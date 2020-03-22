 Skip to content
(Plymouth Herald)   Oh dear. I've just caught fire
12
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There should be a drink called the Flaming Vicar
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I vicariously enjoyed that?
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're having trouble with the newspaper link like I did, go straight to the source, the St. Ives Mermaid.

Really.

Also, really nsfw:

https://twitter.com/StIvesMermaid?ref​_​src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ct​wgr%5Eauthor
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: There should be a drink called the Flaming Vicar


I'll have one of those, and a... holy bartender, please!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Glad they reported how many likes and retweets it had. I was wondering.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That guy has an extremely high albedo.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why don't we hear about spontaneous human combustion anymore? Did it become blasé as a conspiracy theory?
 
Burchill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a still religious child I was an alter server, setting fire to yourself or others wasn't too uncommon. Perks up mass certainly.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: That guy has an extremely high albedo.


You know how it is when you're trying to attract the attention of Immortan Joe.

/ Shiny
// AND chrome!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Burchill: As a still religious child I was an alter server, setting fire to yourself or others wasn't too uncommon. Perks up mass certainly.


That's what happens when you're second string - you don't get the kind of practice the regular server has on a daily basis.
 
