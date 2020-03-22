 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia shuts down their pubs. If there was ever a sign of the end times, this is it   (abc.net.au) divider line
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Wisconsin shut down their bars yet? If so, expect riots in Wisconsin.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell I figured it was end of times when Ireland did it 6 days ago:

https://news.sky.com/story/coronaviru​s​-ireland-closes-all-pubs-days-before-s​t-patricks-day-11958078
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think the brawls over dunny rolls were bad, it's going to be a shiatshow once every pisshead wakes up from tonight's blinder and finds their local has shut up then races to the bottlo to stock up on every carton of VB they have on the shelves.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greymalkin: You think the brawls over dunny rolls were bad, it's going to be a shiatshow once every pisshead wakes up from tonight's blinder and finds their local has shut up then races to the bottlo to stock up on every carton of VB they have on the shelves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Has Wisconsin shut down their bars yet? If so, expect riots in Wisconsin.


Yes, but growlers to go is a thing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fosters. Australian for "go fark yourself."
 
caira
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fosters. Australian for "go fark yourself."


Fosters. It's Australian for "poor bastard must be fresh off the plane and the obvious joke is as tired as he is... let's just pour him a decent lager and warn  him about drop bears."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


""End times, ya sayin'?  Don't go all barmy on me, mate.  We had dem fires and half the animals we have on this island have been tryin' to murder us for years.  Don' get me started on the dingoes neither.  Dey ain't eatin' the babies, mind ya, but I'm hundred pu-cent certain dat dey be eatin' all our bog rolls.  Not like me and the mates need dem. We got plenty of good absorbent plants for dat.

Say, when dis thing blows over, you still up for that barbecue?  Missus can broil up some nice kangaroo."
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Slim Dusty - Pub With No Beer (1957)
Youtube 7cKPchRDaVM
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Dey ain't eatin' the babies, mind ya


Actually, it turns out, they did.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_o​f​_Azaria_Chamberlain#Release_and_acquit​tal
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is definitely not social distancing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rhomboid Goatcabin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do they now deal with the drongos ???
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fosters. Australian for "go fark yourself."


Fosters. Australian for "Corona."
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Chats - Pub Feed (official video)
Youtube 1LGM82uPuvA
 
rikkards
‘’ 1 minute ago  
DRTFA, but keep in mind they are going into their winter season, this may be a proactive measure to stay ahead.
 
