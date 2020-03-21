 Skip to content
Elsinore [TotalFark]
4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Quarantined"

Description: Show us what you're doing to occupy yourself while social distancing in the age of COVID-19.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 days ago  
"Essential Liquids"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now with voting goodness!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 days ago  
"Toilet paper? Let me show you my Strategic Butter Reserves!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 days ago  
"Hey! Cats aren't carriers! Lemme back in!"



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 days ago  
If we go to full lockdown, I'll just have to play with the pictures I already have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've spent every day since 3/13 tube feeding my cat every 4 hours.
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


post feeding food coma
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Baking
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0001 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/taking advantage of the empty roads to photograph places that normally have too much traffic to get photos.

/old house, Mt Holly, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF7432[1] by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/work
//real estate appraiser
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0018 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



detail, old house
Huntersville, NC
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watching old family movies (for the first time) from the decade before I was born.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some self-education if Netflix ever shuts up.
\\ Mars S2E4 "Contagion" is eerily prescient to today
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I finally got around to fixing this lamp after 4+ years.
 
reddfrogg
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Organizing my photo gear. Home made travel case for when I can travel again
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Listening to the sounds of nature...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Babbling Brook by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Finishing up my continuing education with an appropriate course given circumstances...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Continuing Education by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Social distancing at the park
Fark user imageView Full Size

Walk in the Park by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watching planes flying overhead
 
reddfrogg
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Longing to be free
 
