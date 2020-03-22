 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Oh, you may think you look "environmentally responsible" drinking coffee from your reusable cup & nibbling on kale salad, but when things start to go Apocalypty, you're going to be fighting over Oreos & Spam like a Scottish Berzerker   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious, Potato, outstanding retail demand, General Mills Inc., Chief executive officer, Tyson Foods, food companies, shelf-stable items, Tyson Foods Inc.  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2020 at 10:22 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're all gaining 50lbs together if we don't die in the meantime.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I made chicken Marbella last night. It's a delicious chicken marinated in wine, prunes, olives, capers and more. We avoid carbs most days so I typically serve it alone. But last night I rustled up a couple of potatoes and made mascarpone mashed potatoes. As a comfort gesture, I served the chicken on a bed of the potatoes. Wife did not object.

/CSB
//she'd kill me if I brought Oreos home
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure people are panic buying Oreos and other junk before the healthy alternatives. I have to buy gluten free stuff and the selection has been pretty ok (because it's not good). So, the health nuts who are used to less flavor may end up with more options.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clerks (4/12) Movie CLIP - Berserker (1994) HD
Youtube 7gFoHkkCaRE
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wanted to buy some tofu at Fred Meyer in Port Orchard the other day. It was sold out. Probably a glitch in the supply chain rather than tofu hoarding but it was weird.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No fresh chicken anywhere here.   I'm making black bean soup in the slow cooker today with a smoked turkey leg.

And a pie with fresh blueberries and raspberries.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.