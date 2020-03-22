 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Tasmania: "We've got a moat, and we're not afraid to use it"   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Antarctica, Southern Ocean, Australia's southern island state, Australia, International Space Station, Tasmania, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Antarctic expeditioners  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those devils.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Those devils.


But they're so cute. I want one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The restrictions however will not apply to the Aurora Australis, carrying 55 Antarctic expeditioners and 26 crew, which is due to dock on Tuesday. Many of the expeditioners have spent 12 months living on sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island conducting scientific research.
"They have been in splendid isolation," said Australian Antarctic Division operations manager Robb Clifton.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taz Mania Intro
Youtube 4d0Ld53Fp0Y
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amanda Palmer with a quick infographic on the location of Tasmania. 
Amanda Palmer - Map Of Tasmania
Youtube s-GQ63NStxk
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?


They've got 3 cases of COVID-19 now. Greenland has 2.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound smug.
This is like those horror movies when they rush into somewhere secure, lock the door, breath a sigh of relief and suddenly:
a) these eyes/teeth suddenly appear in the darkness
b) a low, vibrating growl suddenly sounds
c) someone coughs
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?

They've got 3 cases of COVID-19 now. Greenland has 2.


Welp, that's it. Whoever's playing Pandemic won. Good job.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?


Yes.

Their president ACTUALLY has it.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?

Yes.

Their president ACTUALLY has it.


Guess he shoulda SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Boo_Guy: Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?

They've got 3 cases of COVID-19 now. Greenland has 2.

Welp, that's it. Whoever's playing Pandemic won. Good job.


It's going to need to spend some DNA points to mutate into something deadlier if it wants to wipe us out before the vaccine is ready.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hawaii also has a moat and is doing the same thing.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/haw​a​ii-to-quarantine-all-arrivals-to-the-s​tate-for-14-days/ar-BB11w5Hu?ocid=prim​edhp

Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft.

Failure to follow the order is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both, the governor's office said.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Herr Morgenstern: Boo_Guy: Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?

They've got 3 cases of COVID-19 now. Greenland has 2.

Welp, that's it. Whoever's playing Pandemic won. Good job.

It's going to need to spend some DNA points to mutate into something deadlier if it wants to wipe us out before the vaccine is ready.


But that's the best strategy, keep it simple and relatively nonthreatening until it's spread across the globe, thenmake it deadly. At least, that's what gets me a win when I play.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: They sound smug.
This is like those horror movies when they rush into somewhere secure, lock the door, breath a sigh of relief and suddenly:
a) these eyes/teeth suddenly appear in the darkness
b) a low, vibrating growl suddenly sounds
c) someone coughs


I laughed hard enough to make me cough. I'm being dragged into an isolation chamber now. Thanks
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Herr Morgenstern: Hey, anyone check on Madagascar lately?

They've got 3 cases of COVID-19 now. Greenland has 2.


good, no need to abandon this round of Plague, Inc yet.

now to start taking down the planes

/the vampire add-on was kinda fun.
//never figured out the mechanics of the Planet of the Apes one
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow.  That's the actual headline (or near enough).  This is why I love Australians.
 
