 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AlterNet)   Florida asks for and receives 100% of it's coronavirus supplies, while New Jersey receives only 6% of asked-for supplies. Now what makes Florida so very special, one wonders   (alternet.org) divider line
53
    More: Florida, United States, Health care, U.S. state, State, Health care provider, Personal protective equipment, N95 masks, Strategic National Stockpile  
•       •       •

1345 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Mar 2020 at 11:34 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there are a lot more old people in Florida, for one thing.

Also, from what I understand the CDC expects that the average New Jersian's constant exposure to various chemical agents in the air, water, and land of the state have imbued in them a natural baseline immunity to most foreign substances. There's also reason to believe that multiple layers of self tan applied daily can actually repel the virus, which some suspect is the reason Donald Trump has not yet contracted it despite multiple exposures. So there may be some actual logical thought toward redirecting critical supplies elsewhere.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And somehow Florida Man will easily find a way to make meth from those supplies.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to an earlier article, Florida asked for its quota and got its quota while New Jersey asked for many times its quota and got its quota.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida, a state of 21 million, got all 180,000 N95 masks it wanted = 1/116 people

Oregon, a state of 4 million, only received 40,000 (of 400,000)       = 1/100 people

New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 (of 2.9M)                       = 1/105 people


maybe it should be based on confirmed cases rather than straight population numbers, but just because you ask for all the supplies doesn't mean you are going to get them
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a traffic jam in Fort Lee, and the stuff just couldn't get across the GWB.  You know how it is.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an emergency, bureaucracies worry about quotas. Leaders worry about helping those most in need.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The database generated in real time of people's body temperature taken by the bluetooth smart thermometers is showing Florida as the next big hot spot, as there are a disproportionate number of fevers reported that meet the criteria of COVID-19.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: The database generated in real time of people's body temperature taken by the bluetooth smart thermometers is showing Florida as the next big hot spot, as there are a disproportionate number of fevers reported that meet the criteria of COVID-19.


Yup.  Give it a week to come to full fruition.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: The database generated in real time of people's body temperature taken by the bluetooth smart thermometers is showing Florida as the next big hot spot, as there are a disproportionate number of fevers reported that meet the criteria of COVID-19.


I would bet you any amount of money that they haven't tried more cowbell.

Haven't even TRIED.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many did Mar a Lago members get?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: dodecahedron: The database generated in real time of people's body temperature taken by the bluetooth smart thermometers is showing Florida as the next big hot spot, as there are a disproportionate number of fevers reported that meet the criteria of COVID-19.

I would bet you any amount of money that they haven't tried more cowbell.

Haven't even TRIED.


The cock of the walk, baby!
 
Ezimar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1.  Use the plague as an excuse to shut down elections.
2.  Send medical supplies only to red states.
3.  Profit
 
Ecliptic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't read the article on iPhone. Claims I'm running a adblocker in both private and normal safari (I'm not). Anyone care to summarize?
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA:

"The system appears to roughly conform to states' populations, rather than the size of their requests. Florida, a state of 21 million, got all 180,000 N95 masks it wanted. Oregon, a state of 4 million, only received 40,000 of the 400,000 masks it requested, and New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 of the 2.9 million masks it feels it needs."

Also, lots of old people there.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess letting a few hundred thousand utes frolic on the beach as long as possible is paying off for the Sunshine State.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Done in the first paragraph of one. (The rest was just icing on the virus-laden cake.)
 
Dakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Teufel Ritter: FTA:

"The system appears to roughly conform to states' populations, rather than the size of their requests. Florida, a state of 21 million, got all 180,000 N95 masks it wanted. Oregon, a state of 4 million, only received 40,000 of the 400,000 masks it requested, and New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 of the 2.9 million masks it feels it needs."

Also, lots of old people there.


Also, Trump's southern White House is there.  Think that might have something to do with it too?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And yet Florida is warmer. Our jenius president/doctor/epidemiologist/pharma​cist said that heat would make this pandemic run out.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Donald J Trump changed his official residence from New York to Florida.
 
NEDM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida asks for and receives 100% of it's coronavirus supplies, while New Jersey receives only 6% of asked-for supplies. Now what makes Florida so very special, one wonders

FTFA: " New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 of the 2.9 million masks it feels it needs."

