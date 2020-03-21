 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Here's Dr. Dena Grayson with a great talk on the current state of testing, medications, keeping safe and many other real facts about Covid-19   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a great talk from a real no-BS professional who knows things.

It is definitely worth the time to watch.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think she crammed more real information into twenty-six minutes than Donald Trump has conveyed in the sum total of ever single press conference he's had about the coronavirus.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's a real fact : it wont be over in 2 weeks or a month.

Another fact : we cant keep this up shutting down everything for 2 years until we have a vaccine.

Another fact : we need to go back to work and tell the sick and elderly to stay home and give them money to do so.

If we don't, the cure will be way worse than the disease.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Here's a real fact : it wont be over in 2 weeks or a month.

Another fact : we cant keep this up shutting down everything for 2 years until we have a vaccine.

Another fact : we need to go back to work and tell the sick and elderly to stay home and give them money to do so.

If we don't, the cure will be way worse than the disease.


I would encourage you to watch this video - Dr. Grayson actually addresses this. New tests really are coming that can tell you within 45 minutes if you are infected. Once these are available, we can let more people back out to work, and keep people like food service workers tested every day.
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
