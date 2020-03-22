 Skip to content
(Slate)   Trump's chloroquine fixation leads to multiple self-administered overdoses overseas, where a few people have apparently yet to learn they can't trust a word out of his mouth   (slate.com) divider line
    Sick, Infectious disease, Malaria, Epidemiology, Pharmacology, Donald Trump, Disease, World Health Organization, President Donald Trump  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit!  For the love of life itself, do NOT listen to the Terrible Treason Toddler!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
motherfarker should be in jail.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know it might be petty and mean, but I'm really tired of trying to help these racist assholes.  The only thing on their mind is hate, and the only life measurement they care about is the amount of pain they can inflict on others.  They can go fark themselves in the ass with an electric dildo.

He's killing his base so he can stick it to the libs.

I say Go Team Trump!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this f*cker Jim Jones redux or something?
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You knew this was going to happen.    People who stupidly listen to him and believe him (because they don't know any better) are the outcome of his little little brain power.   They can't think for themselves and have turned it all over to a very stupid man.  I don't think we should spend anymore time on them.    It's sad, but we've tried for 3 plus year now.    When will it be enough?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

require PDA: When will it be enough?


Hunker down as best you can, the really stupid ones are currently in the process of killing themselves off.  If we don't get in front of this, we're looking at 10 million dead Americans.  We need time to make mass testing available, and the best thing to do now is to call your congresscritter and both your senators, daily, to tell them NO bailouts for corporations and YES weekly paychecks for ordinary Americans.

This looks to become the issue of our time.  Just before an election too.  The GOP has got to go.  So think of this as a great opportunity to do so.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chloroquine is the drug we dosed troops in Vietnam with 50-60 years ago. Most troops refused to ingest it due to side effects.
This is a drug with a history of failure. Too bad most of those with experience have passed away. They could have told ya.
Not at all surprising that this is the kind of crap Trump* always associates himself with.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump soon as he is questioned about these

Trump: "False. I never claimed to be a doctor I didn't write those people a script, I didn't tell them dosages. I take no responsibility for their overdoses. The Nigergians scammed themselves for once"

Reporter: Isn't that scam line about Nigerians is a bit racist?

Trump: They scam people over there don't they? Therefore the overdose is a scam! Hoax! Bigly!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Dr. Donald J. Trump PharmD
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Dammit!  For the love of life itself, do NOT listen to the Terrible Treason Toddler!


I dunno.  If Trumpers in America want to follow their dear leadeer's instructions, who am I to stop them?

They should wash down their medicine with Flavor-Aid.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best case scenario is vivid, scary hallucinations. Anti-malarials are rough.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump cheerleading of the unproven treatment has led to concerns about possible shortages among doctors and patients with diseases, including lupus, that rely on the drugs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: I know it might be petty and mean, but I'm really tired of trying to help these racist assholes.  The only thing on their mind is hate, and the only life measurement they care about is the amount of pain they can inflict on others.  They can go fark themselves in the ass with an electric dildo.

He's killing his base so he can stick it to the libs.

I say Go Team Trump!


Yeah, the type of people who would take medical advice (or any advice for that matter) from donald trump are not adding anything positive to the world.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump ought to be force-fed a gallon of that shiat.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: require PDA: When will it be enough?

Hunker down as best you can, the really stupid ones are currently in the process of killing themselves off.  If we don't get in front of this, we're looking at 10 million dead Americans.  We need time to make mass testing available, and the best thing to do now is to call your congresscritter and both your senators, daily, to tell them NO bailouts for corporations and YES weekly paychecks for ordinary Americans.

This looks to become the issue of our time.  Just before an election too.  The GOP has got to go.  So think of this as a great opportunity to do so.


"10 million"?   Even by the grimmest numbers you're looking at a fraction of that.

Do you exponentially inflate the stats to validate your stance?

fark off with your fear mongering.
 
ramblingandpie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Chloroquine is the drug we dosed troops in Vietnam with 50-60 years ago. Most troops refused to ingest it due to side effects.
This is a drug with a history of failure. Too bad most of those with experience have passed away. They could have told ya.
Not at all surprising that this is the kind of crap Trump* always associates himself with.


Yeah. They tried it for me for Lupus.
Quinine psychosis is wild, man.
I just thought about killing myself all the time.
Not generally accompanied with actually wanting to kill myself, fortunately.

