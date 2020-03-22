 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Worst timeline strikes again: 5.4 Earthquake hits Zagreb Croatia causing widespread damage to buildings and forcing most of the population out into the streets ... and good luck holding the quarantine   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Earthquake, strong earthquake, Infant, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Prime minister, Croatian War of Independence, widespread damage, public areas  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those following along at home, we're at Revelation Chapter 6, Verse 12.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. Nature we're hiding inside.  We get it. :(
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'll believe in the worst timeline if trump is reelected and the big one happens during the pandemic.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: For those following along at home, we're at Revelation Chapter 6, Verse 12.


See also Luke 21:11
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
5.4? I don't even get out of bed for those.
/Angelino.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's great, it starts with an earthquake. Next will be Birds and snakes, and aeroplanes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: For those following along at home, we're at Revelation Chapter 6, Verse 12.


Or REM, Album of Document, Song 6, Verse 1
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: For those following along at home, we're at Revelation Chapter 6, Verse 12.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
unixgeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: That's great, it starts with an earthquake. Next will be Birds and snakes, and aeroplanes.


Hey, but Lenny Bruce is not afraid.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How bad are the building codes if a 5.4 knocks down a city
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: That's great, it starts with an earthquake. Next will be Birds and snakes, and aeroplanes.


I feel fine.

/But I'm definitely socially distancing.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I'll believe in the worst timeline if trump is reelected and the big one happens during the pandemic.


TOP.  MEN.  are already hard at work ensuring that this happens.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I woke up to an alert on my phone from the QuakeFeed app. It's a small one, But we've been getting a few in that general area over the last few years:

Fark user imageView Full Size


With everything going on, I'm just waiting for a big one to hit Seattle right now to add insult to injury.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Keep in mind, hurricane season is just around the corner here in the US.

COVID-Nado, ya'll.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Keep in mind, hurricane season is just around the corner here in the US.

COVID-Nado, ya'll.


Good. Wipe florida off the map this time
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Keep in mind, hurricane season is just around the corner here in the US.

COVID-Nado, ya'll.


5 months away
 
Skyrmion
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Scenes from Zagreb
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Keep in mind, hurricane season is just around the corner here in the US.

COVID-Nado, ya'll.


Since this is the worst timeline, what about the earliest cat 4 hurricane to ever hit mainland murica? Like in may or something
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mister Buttons: Keep in mind, hurricane season is just around the corner here in the US.

COVID-Nado, ya'll.

Since this is the worst timeline, what about the earliest cat 4 hurricane to ever hit mainland murica? Like in may or something


It'll be like playing Pandemic on easy mode.

I should have gone with tornado season though, they should be ramping up in the Midwest soon.
 
NEDM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: 5.4? I don't even get out of bed for those.
/Angelino.


lifeslammer: How bad are the building codes if a 5.4 knocks down a city


Fark user imageView Full Size


This just in:  Cities made of new construction built near active fault lines are more prepared for an earthquake than a European city made of century-old brick buildings that hasn't seen an earthquake in 140 years.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: How bad are the building codes if a 5.4 knocks down a city


Lot of masonry in Europe.

Masonry doesn't like earthquakes.
 
wax_on
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: lifeslammer: How bad are the building codes if a 5.4 knocks down a city

Lot of masonry in Europe.

Masonry doesn't like earthquakes.


Unreinforced and also old. The mortar tends to break down over time. Since they aren't in an active earthquake zone there isn't much pressure to improve their building codes.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a friend over there, she's been sending us updates. It's not pretty.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wax_on: This text is now purple: lifeslammer: How bad are the building codes if a 5.4 knocks down a city

Lot of masonry in Europe.

Masonry doesn't like earthquakes.

Unreinforced and also old. The mortar tends to break down over time. Since they aren't in an active earthquake zone there isn't much pressure to improve their building codes.


Even that, most of the damage I'm seeing is slate roofs sliding off or crenellations falling; most of it isn't structural or buildings collapsing.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.