax and ClownHall.

thisismyshockedface.jpg
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am absolutely not surprised that a right wing news source would mislead their followers, who seems to be the most vulnerable among us.. And most susceptible to irrational panic in regards to state and federal entities.

But hey, they've got money to make selling them shait like 'silver nanotube toothpaste'.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.


That's the funny thing about gold... They never did get those 'insert your gold dust here' slots put in all the gas station pumps and at the piggly wiggly. Also....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.


Gold bullets!
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Gold bullets!


If it comes to gold bullets, you've failed. Because with a bit of planning, you could have convinced the suckers to buy your gold and used the money to buy mountains of regular bullets.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Gold bullets!


Can't kill werewolves.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.


But what if we're attacked by Cybermen?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History shows that gold has never been stolen, ever.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Mitchell and Webb look
Youtube XbIjLByeG-M
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: History shows that gold has never been stolen, ever.


Certainly not in the Americas.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDR took the gold, remember.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh I already know without even looking which of my facebook "friends" is going to repost that as fact.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: History shows that gold has never been stolen, ever.


popculturalstudies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: FDR took the gold, remember.


He was right to.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why the victims of these scammers fail to realize the obvious: if gold is so essential to their survival, why are the scammers willing to part with it?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically the government did seize gold at one point.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol gold
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone mention Newsmax adverts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Gold bullets!


nope gold coins or bricks in a gym sock
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any Farkers actually want some gold, I can sell you some of my placer gold.
I don't recommend buying gold, but it is fun to have.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gold isn't worth much more than fiat currency in an emergency
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't seize it but they can keep you from it. They can limit access to it to prevent a bank run.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Sullivan, a spokesperson for the FDIC, told CNN Business on Friday that, thus far, NewsMax has been "unresponsive" to the federal agency.
Sullivan said the FDIC has reached out to NewsMax through email, phone calls, and voicemails.
"In response, crickets," Sullivan said.

Who does NewsMax think they are for ignoring a Federal organization, The Trump Administration?
 
bibli0phile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.


A few years back, this dude my husband worked with was trying to urge him to invest in gold because apocalypse. My husband listened to his plug and then said, "So, you're keeping the gold in your house?"

"No, it's stored by the company in a vault. I've got certificates for it."

"So, if the world ends, they're going to... mail it to you?"
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flemardo: They can't seize it but they can keep you from it. They can limit access to it to prevent a bank run.


That, and anything over the FDIC insured amount can be inverted to bank stock.  This is what the commercials are talking about, but they don't add the insured amount.

Besides, if you have over $250k in a non-investment bank account, you have more issues than not buying gold...
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sternly worded letters and phone calls. I totally feel better now.

/Dnrtfa
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that Trump's FDIC didn't jump at the investment opportunity.
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Petit_Merdeux: Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Gold bullets!

Can't kill werewolves.


But it can kill wererabbits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself.


Hey now, a gold bar in a sock is a pretty deadly weapon.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm shocked that Trump's FDIC didn't jump at the investment opportunity.


They're waiting for the weekend to be over in case Alex Jones gets busted for DUI again and can't post bail. Then they're all in, baby!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Hey now, a gold bar in a sock is a pretty deadly weapon.


In the event of an Apocalypse, No one wants to be in melee range.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: FDR took the gold, remember.


And Nixon took the US off the Gold Standard causing deficit spending, remember.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bibli0phile: Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.

A few years back, this dude my husband worked with was trying to urge him to invest in gold because apocalypse. My husband listened to his plug and then said, "So, you're keeping the gold in your house?"

"No, it's stored by the company in a vault. I've got certificates for it."

"So, if the world ends, they're going to... mail it to you?"


Yeah exactly, dafuq are you going to actually going to, y'know, do with it?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Private_Citizen: and you can't use it to defend yourself.

Gold bullets!


Useless against vampires.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.


Spoken exactly like someone who's never built their own CPU from scratch.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bibli0phile: Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.

A few years back, this dude my husband worked with was trying to urge him to invest in gold because apocalypse. My husband listened to his plug and then said, "So, you're keeping the gold in your house?"

"No, it's stored by the company in a vault. I've got certificates for it."

"So, if the world ends, they're going to... mail it to you?"


Yeah, I keep waiting for that certificate thing to be exposed for the fraud it is.  That's the day actual metal will skyrocket in value.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't believe libertarians would ever be wrong AF.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [YouTube video: That Mitchell and Webb look]


Lulz. National treasures... the pair of them.
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I can't believe libertarians would ever be wrong AF.


What are you talking about?  Libertarians have predicted 50 of the last 10 economic downturns!
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Did someone mention Newsmax adverts?

[Fark user image image 376x290]


That's an old one. It that guy still slive?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really don't understand goldbugs.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 This thread sucks...

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: gameshowhost: I can't believe libertarians would ever be wrong AF.

What are you talking about?  Libertarians have predicted 50 of the last 10 economic downturns!


At some point in the future there will be a massive depression.


Am I a libertarian now?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Buying gold is a strange way to prepare for an apocalypse. You can't eat it, it won't cure anything, it can't get you high, and you can't use it to defend yourself. It's neither food, shelter, or clothing. In an apocalyptic event, it has no intrinsic value.

Bottom line, the people trying to get you to buy gold, are actually trying to Sell their gold at a high price to go buy something useful.


And those that bought it and claimed that we needed to got back to the gold standard (fiat currency whargrrbke) were trying to get our currency tied to a finite item.  One that they owned and would have made them fabulously rich.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I really don't understand goldbugs.


It's funny if you keep watching!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Gubment can, and did, seize your gold.

https://www.cmi-gold-silver.com/gold-​c​onfiscation-1933/
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Newsmax and ClownHall.

thisismyshockedface.jpg


Conservative mailing lists have long been considered the most valuable for telemarketers and scammers.

https://thebaffler.com/salvos/the-lon​g​-con
 
Nullav
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's 2020. Of all the investments, why would I ever go with physical gold if I didn't have my own personal army to defend it? What, you going to put it in a safe deposit box? Gubmint gonna geddit, just like the cash you're so worried about. Under the bed, then? Prime looting territory in the 'pocalypse. In your back pocket? The fark is your ass made of, chief?

Cryptocurrency? Maybe, but you're on your own for securing it, almost like gold in that regard, and we might all decide that's worthless just like with gold.
Guns? Libruls gon' take those, remember?
Stocks? Safe until the companies you're holding collapse, but odds are they won't all go tits up.
Cash and bonds? Safe until you have waaaaaaay bigger problems to worry about, like living in a failed state.
Gas? If you're having these dark thoughts, you've probably seen a Mad Max movie. It's worthless now, but you'll have people shouting at you to witness them in no time when it all goes to hell.

Every recession, all the monetary cowards come out of the woodwork and not one of 'em has an actual plan.
 