/I got quinine psychosis and didn't even get to go on safari
//don't mess around with antimalarials
///they can really fark you up
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"


What's important here is that when we want to know what "progressives" think we should ask people who hate them
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"


Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this what you get when you choose "not-a-politician" - because "not-a-politician" usually means unqualified and inexperienced. Throw 40 years of malignant and public narcissism, and these results are remarkably predictable, albeit shocking. "Charlatan Recommends 'Miracle Cure' for Novel Virus" hardly seems out of place as a headline, historically....but They'll never admit They screwed up.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why it is illegal to give out medical advice without a license...
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he were anyone else he'd be in jail for this sh*t.

Gaaaahhhhhh I hate this timeline!
 
buntz
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Trump should get those injections now before things get any worse.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.


The president did not tweet to take anything.  The president tweeting that these drug combinations might work.  A presidential tweet is not a prescription.  A presidential tweet is not a diagnosis of Covid-19.  There is nothing to suggest these individuals were even COVID-19 patients or that they read the Presidential tweet.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've been self-medicating...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Marcus Aurelius: require PDA: When will it be enough?

Hunker down as best you can, the really stupid ones are currently in the process of killing themselves off.  If we don't get in front of this, we're looking at 10 million dead Americans.  We need time to make mass testing available, and the best thing to do now is to call your congresscritter and both your senators, daily, to tell them NO bailouts for corporations and YES weekly paychecks for ordinary Americans.

This looks to become the issue of our time.  Just before an election too.  The GOP has got to go.  So think of this as a great opportunity to do so.

"10 million"?   Even by the grimmest numbers you're looking at a fraction of that.

Do you exponentially inflate the stats to validate your stance?

fark off with your fear mongering.


ug ug me like Trump ug ug
 
RasIanI
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

ramblingandpie: snocone: Chloroquine is the drug we dosed troops in Vietnam with 50-60 years ago. Most troops refused to ingest it due to side effects.
This is a drug with a history of failure. Too bad most of those with experience have passed away. They could have told ya.
Not at all surprising that this is the kind of crap Trump* always associates himself with.

Yeah. They tried it for me for Lupus.
Quinine psychosis is wild, man.
I just thought about killing myself all the time.
Not generally accompanied with actually wanting to kill myself, fortunately.

/I got quinine psychosis and didn't even get to go on safari
//don't mess around with antimalarials
///they can really fark you up


Probably why the B&M Gates Foundation opted for a mass distribution of sleeping nets to combat malaria, instead. It's been very successful.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You idiot! Today are colorforms!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.


No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ehh..

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Get out of the way, the wank engine is at full steam!
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: And this is why it is illegal to give out medical cosmetological advice without a license...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?


You should go back and read his tweets
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Best case scenario is vivid, scary hallucinations. Anti-malarials are rough.


That's cause of the similarities in cell structures with malaria, eucaryotic protozoan parasites and fungal infections.

The thing about drugs usedto treat bacterial and viral infections is that the cell structure is so different (vastly more so with a virus) that the drugs usually don't but can have side effects due to toxicity on the patient being treated. However with protozoan or fungal infections the cell structure is so similar to our own 5hat a drug used to treat them can very likely affect our own cells in similar, harmful ways or  in similarly harmful but unexpected ways. Treating these kinds of infections is always a lot more difficult than the more mundane bacteria or viruses for this reason.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?

You should go back and read his tweets


Please enlighten us. You're the one making the claim, provide the proof.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: motherfarker should be in jail.



"Do they call me Donnie the bilgemaker? NO!
"But you fark ONE mother..."
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"


Yeah - that's the cause of all this. Imaginary "progressives" wishing for things you made up.
Get over yourself and grow up - this is REAL, knucklehead.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two dead in Nigeria? Let's be fair. It could be the other way around - Trump read about the miracle cure from one of the Nigerian emails he depends on for reliable news.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I've been self-medicating...

[Fark user image 189x266]


That just thinks it a jynantonyx.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: cameroncrazy1984: scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?

You should go back and read his tweets

Please enlighten us. You're the one making the claim, provide the proof.


What claim did I make? I claimed you should read his tweets
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, if a nurse pulled a stunt like this they would loose their license and job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Please enlighten us. You're the one making the claim, provide the proof.


