(Daily Mail)   NY City officials: "Now might not be the best time for orgies"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya think?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shudder to think how much horniness is building up in our lockdowned cities. When we're all finally let back outside, the fluids will run in torrents through the gutters.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: If going it alone isn't an option, the agency says that the second safest bet is having sex with someone you live with

"Ummmm, mom? I need you to come in here for a minute."
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or buffets.  And especially not buffets at orgies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pkjun: I shudder to think how much horniness is building up in our lockdowned cities. When we're all finally let back outside, the fluids will run in torrents through the gutters.


They really should be encouraging the use of birth control and anal sex.  Having a baby boom about 9 months from now is NOT going to be a good thing.  The ability to safely deliver babies in a sterile hospital setting could be severely compromised.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wife and I are starting our second week of social distancing, we ran out of things to talk about on the third day.

Thank $DEITY i got snipped when I did, at my age, I'd rather face Corona than another kid.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn!

/Crosses off item on calendar
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Demetrius: FTFA: If going it alone isn't an option, the agency says that the second safest bet is having sex with someone you live with

"Ummmm, mom? I need you to come in here for a minute."


I'll send her down soon Champ .... A minute huh, you are doing better
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blue line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This one made me laugh,
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user image
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Demetrius: FTFA: If going it alone isn't an option, the agency says that the second safest bet is having sex with someone you live with

"Ummmm, mom? I need you to come in here for a minute."


...and that's 20% of PornHub's current inventory, right there.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pkjun: I shudder to think how much horniness is building up in our lockdowned cities. When we're all finally let back outside, the fluids will run in torrents through the gutters.


"I Survived The Seattle Goonami And All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt (And A Debilitating Fear of Viscosity.)"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better notify your mom, Subby.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Civilization has fallen! Tear free of your useless garments and let loose your inner beast!

/what, he said *might*
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
An orgy? It's hard enough finding just one person.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thesharkman: An orgy? It's hard enough finding just one person.


Orgies aren't really known for their high standards. It makes it easier.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
notmysupervisor.jpg
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well seeing as how there are on average 4 people sharing a studio apartment in NYC I think given the isolation at home an orgy is bound to happen.

/Then again that would be a foursome
//Is an orgy > 5?
///Is it an orgy if it's gangbang?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pkjun: I shudder to think how much horniness is building up in our lockdowned cities. When we're all finally let back outside, the fluids will run in torrents through the gutters.


Ewww
Youtube XYnDI0ujIxw
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Orgies aren't inclusive enough.  I only participate in Andgies.

Norgies and Nandgies are beyond my scope.
 
