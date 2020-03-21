 Skip to content
(vancouver is awesome dot com)   British Columbia couple brings up a trailer and cleans out a supermarket's meat section. Naturally, people are pissed, eh   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, Dan Marcotte, Dan-Mel, big heart, Lake Country, death threats, centre of a panicmeat, last weekend, Foods meat section  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Two carts, not a trailer full.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And why did they allow them to buy everything?

It shoud be a law they cant do that
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Marcotte has a big heart and has used his Dan-Mel moving company to help others in the past, giving his moving services away free of charge to help those in need during the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons.
"Nobody remembers that now."

I swear - you f*ck one goat...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA:
If me and my girlfriend had done this two months ago nobody would say a bloody word.

JFC....
NOBODY F*CKING DOES THAT!!!
Nobody buys ALL the meat.
Except for this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And at least he asked first!

And why did you give anyone your name?
Idiots....
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.


As a farm kid, each fall the butcher would deliver sides or quarters of beef & pork, cut to order, which went into the freezer. If it were to spoil, one has to wonder why it was an annual event with the meat lasting well into the next spring.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.


I suspect he's going to be "donating" a significant portion of it to a soup kitchen or food bank in the near future.
Even then... "But you Fark one goat"is such an apt observation. ;)
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My own mother is ashamed of me."


Well, duh, you moron.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: And why did they allow them to buy everything?

It shoud be a law they cant do that


Don't need a law. The stores should handle this themselves. When I went to the grocery store this week, there was a large man standing in front of the TP stack, who would give you one, just one 15-pack.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Farxist Marxist: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

As a farm kid, each fall the butcher would deliver sides or quarters of beef & pork, cut to order, which went into the freezer. If it were to spoil, one has to wonder why it was an annual event with the meat lasting well into the next spring.


Yours was wrapped right. I know how it comes back from the processor. This guy is probably going to throw it in the freezer in the store wrapping, which has big air gaps.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farxist Marxist: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

As a farm kid, each fall the butcher would deliver sides or quarters of beef & pork, cut to order, which went into the freezer. If it were to spoil, one has to wonder why it was an annual event with the meat lasting well into the next spring.


And there is such a thing as too much meat as far as my experience goes. My plumber will tell you.

That notwithstanding, when I was a kid, we had to apply to AZ Game & Fish to get a deer or elk permit, which has a lottery system. That year, I got drawn for deer & elk (I was 12 and my first year hunting), my sister got drawn for elk, and my dad got drawn for elk. I got both my deer and my elk, my dad got his elk, and my sister got her elk. We never all got drawn the same year again. That was a freak year.

My entire deer got turned into jerky except for a thick steak that my dad said was mine and only mine. Half an elk filled our deep freeze for over a year. The butcher was happy to receive an entire side of elk as payment for processing the different cuts for us. My grandparents' freezer was full. My aunts and uncles... We had so much meat, we had no idea what to with the last elk, then it dawned on us... DUH! We gave it to the VFW to give to the vets on fixed incomes. The VFW had enough freezers to hold it all and then some. We even took some of the elk out of our deep-freeze and took it to the VFW because we knew that it would be horribly freezer-burned before we could get around to eating it. It was way too much, and if we hadn't shared it, hundreds of pounds of meat would've been wasted.

Once food panic sets in, it's contagious. Maybe it's a holdover from our hunter-gatherer, pre-civilization behavior that everybody starts gathering for their own families/tribes while there is still plenty. However, with cities and a huge global population, we have to learn to cooperate or this is going to get super ugly. People are going to have toilet paper well into what SHOULD be their retirement years, but no 401(k) and no Medicare or Social Security.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My blame is on the store for allowing them to do this
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are buying meat for everyone in your apartment complex...
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.


Also, if they pack it all in their freezer with no air circulation around the large mass of meat, it will take several days for the meat to freeze completely.  That's several days for bacteria to grow.  Mmm.  Bacteria.  By the time they thaw it out to eat, it could be bad.  BWAHAHAHAHAHA.

//large mass of meat is my GWAR/Jimi Hendrix cover band
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Farxist Marxist: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

As a farm kid, each fall the butcher would deliver sides or quarters of beef & pork, cut to order, which went into the freezer. If it were to spoil, one has to wonder why it was an annual event with the meat lasting well into the next spring.

Yours was wrapped right. I know how it comes back from the processor. This guy is probably going to throw it in the freezer in the store wrapping, which has big air gaps.


Yeah, a good butcher that doesnt skimp on packaging is worth their weight in gold.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.


The ice is a protective coating that enables long term storage.

Like that generic strawberry ice cream everyone has in their freezer from the mid 90's.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kind of funny given this whole virus was caused by meat eaters in China. I hope these farkers get sick with salmonella.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

The ice is a protective coating that enables long term storage.

Like that generic strawberry ice cream everyone has in their freezer from the mid 90's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

As a farm kid, each fall the butcher would deliver sides or quarters of beef & pork, cut to order, which went into the freezer. If it were to spoil, one has to wonder why it was an annual event with the meat lasting well into the next spring.


Now we call it cowpooling.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
farking assholes.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: cretinbob: Enjoy your freezer burned meat. You can't eat it fast enough for it to not spoil.

Also, if they pack it all in their freezer with no air circulation around the large mass of meat, it will take several days for the meat to freeze completely.  That's several days for bacteria to grow.  Mmm.  Bacteria.  By the time they thaw it out to eat, it could be bad.  BWAHAHAHAHAHA.

//large mass of meat is my GWAR/Jimi Hendrix cover band


there's these little machines that vacuum seal food which prevents freezer burn. I even own one. I've got steaks over a year frozen that are still good. Typically I don't like keeping meat that long but glad I did now.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcotte has a big heart and has used his Dan-Mel moving company to help others in the past, giving his moving services away free of charge to help those in need during the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons.
"Nobody remembers that now."

I swear - you f*ck one goat...


That's an argument that is frequently used.

"But what about all the good things he/she/they have done?"

Ethics and morality are not a ledger.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kind of funny given this whole virus was caused by meat eaters in China. I hope these farkers get sick with salmonella.


Vegan like typing detected.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know you can go to a meat processing plant and buy a whole beef or hog right?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he's in charge of a meat raffle.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: You know you can go to a meat processing plant and buy a whole beef or hog right?


Plus...I don't think the US will actually run short on beef or pork. Or chicken either.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Heraclitus: You know you can go to a meat processing plant and buy a whole beef or hog right?

Plus...I don't think the US will actually run short on beef or pork. Or chicken either.


(yes I know the story is in BC but rage is rage)
 
Likwit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I did something really shiatty and selfish and now peopleAre upset with me! Why?"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
alright give me ham on five hold the mayo
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Long ago & far away, when you bought a freezer from Sears, you could also get it delivered with a half-side of meat. I'm not sure on the particulars of pricing.

Hubby's eldest brother bought a small dairy; the familia invested in it. His agreement with us is repayment at 3% plus an an annual pig & half a cow.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I'm not feeling safe, and me and my girlfriend are scared."

grumpycatgoood.jpg
 
padraig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Marcotte has a big heart and has used his Dan-Mel moving company to help others in the past, giving his moving services away free of charge to help those in need during the 2017 and 2018 wildfire seasons.
"Nobody remembers that now."

I swear - you f*ck one goat...


It just shows that when HIS life is on the line, he'll forget that other people are important too.
 