No. TFA made the claim, and it's to you to prove them wrong.
Protip: You can't.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"


You know, information and opinion based on what you see and hear - basic human reactions to events? - does not come with a Death Wish. The results of his incompetence are already manifest - an opinion that he's incompetent has already been validated. Nobody needs "Bring Outch'yer Dead!" scenarios to play out. Your fellow sentient being citizens are not Gotcha! Grim Reapers. There is a man dangerously unfit for the office currently in charge of the USA in a time of global pandemic - and he has a history of shortcuts, poor character, laziness, corruption and dishonesty.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

The president did not tweet to take anything.  The president tweeting that these drug combinations might work.  A presidential tweet is not a prescription.  A presidential tweet is not a diagnosis of Covid-19.  There is nothing to suggest these individuals were even COVID-19 patients or that they read the Presidential tweet.


And here I thought with that Boobies you were another buyer's remorse magat pivoting to seem a comedy account.

Now I'm betting the only reason you're not dead of od'ing on questionable self-treatment with dangerous malarial drugs is you couldn't lay your hands on them before this news broke.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?


Speaking of false narratives:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents).....
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020
....be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA @SteveFDA @CDCgov @DHSgov
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

I missed where he said they had "promise." It looks like he said "have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine." That exclamation communicates a bit more than "promise," as does his statement that "Hopefully they will BOTH ...be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST."

No, he didn't explicitly say people should go out and take them. He simply told them they could be "one of the biggest game changer in the history of medicine" and that the FDA should race to approve the combination.

I can't imagine how that would've implied, in any way, that it'd be a good idea to take that combination.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

The president did not tweet to take anything.  The president tweeting that these drug combinations might work.  A presidential tweet is not a prescription.  A presidential tweet is not a diagnosis of Covid-19.  There is nothing to suggest these individuals were even COVID-19 patients or that they read the Presidential tweet.


To anyone tempted to refute this idiot: don't waste your time.
If you showed him a video of Trump injecting someone with the drug, he'd still claim Trump was not at fault.
He's a cultist, and he gonna cult.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

The president did not tweet to take anything.  The president tweeting that these drug combinations might work.  A presidential tweet is not a prescription.  A presidential tweet is not a diagnosis of Covid-19.  There is nothing to suggest these individuals were even COVID-19 patients or that they read the Presidential tweet.


Oh, come on.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: cameroncrazy1984: scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?

You should go back and read his tweets

Please enlighten us. You're the one making the claim, provide the proof.


Please stop. You're hoping to troll by taking him at the letter of his word, completely ignoring the intent, and then somehow defending Trump's incredibly reckless exhortation that a risky combination of drugs be immediately approved by the FDA because it could be "one of the biggest game changes in the history of medicine."

Seriously, no one needs this kind of stupidity this morning.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

snocone: Chloroquine is the drug we dosed troops in Vietnam with 50-60 years ago. Most troops refused to ingest it due to side effects.
This is a drug with a history of failure. Too bad most of those with experience have passed away. They could have told ya.
Not at all surprising that this is the kind of crap Trump* always associates himself with.


I would imagine a couple weeks dosage to prevent death would be different than long term usage while in malaria-infested regions.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: scotchcrotch: Elliot8654: sprgrss: There is a lot of conclusion jumping here in order to attempt to place the blame on Trump.

I know progressives are secretly cheering on the disease just so they can have a "told you so moment"

Conclusion jumping? The president tweeted to take drugs that were not a good idea. People took those drugs, and are getting hurt and/or dying.

Not a big jump. He is a dangerous egomaniac.

No he didn't.  He said there was promise with the drug.  At no point did he tell people to start taking them.

Why are you spreading a false narrative?

Speaking of false narratives:

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents).....
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020
....be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA @SteveFDA @CDCgov @DHSgov
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

I missed where he said they had "promise." It looks like he said "have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine." That exclamation communicates a bit more than "promise," as does his statement that "Hopefully they will BOTH ...be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST."

No, he didn't explicitly say people should go out and take them. He simply told them they could be "one of the biggest game changer in the history of medicine" and that the FDA should race to approve the combination.

I can't imagine how that would've implied, in any way, that it'd be a good idea to take that combination.


Weasel words from trump to avoid direct responsibility so the usual shiatposters on fark can sealion about exact terminoligy  used until everyone forgets  the original post and hey! Trump gets away with farking murder.
 