Gee, I don't know, subby.Maybe it has something to do with New Jersey requesting 3 million of an already scarce-and-rationed resource.

Naaaaaaaaah, that can't be it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Miami Herald editorial: Coronavirus is killing us in Florida, Gov. DeSantis. Act like you give a damn

https://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/ed​itorials/article241403236.html
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: How many did Mar a Lago members get?


Ask many as they want.  They own the companies that import/sell the PPE.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While hospitals and clinics are running out of supplies, I'd like to share this helpful reminder when guillotines are rolling out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ingo: Officer Barrelroll: How many did Mar a Lago members get?

Ask many as they want.  They own the companies that import/sell the PPE.


As*
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dakai: Teufel Ritter: FTA:

"The system appears to roughly conform to states' populations, rather than the size of their requests. Florida, a state of 21 million, got all 180,000 N95 masks it wanted. Oregon, a state of 4 million, only received 40,000 of the 400,000 masks it requested, and New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 of the 2.9 million masks it feels it needs."

Also, lots of old people there.

Also, Trump's southern White House is there.  Think that might have something to do with it too?


Doesn't seem to.  Florida received fewer masks per capita than NJ or OR.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was or control group. We shouldn't give them any supplies, that skews the results
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: In an emergency, bureaucracies worry about quotas. Leaders worry about helping those most in need.


This is the most American bullshiat I've read today, thanks.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Actually that's -in a way- bad news for Florida. Because that means they have been identified as one of the areas where it'll get really bad fast.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well all the elderly in Florida are from New Jersey so it evens out.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The kids on the beach during spring break are priorities for ventilators, not older Mar-a-Lago dues paying members.

Florida can recoup expenses via estate taxes from enabling the older rich folks to die.

Why do Republicans hate trickle down economics when it's finally starting to work?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ha, the stockpile was only about 1% of projected needs. I'm wondering what other strategic stockpiles are that short.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: While hospitals and clinics are running out of supplies, I'd like to share this helpful reminder when guillotines are rolling out:

[Fark user image image 425x426]


Rick Scott should be at the top of any list calling for guillotine justice. He should be sodomized with a rusty spike while the blade drops.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Can't read the article on iPhone. Claims I'm running a adblocker in both private and normal safari (I'm not). Anyone care to summarize?


Florida asked for a reasonable amount and got it. Other states asked for way more and got quota instead. Florida still got less masks per capita of population and is full of old people.

Some how Florida supposedly made out because Trump is the spin of subby.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christie ate them?
 
minivanracer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I guess letting a few hundred thousand utes frolic on the beach as long as possible is paying off for the Sunshine State.


What's a ute?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: And yet Florida is warmer. Our jenius president/doctor/epidemiologist/pharma​cist said that heat would make this pandemic run out.


Warm is only half the possible help we need humidity. We are not having our usual humidity and our city has turned off the recycled toliet water during the day. If heat and humidity does help I guess Florida is getting a drought for April on this monthly shiat storm that is 2020.
 
NEDM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: While hospitals and clinics are running out of supplies, I'd like to share this helpful reminder when guillotines are rolling out:

[Fark user image 425x426]


Okay, you posted the annual salaries of insurance company and healthcare company CEOs...none of the companies you listed are medical supply companies, and none of the men there were responsible for shutting down domestic medical supply factories.  Certainly none of them are responsible for every country in the world with medical supply factories passing orders halting all exports and seizing all production for domestic consumption.

I know, I get it, "fark the rich", but at least fark them for the things they're actually responsible for.  They've earned enough hatred for making healthcare profit-driven, there's no need to blame them for medical shortages that they actually have nothing to do with.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They just need blow dryers

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/billycorben/statu​s​/1241740081343447040?s=21
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Florida, a state of 21 million, got all 180,000 N95 masks it wanted = 1/116 people

Oregon, a state of 4 million, only received 40,000 (of 400,000)       = 1/100 people

New Jersey, a state of 9 million, got 85,000 (of 2.9M)                       = 1/105 people


maybe it should be based on confirmed cases rather than straight population numbers, but just because you ask for all the supplies doesn't mean you are going to get them


Florida is doing something weird with counting deaths and cases. Some deaths were initially reported, but then removed from the total because the people were "out of state residents". If you die in Florida but have your primary residence out of state and just a vacation home in Florida you aren't counted as a death in Florida.  Only Florida is doing this to cover up the actual number of deaths apparently.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NEDM: baronbloodbath: While hospitals and clinics are running out of supplies, I'd like to share this helpful reminder when guillotines are rolling out:

[Fark user image 425x426]

Okay, you posted the annual salaries of insurance company and healthcare company CEOs...none of the companies you listed are medical supply companies, and none of the men there were responsible for shutting down domestic medical supply factories.  Certainly none of them are responsible for every country in the world with medical supply factories passing orders halting all exports and seizing all production for domestic consumption.

I know, I get it, "fark the rich", but at least fark them for the things they're actually responsible for.  They've earned enough hatred for making healthcare profit-driven, there's no need to blame them for medical shortages that they actually have nothing to do with.


Making healthcare profit driven caused supply shortages.

Why do we need to buy more ventilators if we are using them right now? - that is the Covid-19 sieve.
They built that.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Public health emergency preparedness, which includes the Strategic National Stockpile, has been chronically underfunded for years,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ingo: Officer Barrelroll: How many did Mar a Lago members get?

Ask many as they want.  They own the companies that import/sell the PPE.


And if they didn't they somehow managed to invest heavily in them somewhere in December or early January.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: NEDM: baronbloodbath: While hospitals and clinics are running out of supplies, I'd like to share this helpful reminder when guillotines are rolling out:

[Fark user image 425x426]

Okay, you posted the annual salaries of insurance company and healthcare company CEOs...none of the companies you listed are medical supply companies, and none of the men there were responsible for shutting down domestic medical supply factories.  Certainly none of them are responsible for every country in the world with medical supply factories passing orders halting all exports and seizing all production for domestic consumption.

I know, I get it, "fark the rich", but at least fark them for the things they're actually responsible for.  They've earned enough hatred for making healthcare profit-driven, there's no need to blame them for medical shortages that they actually have nothing to do with.

Making healthcare profit driven caused supply shortages.

Why do we need to buy more ventilators if we are using them right now? - that is the Covid-19 sieve.
They built that.


Do'h.
Aren't using, I meant aren't using them now.

Fark it. Imma drink coffee then play in the garden for a while.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of old people, plus beaches full of jackass spring breakers ignoring social distancing rules and spreading COVID-19 to the local elderly population.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koinbahd: They just need blow dryers

[Fark user image image 425x600]

https://twitter.com/billycorben/status​/1241740081343447040?s=21


Never change, Florida. Never change
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x253]
Christie ate them?


Username pairs well with that picture, good job.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: dodecahedron: The database generated in real time of people's body temperature taken by the bluetooth smart thermometers is showing Florida as the next big hot spot, as there are a disproportionate number of fevers reported that meet the criteria of COVID-19.

Yup.  Give it a week to come to full fruition.


Florida is rightly farked after what they did, and they put all of us in danger. They tried to keep the tourism party going long after it was unsafe.

As an international travel destination, and such a large population of seniors, their failure to act will cost them hundreds of lives.

Disney and Universal voluntarily closed one week ago on the 15th. The state didn't close any entertainment until the 17th. They didn't close restaurants until Friday.

Because of this, Florida is essentially a no-go zone until late April, and I would expect daily new case numbers to continue to grow until at least tax day.

Of all the big states, Texas and Florida were the most most behind- they pushed themselves off the cliff.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sirrerun: And somehow Florida Man will easily find a way to make meth from those supplies.


Probably not the best time to mention Florida man's love of meth right about now.
I believe... I believe ... I believe we've quarantined that particular subject and successfully contained that bit of viral news.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because the state asked for way more than it needed?
They apportioned according to population and number infected.

The political incitement is not going according to plan this morning, comrade.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

minivanracer: SBinRR: I guess letting a few hundred thousand utes frolic on the beach as long as possible is paying off for the Sunshine State.

What's a ute?


Probably slang for youth.
Also The German girl's name of Ute is: Fortunate maid of battle.
An Australian pickup truck.
A US Indian tribe.
So, maybe a bunch of teenage Indian girls were driving German pickups into battle?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.